The Definitive What The Heck Are Those Shades Bono is Wearing Thread

To be used for the discussion of Bono's shades, pics of ones you think match up and where to find 'em if you have a source.
Gentle reminder: posting links to personal ebay items is a no-no Also, it's generally accepted practice to create your own thread if you are selling something. This is mainly a discussion thread. If you're selling multiple pairs privately, a suggestion might be to create your own thread(s) about those sales with all the details and pics and then just make general reference the fact that you are selling some shades here..we'll know how to find your items
So whaddawe got?
Custom tinted Ray Bans
Marc by Marc Jacobs 227
..and these :ugh:
The red band does seem to give some foreshadowing as to them being linked to (RED)..and therefore Emporio Armani..or is that a foregone conclusion? I don't know if Bono's EA-(RED) partnership is still 100% in force..I mean, in the Invisible video he is clearly not wearing EA, and that video was for (RED)...could Bvlgari be getting in on the action too? I just don't recall EA having shades with those types of arms. Very Bvlgari.
Carry on then!
