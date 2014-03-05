The Definitive What The Heck Are Those Shades Bono is Wearing Thread

To be used for the discussion of Bono's shades, pics of ones you think match up and where to find 'em if you have a source.

Gentle reminder: posting links to personal ebay items is a no-no :) Also, it's generally accepted practice to create your own thread if you are selling something. This is mainly a discussion thread. If you're selling multiple pairs privately, a suggestion might be to create your own thread(s) about those sales with all the details and pics and then just make general reference the fact that you are selling some shades here..we'll know how to find your items ;)

So whaddawe got?

Custom tinted Ray Bans

Marc by Marc Jacobs 227

..and these :ugh:

1904066_293606057430849_683801073_n.jpg


The red band does seem to give some foreshadowing as to them being linked to (RED)..and therefore Emporio Armani..or is that a foregone conclusion? I don't know if Bono's EA-(RED) partnership is still 100% in force..I mean, in the Invisible video he is clearly not wearing EA, and that video was for (RED)...could Bvlgari be getting in on the action too? I just don't recall EA having shades with those types of arms. Very Bvlgari. :hmm:

Carry on then! :rockon:
 
Anyone find details about which Bono shades were being auctioned last weekend for Russell brand's charity gig (as referenced by U2.com)

It sounded like quite the package- bono worn shades, plus a meet and greet at a future uk gig. But I couldn't find the listing, so I don't know if a picture was included or if we know which style of shades they are
 
marik said:
Anyone find details about which Bono shades were being auctioned last weekend for Russell brand's charity gig (as referenced by U2.com)

It sounded like quite the package- bono worn shades, plus a meet and greet at a future uk gig. But I couldn't find the listing, so I don't know if a picture was included or if we know which style of shades they are
Click to expand...

I don't know if that can be known yet. I would assume its just whatever pair he's wearing at the time, really..
 
Anyone else get a pair of Marc Jacobs 227 yet? I got a pair this weekend and I'm not sure it's the same model as the Invisible video. The lenses seem smaller on the 227's when comparing to the video. The bar above the nose is slightly bent where as in the video it looks straight. Also, the space between the nose bar and the top bar (I don't know the technical terms) looks to be wider in the video. Just wondering if anyone else had any thoughts?
 
Yes I got my 227s this past weekend. I believe they are the same model, personally.

There are different sizings available, though, so I would check that. And, of course of any shades aviators really accentuate the differences in facial width, in my opinion.

These shades look really good, but they are just not my style. I'm considering selling them. I've offered them to one person here privately first and if he isn't interested I'll post up the deets.
 
Thanks for the feedback regarding the 227's. That's why I ask the experts.

I did look for various sizes but the Marc Jacobs website only has OS which I assumed was 'one size'. All the listings I have seen had the size at 57 only.

Thanks again.
 
charleswise said:
Thanks for the feedback regarding the 227's. That's why I ask the experts.

I did look for various sizes but the Marc Jacobs website only has OS which I assumed was 'one size'. All the listings I have seen had the size at 57 only.

Thanks again.
Click to expand...

I confirm that I have only find size 57 too... I do not like this model. They look like "cheap" Ray Ban... Anyway, not sure 006 color is the right one too. 008 neither...
 
Bono in Armani

Glasses do have space in red carpet. Thats what Bono (of U2) showed by wearing Emporio Armani (red) custom glasses, shield light rose with red brackets on both temples, which are made with the same material of the lenses.

Bono in Armani
 
gvox said:
Who did the custom lenses?
Click to expand...

They are Ray Ban replacement lenses.
To do these glasses the real "customization" work of the optician is to get All the spare parts assembled : matt gold frame and white arms (discontinued), then the good Color code in Pink and Blue (many choises) and all of them made in Italy of course... Not made in china.
And if necessary he has to adapt the replacement lense of another model on to 8307 frame because they also can be discontinued.:wave:
 
lobovox said:
They are Ray Ban replacement lenses.
To do these glasses the real "customization" work of the optician is to get All the spare parts assembled : matt gold frame and white arms (discontinued), then the good Color code in Pink and Blue (many choises) and all of them made in Italy of course... Not made in china.
And if necessary he has to adapt the replacement lense of another model on to 8307 frame because they also can be discontinued.:wave:
Click to expand...

Great. WHO?
 
gvox said:
Great. WHO?
Click to expand...

A guy who once sold me a pair of Bv 611 in late 2008... He is a kind of "dead stock" optician but he also do customization on some models as he works with safilo for getting the spare parts.

If you want a pair of these shades just PM me. I will try to see if he can do one more (with both Pink and blue lenses) but most of the spare parts are now discontinued (specially the white arms and the matt gold frame in 58 size).
 
lobovox said:
A guy who once sold me a pair of Bv 611 in late 2008... He is a kind of "dead stock" optician but he also do customization on some models as he works with safilo for getting the spare parts.

If you want a pair of these shades just PM me. I will try to see if he can do one more (with both Pink and blue lenses) but most of the spare parts are now discontinued (specially the white arms and the matt gold frame in 58 size).
Click to expand...

Can you just share the person's name and contact info? PM me if that is more comfortable for you..Thanks
 
