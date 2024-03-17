U2 Live From Sphere - Final Show SiriusXM stream

Hi all,

Given the tour is over I thought it best to have this with the other U2 news/releases on topic forum.

Discuss the interview and show here. News is both are live and available for streaming to account holders.

No news yet on other platforms or less legal means of obtaining…
 
Oh I just found this thread where we are supposed to discuss it. I think it sounds great, I'm listening on my phone via a small JBL Bluetooth speaker and it's still so good. Listening on Sirius, I got a three month free trial.

I missed the interview because of work, was it any good?
 
trevgreg said:
It’s good. Picking up Bram’s nuances better than before too. All four of the guys, for that matter.
Click to expand...
It reminds me of the way Bram sounded in the IEM version that was posted here in the Sphere general discussion thread. There's one song in particular in that version in which I think he sounds incredible, can't remember what song right now.

By the way I will probably look so stupid asking this question because I'm probably supposed to know it but wgaf - what the heck is Bono saying in Wild Horses when he's talking about heart of the matter...(something) don't matter. I'm assuming it's a song snippet/mashup.
 
Sound is really good even with the usual SiriusXM mushy quality. The drums in particular sound super punchy.

AIWY now, didn't know there was a Yellow snippet on this night, not as good as Into The Mystic or Walk on the Wild Side but I thought it was solid.
 
I'm quite glad I caught a show before they started doing Don't Dream Its Over to be honest... that's a long time to dedicate to a non-U2 song at a U2 show, and it's not exactly a mind blowing cover or anything. Much preferred the subdued Love Rescue Me.

Anyways they're redeemed for launching into a ripping version of Acrobat right after lol
 
Really glad they brought the extended Vertigo outro back, it adds an extra punch when they really nail it.

And that was a great version of Streets.
 
Great show overall, I think this is really such a great setlist that will be fondly remembered. First act is just nonstop bangers, fun and loose acoustic set, deep cuts with Love Is Blind as a highlight, then the extended encore really just rips all the way to the end.

So thankful for this chapter for the band, it really was so great and I’m so glad I had a chance to go.
 
It's going to be released on "other platforms" in the coming weeks, that was stated in the email from U2.com.

Sorry, skipped out in the interview and started listening to Edge's interviews on Sirius. Specifically the one with Paul McGuinness.

In the interview before the last Sphere show broadcast they were just talking about how Bram was so accepted by the fans. That was the first time I ever heard him speak, so that was interesting.

By the time I switched back the concert was on again.
 
Not officially available for fans outside the US. How stupid a decision can be. It's money that count for this band nowadays. It should be on u2.com. After 40 years I'll end my u2.com membership. This is not my band anymore.
 
Ooft. They did say it will be available on other platforms soon. I imagine their deal to have the channel comes with some sort of exclusivity/pre-release rights.

My only issue is they don’t release shows from every tour and make them available to purchase on vinyl.
 
dan_smee said:
Ooft. They did say it will be available on other platforms soon. I imagine their deal to have the channel comes with some sort of exclusivity/pre-release rights.

My only issue is they don’t release shows from every tour and make them available to purchase on vinyl.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I really have my hopes up that it'll be on Apple Music/Spotify/YT. I hope they realize that it's pointless to offer on other platforms that aren't streaming now because that's how most people enjoy their music.

And then if it's not on those platforms, you have to jump through hoops on those streaming platforms to get them to show in your library.
 
Apple Music is the easiest to add things to. Now that I’ve got the full cloud library experience I just need to add it on a laptop and upload to my cloud, with iTunes Match switched off.
 
dan_smee said:
Apple Music is the easiest to add things to. Now that I’ve got the full cloud library experience I just need to add it on a laptop and upload to my cloud, with iTunes Match switched off.
Click to expand...
Oh I know. I just don't have a laptop anymore other than my work laptop that won't allow me to download iTunes. Haha
 
wolbersu2 said:
Not officially available for fans outside the US. How stupid a decision can be. It's money that count for this band nowadays. It should be on u2.com. After 40 years I'll end my u2.com membership. This is not my band anymore.
Click to expand...
Oh come on. They already said they were going to release it elsewhere, and it's readily available to download.
 
