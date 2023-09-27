3 Irishmen and a Dutchman Walk Into A Sphere - General Discussion Thread Part III

sphere oh my.jpg


Commence discussion...

Please keep all setlist spoilers out of this thread. If you want to talk setlist spoilers prior to opening night - do so here - https://www.u2interference.com/foru...rs-allowed-enter-at-your-own-risk-223257.html

Use this thread for friendly discussion and banter, GA list drama and general silliness. Pretty much everything that you discussed in the last thread - minus the spoilers.

Merch photos/discussion, rules regarding entry for GA, Red Zone, general with photos of the outside of the venue, Zoo Station exhibit? All good - no spoiler tags necessary for those items.

But please please please discuss the setlist in the setlist thread only - this is a spoiler free zone. This means you, Clerks.
 
I'll repost this....

Decided to stop lurking. In fairness, I did not even know they were performing. I've been under a rock but I'm ok with it and JT30 is likely my last concert for U2. I'll watch spoilers but my desire to see even this potential spectacle is well, non existent.

Hi Gabe. Hope you are well. ;-)
 
Clerks getting called out on the carpet, what a time to be alive.
 
Welcome, Wendyandkevinca!

And eek, how exciting for you guys hitting the opener. My excitement today consists of getting my roots touched up so that next weekend I can look less old than the older end of the fandom. :lol:
 
I love the first pic. :lol:

I’m so excited and I still have 77 days to go until my first show. So great to see so many of the faithful arriving in Vegas already and warming things up. It’s been a long 3.5 years since that last show in India.
 
:ohmy: Looks good. I want the shirt, bottle and hoodie. Gonna have to keep one of my credit cards low from now until December.
 
I was hoping for a bit more t shirt options, maybe the pics don't show everything? :sad:

Was also hoping for a price less than $50...

We'll see when I go next month if I cave or not.
 
I like that design as well.

Just wanna welcome in the lurkers who are posting. The shows I'm seeing aren't until November but I am enjoying the hype. :hyper:
 
Yeah, I haven’t bought a shirt since 360. I do like buying the programs. I like the baby version thus far. Maybe if I can win $50 I will shrug it off.
 
First and last time I bought merch was during 360°. I’m long overdue for something. :wink:
 
It's 2023 -- why don't we just all make our own t-shirts on cafepress or whatever.

In fact, I'm making a GA "I was here first" t-shirt with Larry giving them the middle finger on the back.
 
I think the last U2 shirt I bought was at Popmart, so probably will grab one in Vegas. I also like the look of the blue/red baby on black. It's a decent $30 shirt that unfortunately costs $50.
Wife is hoping for something women's cut. There has to be some other shirts besides what is in these pics. Right? Right?
We'll know in a couple days.
 
200w.gif
 
