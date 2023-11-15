Atomic City

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
MrsSpringsteen

MrsSpringsteen

Blue Crack Addict
Joined
Nov 30, 2002
Messages
29,485
Location
Edge's beanie closet
Forbes.com 11/14/23

U2 has once again asserted their dominance on Billboard's Adult Alternative Airplay chart with their latest single, "Atomic City.” This week, the tune climbs from No. 3, where it ranked last period, to the No. 1 spot, bringing the band back to the throne and giving them a very important champion.

"Atomic City" now stands as U2's fourteenth chart-topping hit on Billboard’s ranking of the tracks that reach the largest audience at radio stations in the U.S. that focus on a format called adult alternative—basically, alternative rock aimed at a more “adult,” or older, audience.

With another leader to their credit, U2 breaks out of a tie with Coldplay for the most No. 1 hits in the history of the Adult Alternative Airplay chart, according to Billboard. The British band is steady with their 13 wins, while Jack Johnson comes in third with 11.

“Atomic City” marks U2’s first No. 1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart in more than five years. The last time the legendary rockers ruled over the radio list was back in 2017, when their single "You're the Best Thing About Me" claimed the No. 1 spot.

The journey to this bit of the chart’s record books started for U2 back in 1997 when they secured the No. 1 spot on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart for the first time with "Staring at the Sun." Now, over two decades later, it’s clear that their fan base is still big enough to see their newest releases rise on competitive radio charts.

"Atomic City" is, thus far, a one-off single released by U2. The band strategically dropped the track to promote their Las Vegas residency at the newly-opened Sphere, a series of shows that have garnered significant attention and launched the venue. The band recently extended their run of performances in Sin City, as the venture was met with critical and commercial approval.
 
honestly, it's a good song, well sung, structured, and performed ... especially if you're not demanding every U2 song to cross off every item on your personal checklist of expectations of U2 songs.
 
Irvine511 said:
honestly, it's a good song, well sung, structured, and performed ... especially if you're not demanding every U2 song to cross off every item on your personal checklist of expectations of U2 songs.
Click to expand...

I’m not really a fan of it but I might be jaded because U2 really isn’t my jam anymore other than some of their classic hits. But either way, good for them to have a successful single.
 
I've heard it on several of the Sirius/XM stations (whatever that means nowadays). It was like #5 on the Alt Nation weekly countdown.
 
Headache in a Suitcase said:
this is impossible. i've been told over and over again that people hate U2.
Click to expand...

I think the fad of hating U2 has started to become old and tired, much like the band, haha. But really, they are now a legacy act, which is totally ok, and people respect them for what they contributed to the music world.

I will say, as a guy who plays 3 hour sets around town of only covers, and am mostly focused on a lot of new and hard rock covers at the moment, the minute I bust out With Or Without You, it gets a huge reaction.
 
Atomic hype

Headache in a Suitcase said:
this is impossible. i've been told over and over again that people hate U2.
Click to expand...

I can't believe that this song is on my radio all the time. None of the "old" charts that I used to glance at for U2 songs are even used anymore it seems.

JMHO, but this might be more of case where because the state of today's music (shite w/few exceptions), Atomic City is getting airplay - like it's the least worst option for SXM & streaming stations.

One thing that I had no idea was of such magnitude is the Formula 1 race weekend in Las Vegas. It's likely to be the most watched sporting event ever...and it's been 2 years in the making. The race is being run in the middle of the night Las Vegas time...since the city that never sleeps has no clocks. It gives the rest of the world good timing...even prime time in parts of Europe & Asia.

The Sphere is part of the street race track - and I've heard Atomic City playing on the live feeds from Mercedes, Ferrari, et al.

The combined impact of the grand opening of the Sphere, the rave reviews, this race...the cameras have focused on the Sphere during every session so far...especially after the fiasco of the drainage hole giving way on Friday night. Destroyed a Ferrarri F1 car and cost both practice sessions.

TV slots were filled with the hype and build up promos since there was no action on the track, & that Sphere is on repeatedly, along with all the lighting & graphics showing "U2 live at the Sphere" featuring Achtung Baby.

To be fair, it's not just Atomic City on the airwaves. U2 songs from the last 40+ years have been in heavy rotation for the past few months.
 
I will only say that my 16 yo daughter loves this song. Now, it's important to note that she's not a big U2 fan. She listens to mostly Arctic Monkeys, Tyler the Creator, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, etc.

But she can't get enough of this song. Calls it her jam. Went to see the Sphere show and she liked WTSHNN, WOWY, BD, etc. But she went apeshit when they played this song. Just sayin...
 
Maroon Bells said:
I will only say that my 16 yo daughter loves this song. Now, it's important to note that she's not a big U2 fan. She listens to mostly Arctic Monkeys, Tyler the Creator, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, etc.

But she can't get enough of this song. Calls it her jam. Went to see the Sphere show and she liked WTSHNN, WOWY, BD, etc. But she went apeshit when they played this song. Just sayin...
Click to expand...

That's really cool. The song has grown on me a lot - I wish I'd listened to it more before the Sphere shows I went to so I could have rocked out to it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

prbiker15
U2:UV Boxscore Discussion
Replies
20
Views
2K
DeVaul
DeVaul
D
Looking for the best storyteller of U2 - Garage to Stadius
Replies
0
Views
2K
Dave A
D
M
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
Replies
1
Views
3K
DaveC
DaveC
K
U2 Show Logistics Question/Theories
Replies
7
Views
979
lazarus
lazarus
H
Filming ?
2
Replies
30
Views
2K
rosephile
R

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom