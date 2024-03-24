I listened to No Line on the Horizon right through tonight for the first time in about 10 years…

…and I think I enjoyed it?

I experienced this with HtDAAB at about the 15 year mark as well. The disappointment of this being the culmination of 5 years work for the band was gone. I actually found myself liking little moments. Fills, melodies, sounds. Things that never really captured my attention before.

Was it a great album? No.
Was it as bad as I remembered and assumed? No.

Things I surprisingly liked: the GOYB riff. It is actually pretty fun. Crazy Tonight melody. It’s interesting. Breathe. The whole thing - it has a cheesy swagger and it’d be less enjoyable if the lyrics made more sense. Cedars is an intense, affecting throb. I dig. Magnificent is a great song stuck straddling interesting Moroccan U2 and commercial U2. Unknown Caller has a vibe they haven’t really attempted before or since - it’s eerie and beautiful.

SUC is still a bore. The lyrics are often a letdown. But it isn’t an automatic skip like I’ve always felt (well after the initial few months of new u2 excitement wore off.)
 
