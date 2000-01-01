|
|Today, 10:44 AM
|#1
|
Forum Administrator
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,544
Local Time: 12:57 PM
|
Setlist Discussion Part II - Spoilers Allowed, Enter At Your Own Risk
Commence discussion of all things setlist related - including leaked rehearsals and potential setlists, and/or video or photo from inside the venue.__________________
No need to use SPOILER tags here. If you're here, you know what you're getting into.
|Today, 10:47 AM
|#2
|
The Fly
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: new york state
Posts: 209
Local Time: 12:57 PM
|
The Fly Return?
Bono Said in an Interview that the Fly would be returning. Any have any leaks?__________________
Is he gonna dye his hair black again? Fly shades? etc
|Today, 10:57 AM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 19,676
Local Time: 12:57 PM
|
I believe they intend to open with a medley of With a Shout into Miami. You heard it here folks.
In all seriousness, I do not know what the latest is. I cannot imagine them opening with Atomic City. Too high profile of a show to start with a song people don’t know.
