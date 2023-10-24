NBA 2023-24 Thread

namkcuR
ONE love, blood, life
Here we go: another new season, another new thread, another opening night, another new questionnaire that nobody but Headache will answer!
1. After going to the 2021 ECF, the Trae Young-led Hawks have had two straight seasons end in first-round defeat, with John Collins trade rumors hovering over both seasons; this summer, they finally traded him, netting(after subsequent moves) only Patty Mills and a 2nd. Is this going to be a case of addition by subtraction where the team will be better without him as other players get more minutes? Or is it just subtraction? Will they get out of the first round this year?
2. After a 2022 Finals appearance and a disappointing 2023 ECF loss in seven games, the Celtics were aggressive this summer, adding Kristaps Porzingis and, later, Jrue Holiday in the wake of the Lillard deal, parting with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, mainstays of their success the last two years, as well as Grant Williams, who walked in FA. At the same time, they doubled down on their star duo giving Brown his supermax rather than trading him for Dame. Is this Celtics team better than the last two? Will they come out of the East? Can Kristaps stay healthy?
3. The Nets are entering their first full post-big three season. Ben Simmons claims to be ready to go physically and mentally and for first time is on a team not expected to win anything and thus is free of pressure. Will he redeem himself? Will he, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Nick Claxton fit? Will new acquisition Lonnie Walker add anything to the puzzle? Is there anything to root for here?
4. There was some genuine buzz around the Cavs after last summer's blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell, but after a disappointing first-round loss, they didn't do a whole lot this summer - their big move was swapping Cedi Osman for Max Strus, and it looks like they've lost Ricky Rubio from their depth chart indefinitely. Will Strus make any difference? Will Evan Mobley make that third-year jump? Will the Cavs be for real this year?
5. The Denver Nuggets are the defending champs, and they are running the same team back minus Bruce Brown and plus three new rookies(the 29th pick, Julian Strawther, and second round picks Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson). Quite simply, are they the favorites to repeat? Will Jokic maintain his level of play? Will Murray, MPJ, and Gordon? Do they have enough depth this season? Will they feel Brown's absence?
6. The Warriors have attempted to solve last season's locker room issues by getting rid of Jordan Poole; bringing a late-career Chris Paul into the fold in the process. Will CP3 mesh and/or be healthy enough to make a difference? Will Steph and CP3 work on the court together? Do Draymond and Klay have enough left in the tank? Do the Warriors have one last run left in them?
7. As always with this iteration of the Clippers, the question is will this be the season Kawhi and George stay healthy? And the new question now is, will Harden get there sooner or later? Will he make a difference? Is there any scenario where the Clippers can contend for a title this season, with or without Harden?
8. After their post-deadline turnaround and WCF run last season, and after LeBron's brief threat to retire, the Lakers have run it back and then some, re-upping D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and Jerrod Vanderbilt and extending AD, and top of that, they've added interesting depth in Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Taurean Prince, and Cam Reddish, while their only losses were Malik Beasley, Dennis Schroeder, and Lonnie Walker. Will they build on their late-season success? Are they a threat to come out of the West? Does LeBron have a shot at one last ring?
9. The Grizzlies have had a strange offseason, starting with the Morant suspension and the announcement ahead of time they the were going to let Dillon Brooks walk, and then trading Tyus Jones for Marcus Smart to facilitate the Porzingis-to-Celtics deal and signing Derrick Rose, and finishing with the recent bad news that Steven Adams will miss the season. How much will the Morant suspension hurt? Will Smart and Rose be enough to hold the PG spot down? Is Morant going to get his crap together when he does come back? Do the Grizzlies have any shot at doing anything this year, or is it going to be a lost season given Morant's early absence and Adams' season-long absence?
10. For an outside observer, it looks like a bad offseason for the Heat. They waited all summer for a Dame trade that never happened, and they lost Vincent and Strus in the process(not to mention Dipo whose career is probably done anyway). They added Josh Richardson, but this is a team that had to go to the Finals from the #8 seed last season, and not only did they not get better, they look like they've gotten worse, and older in the case of Jimmy/Lowry/Love. Are they due for a regression or will they surprise everyone again?
11. Having made the biggest splash of the offseason, the Bucks enter 2023-24 with a new coach in Adrian Griffin, a new superstar in Dame to pair with a newly-extended Giannis, and an interesting new piece in Malik Beasley, having lost Jrue and Grayson Allen. It seems like anything less than a championship will be a disappointment. Will they do it? Will the Giannis/Dame/Middleton/BroLo core work? Will Portis/Connaughton/RoLo/Crowder/Beasley/Payne be enough depth? Will they miss Jrue more than they think?
12. The Timberwolves are bringing back essentially the same team as last season where, after giving up the world for Gobert, they only managed to squeak out one win as the #8 seed before falling to the Nuggets. Will the KAT/Gobert/Edwards core see enough internal improvement to be better than that this season? Will the Gobert deal end up looking any better? Does Conley have anything left?
13. The Knicks had an uneventful offseason; MSG and the city of NY seemed HYPED for the Knicks to win that playoff series over the Cavs, but after the second round loss, the Knicks did very little over the summer - basically, they let Rose go(no surprise), traded Obi Toppin away, and signed Donte Divincenzo. They seem to be banking on internal improvement. Will it come? Are the Knicks going to get better or regress?
14. The Sixers enter the season in disarray, stuck in a standoff involving Harden, Morey, and the Clippers. What questions to even ask? Is there any chance Harden finishes the season with Philly? Will he play at all? If so, will he play hard enough and good enough to give them a shot at anything? If he's moved, is their season effectively done? Could they possibly get anything good enough for him to remain a fringe contender? Is the Sixers' season cooked before it's started? Is is just a matter of time before Embiid asks out?
15. This new owner of the Suns has come in aggressive - after acquiring Durant at last season's deadline, he's kicked CP3 to the curb for Bradley Beal, swapped Ayton for Nurkic, and added Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen for depth. Some think it's a superteam, but some are scratching their heads - there's only one basketball for Durant/Booker/Beal to play with, Nurkic is always hurt, and the depth still isn't great. Is this new attempt at a superteam a real contender or a pretender?
16. The Kings were the surprise of the 2022-23 season, winning 48 games and going up 3-2 on the Warriors in the first round before losing the series. Will they build on that success this season? Do they have room to grow? Or was it a fluke?
Those are last season's playoff teams. What about the rest? Which of the following teams have the best shot at getting in this season?
17. The Hornets were sold over the summer, and they start their post-MJ era by adding #2 pick Brandon Miller and getting back Miles Bridges(maybe). Will this be the start of a more successful era for the franchise(It would be hard to be less successful)?
18. Unlike last year, Lonzo Ball has been pre-emptively declared out for the season. The Bulls added decent role players in Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter, while re-upping Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu and extending Nikola Vucevic. Last season, the Bulls lost in the play-in; In the wake of this not-very-exciting offseason, will the Bulls be able to do better than that this season?
19. With Kyrie Irving signed long-term with the Mavs now, will he and Luka figure out how to co-exist effectively with each other? Is there enough of a supporting cast with Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleiber, the 12th pick Dereck Lively, and the newly acquired Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes in the front court and Tim Hardaway Jr. and the newly acquired Seth Curry in the backcourt? Are they at least going to be a solid playoff team after last season's collapse?
20. Detroit is years into their youth movement and - while they've stockpiled a fair amount of young talent - Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaac Stewart, last season's acquisition and former #2 pick James Wiseman, former blue chip prospect Marvin Bagley, and 2023 #5 pick Ausar Thompson, to name a few - they don't have much to show for it. Is this season they finally get out of the cellar?
21. The Rockets had a perplexing offseason, bringing in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks - after Harden didn't enter FA after all - to join their core youth pieces in Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith, and 2023 #4 pick Amen Thompson. Will VanVleet and Thompson make a difference? Will a change of scenery make a difference for Brooks? Is adding Brooks to a young team like this asking for trouble?
22. The Pacers missed the playoffs last year, but they've added Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin to their young core of Tyrese Haliburton and Benedict Mathruin, and Myles Turner and Buddy Hield are still around. Might they make a push? Or will Turner and Hield finally be moved by the deadline?
23. As always, the only question that matters for the Pelicans is, will this be the season Zion finally stays healthy? We could talk about whether or not they have enough talent to make some noise in the first couple rounds of the playoffs, but unless Zion can stay healthy, the answer will be no.
24. The Thunder are a sneaky interesting team this season. SGA had a great 2022-23 season, and the Thunder narrowly lost the play-in, so they were already on the cusp of the playoffs. This season, they will add 2022 #2 pick Chet Holmgren(who missed last season due to injury) and 2023 #10 Carsen Wallace, as well as Vasilije Micic, who is finally coming over. Is this the year the Thunder emerge as a playoff team? How good will Holmgren be?
25. The Magic have been identified by many as a potential team on the rise, featuring the reigning rookie of the year Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Wendell Carter, as well as Jonathan Isaac who(I feel like I say this every year) is back, and they've now added the #6 pick Anthony Black and the #11 pick Jett Howard to that young core, as well the veteran Joe Ingles. Are the Magic gonna make some noise? Are they a team that could earn themselves a playoff birth this season?
26. The Blazers are now fully in the Post-Dame youth movement - is the new group of Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Shaeden Sharpe, Jerami Grant, DeAndre Ayton, Robert Williams, Matisse Thybulle, Malcolm Brogdon, and Kris Murray going to gel? They seem to have a nice core of talent there. Grant and Brogdon have been discussed as pieces that could be moved sooner rather than later - will they be moved by the deadline?
27. The only question that matters for the Spurs - how good will Victor Webenyama - the most hyped prospect since LeBron - be? Is he going to meet expectations? Will he make a difference right away? Does he have ROY locked? Could the Spurs challenge for a playoff spot this year?
28. The Raptors seem to have taken a step back, losing Fred VanVleet in FA, replacing him with Dennis Schroder, and failing to land Dame or anyone else in trade. With Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent set to expire after this season, OG Anunoby with a player option for next season, and next season being the last year of Scottie Barnes' rookie deal, it seems like the Raptors may be on the brink of big changes. They were a play-in team last season; will they even be that this season?
29. The Jazz were better than many thought they'd be last season, and now they've added John Collins on the cheap(in terms of trade value), and three first-round picks including #9 overall pick Taylor Hendricks and #16 overall pick Keyonte George to a young group that already included Lauri Markannen, Colin Sexton, and Walker Kessler. Will they surprise us more this season?
30. With Beal gone and Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones in, and Kuzma re-signed, the Wizards seem set to let Poole and Kuzma be the tank commanders while their youth(Avdija, Davis, Kispert, #7 overall pick Bilal Coulibaly) develops. Any reason to think this will be anything other than a total tank job?
31. Which rookies, besides Wemby, do you think will make the most immediate impact?
32. The TV deals seem to be taking longer than usual this time around - perhaps due to Disney/WarnerMedia not wanting to pay what the NBA wants, perhaps due to the question of whether the NBA wants to enter the streaming arena, perhaps due to the Hollywood strikes, perhaps due to other reasons; will we have new TV deals by season's end? Will anything change, or will it be ESPN and TNT again? Will the NBA enter the streaming game like other sports have?
Happy opening night everyone!
