Kiss the Future documentary

I saw Kiss the Future. It's hard to find information about its release, I see it's been shown at a bunch of film festivals and I saw it at the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) last night.



I thought it was absolutely fantastic. For those who don't know, it's about the Bosnian War, Bill Carter and U2, its title taken from Bono's "fuck the past, kiss the future" proclamation at their Popmart gig in Sarajevo after the war ended (which I'd not seen before).



Going into it, I was a little worried it'd be U2 worship and too much of Bono crapping on, but a huge credit to the filmmakers (it's directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain, written by Bill and produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck) the focus is really on the Bosnians who suffered at the hands of their oppressors. U2 don't get a mention until about 15 minutes in, and even from that point, they are never really placed above the story.



I didn't know much about the war, it was just so wonderful to see old footage, hear from local artists (who play a huge role in the film and the story) about their joyful acts of artistic resistance, and really I felt centred them as the outside world started to take an interest. You can see that Bill Carter had to prove he was really on their side and not just another outsider with a camera, and it's awesome seeing how the relationship with U2 came together.



They show a bit of the footage of Bono's interview with Bill for Bosnian TV before an Italian ZooTV show, and I was really struck by the change in Bono's body language and tone of voice. At the start, it feels like he's just another slightly interested, too-cool rock star, but then it cuts away to Bill and some of the Bosnian artists, and then it cuts back to Bono and and Bill, after Bill has started telling Bono about the artistic resistance, and all of a sudden Bono is facing Bill directly, looking right at him, smiling and engaged in the conversation. That's when I was like, "yep, Bono genuinely cares here".



And then you get to see the evolution of the segments with Bill, of course we've all seen these, and they're both empowering and raw, particularly the two with the women who call bullshit on the whole thing. I like how the band didn't get defensive, they were just like, yeah, you're right... there's a scene with one of the band's crew who pulled the pin on it for the following show, and unfortunately I've forgotten how the band responded and where it went next... if anyone can recall, let me know, because I'd hate to think they just sooked. Actually, I think it then went into 'well, how can we do something more', and it evolved into Miss Sarajevo and eventually the Popmart show, but if someone's got more info, please let me know. Anyway, I can't think of many artists in history who would be open to derailing their own live shows. There's also some incredibly heartwarming footage of some Bosnians sending messages to loved ones in the audience from the war in Bosnia.



We then see the Sarajevo beauty pageant, and then the last portion of the film is about the Sarajevo show, and it's the best part. Seeing and hearing the perspectives from the local Bosnian artists and activists, and their transition from skepticism about Bill and U2 (and whether they'd show up) turn into elation was very special. The shots of the crowd in the concert are spine-tingling. What a fucking phenomenal thing to see footage of, and fuck me dead, could you imagine being there? (If there's anyone here who was there, please post!) And the journey of the concert itself is so well-told, with Bono losing his voice and the crowd helping out, there's a real sense of something spiritual and communal happening. The ending, with all the talking heads, from the Bosnian artists to Bono, Edge and Adam, watching One, made me cry like a baby. It's very powerful, seeing the artists sing silently along, and it cuts to Adam at one point, who is in tears.



I learned a lot about the war, the West's wilful ignorance of it, them finally stepping in after an ethnic cleansing massacre of Bosnian Muslims and then Bill Clinton being like "so I dropped some bombs and that was it".



As a U2 superfan I'd have liked a little more time spent on the development of Miss Sarajevo, and I think it's a sad, frustrating and upsetting indictment on the band and the documentary that not a single second of any Pop song is played during the Popmart Sarajevo segment (they make it seem as if the show opens with I Will Follow).



For all the shit that U2 get, I think this documentary is a pretty incredible demonstration of their integrity and healing power. The absolute best thing about it though is the Bosnian artists who take part, and their beautiful authenticity, spirit, reflection, strength, resilience and vulnerability.