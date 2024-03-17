Better late than never “they” say…

Mar 17, 2024
2
Nashville, Tennessee US
I just posted this on another thread and at my age, little time for redundancy. i’m 63, a rare native Nashvillian, and a new U2 fan of about 30 days. I’m trying to find the U2 places where people are still talking, but sadly, like Led Zeppelin from 3 months ago, many of the things i would love to talk about have been talked about for 30-40 yrs now and put to bed, so there’s not many to share mutual new excitement or adoration with others at the same level around.

I’ve lived a life with a love of music! I started working at a record store in high school (1977), remember Elvis and Lennon dying 🤯🤯, and the madness around music on those days. I put out LED Zeppelin albums and was working when Bonham died, but not a single cell of memory of that day/time. I do remember thinking they had sold out on “Stairway to Heaven”, which was in the same category for me as “Freebird”. If I heard either twice in one year, it was one time too many, but I might enjoy it once again in a year.

I remember when the young band from Ireland hit but in my mind, they were in the British Invasion of music with a sound I didn’t care for…Duran Duran, Tears for Fears, etc. so I didn’t pay much attention, MUCH to my regret now. I stayed in the business (not at a record store) until1990, but all I can say now is “I was blind”. I’ve missed 30-45 years of some incredible music, but off to pop through this forum as fast as I can!!
 
