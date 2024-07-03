San Francisco Bay fan/cover band!

Hi!!! I’m a San Francisco drag king (I’m a girl but I play a boy) & I sing in a U2 cover band! (think Sandy Duncan playing Peter Pan vibes). I’ve been obsessed with U2 since 1983 when they rode through the snow on horses with white flags, pink cheeks, and an eerie look of determination. I was 5 & was like, ummmm… this is haunting and important shit.
Looking for more SF Bay Area U2 fans & cover musicians to connect with!
 
