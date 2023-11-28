U2:UV Boxscore Discussion

prbiker15

prbiker15

Blue Crack Addict
Joined
Mar 6, 2010
Messages
16,062
Location
Puerto Rico
Still don't have exact numbers, but Billboard just threw this article out:

U2’s First Batch of Shows at the Sphere Generated Nearly $110 Million in Ticket Sales | Billboard

U2 wrapped the first leg of the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency on Nov. 4 with unprecedented box-office results. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, U2’s 17 Sphere shows in Las Vegas grossed $109.8 million and sold 281,000 tickets.

Opening night at Sphere was Sept. 29. U2 played another show the next night, 12 more in October and three in the first week of November. The gross and attendance figures average out to $6.5 million and 16,500 tickets per show. The average ticket price across all shows was $390.97.

Ticket prices have surged in the last few years across the board, especially for arena and stadium artists such as U2. Still, the highest average price among the top 100 Boxscore acts of 2023 was $282.15 for Singaporean singer JJ Lin, 28% discounted from U2’s recent run.

Vegas residencies tend to charge higher prices due to high demand to see A-list acts in smaller theaters. But even though U2’s residency placed them in a full-sized arena, its average ticket towers over recent high-ticket theater runs by Lady Gaga ($290.15) and Bruno Mars ($285.30).

Sphere’s high capacity and U2’s soaring demand add up to a gargantuan total gross for such a short run of shows. The only Vegas residencies that have grossed more than U2’s ran for anywhere from 189 shows (Elton John’s The Million Dollar Piano; 2011-18; $131.2 million) to 714 (Celine Dion’s A New Day…; 2003-07; $385.1 million). It goes without saying that the U2:UV residency is the fastest grossing residency in Boxscore history.

The reveal of Sphere made headlines, from its floor-to-ceiling graphics to its surround-sound-on-steroids audio, to say nothing of its $2.3 billion cost. U2’s opening shows, and the nine-figure grosses that followed, are fitting, but not the end of the story.

U2 is scheduled to play eight more shows in December, kicking off on Friday night. There are 11 more dates lined up between Jan. 26 and Feb. 18. The 19 shows on the books could generate another $120 million, pushing the residency to about $330 million in less than five months. Only Dion’s A New Day… would remain ahead in terms of all residencies in Boxscore history.
Impressive is an understatement.
 
Last edited:
DeVaul said:
But will they add enough shows to beat the Canadian?
BryanAdams_admat_16x9_localized-1024x576.jpg
 
DeVaul said:
March could still happen if Phish doesn’t require a lot of in-building rehearsal time. I’d wager they’ll want the summer off though.
looks like Phish is truly only playing these 4 shows - at least this year. They do annual shows at MSG - so maybe they're setting up for this to be a similar type deal - an annual 4 show run at the Sphere.

I'm sure Dolan wouldn't mind.

so maybe there's space to continue the U2 residency through May or June. I agree that they'll likely not want to spend July in August in the Vegas heat.

I'm also just coming to the realization that Phish will be playing the trippiest venue known to man on 4/20.
 
Phish? When the fuck did that happen? (I see it happened today).

So u2 can totally play to March and around 4 Phish shows. if they go on longer...

In fact, Phish tells me that U2 will play more shows as it's a smaller act with die hards of course, but it won't overshadow them...
 
Last edited:
clerks said:
Phish? When the fuck did that happen? (I see it happened today).

So u2 can totally play to March and around 4 Phish shows. if they go on longer...

In fact, Phish tells me that U2 will play more shows as it's a smaller act with die hards of course, but it won't overshadow them...
that's kind of the way i'm reading this.

phish apparently has set a 50 show cap on themselves for each year - so that's likely why they'd only play these 4 shows. i don't like 'em - but they have a rabid fan base. they played 13 shows at MSG one year, and play a handful every year, and they always do well. their fans will travel.

i still think there's a distinct possibility that U2 extends through the spring - if for no other reason than because they can. with uncertainty remaining around Larry they have no reason to stop, especially if demand warrants.

they can take late March and April off - giving Phish some time in the space to rehearse and get used to the gadgets - and then they can come back for a final run of shows from late April through early June, and then turn it over to the next artist - who, like U2, will be able to get into the building over the summer to start preparing for September.

i also think there's going to be a UFC at Sphere around Mexican Independence Day.

i also think it's likely that whomever is the next long term residency - whether that's Harry Styles or Beyonce (or both) - that we'll see an announcement at the Super Bowl, much like last year.

it makes sense - especially when you consider that the Super Bowl is in Las Vegas this year.
 
Last edited:
U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY,
@U2
$244,478,903 Revenue ($6,111,973 avg.)662,530 Tickets Sold (16,563 avg.)$369.01 Average Price40/40 Reported Shows
 
For context U2 would rank 3rd for highest grossing Vegas residencies. The top two slots are Celine Dion whose first residency was almost 5 years long and grossed 385 million. and her second ran for 8 years and grossed 296 million.
So in 5-6 months U2 almost surpassed Celine's 8 year total.
 
now of course Sphere is significantly bigger than the venue Celine played. 4 shows at The Coliseum = 1 show at Sphere - so they played the equivalent of 160 shows at The Coliseum. But Celine played 427 shows to hit that number.

So impressive any way you slice it up.

with the shows being an absolute homerun for them - i do wonder whether or not they'll consider doing shorter world tours, especially in the states, and play more shows at Sphere.

or maybe even something along the lines of what Billy Joel did at MSG - where he'd play there once a month for, like, a decade - and have random gigs here and there in between
 
Headache in a Suitcase said:
with the shows being an absolute homerun for them - i do wonder whether or not they'll consider doing shorter world tours, especially in the states, and play more shows at Sphere.

or maybe even something along the lines of what Billy Joel did at MSG - where he'd play there once a month for, like, a decade - and have random gigs here and there in between
I think the tours will be shorter regardless. They’re older. Stadiums in major markets give them scale to meet demand with a lower show count. I’d love to see them in a non-Sphere arena again, but right now can only picture it happening if they approach it in the mini residency model similar to I&E. Which, IMO, would be fantastic.

Barring a surprise mainstream hit, I do think E&I will prove to be their final run of smaller market arenas in the US.
 
DeVaul said:
I think the tours will be shorter regardless. They’re older. Stadiums in major markets give them scale to meet demand with a lower show count. I’d love to see them in a non-Sphere arena again, but right now can only picture it happening if they approach it in the mini residency model similar to I&E. Which, IMO, would be fantastic.

Barring a surprise mainstream hit, I do think E&I will prove to be their final run of smaller market arenas in the US.
i think that tracks.

stadiums and spheres from here on out
 
