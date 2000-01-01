Setlist Discussion Part II - Spoilers Allowed, Enter At Your Own Risk - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 10:44 AM   #1
Headache in a Suitcase
 

 




Setlist Discussion Part II - Spoilers Allowed, Enter At Your Own Risk
Commence discussion of all things setlist related - including leaked rehearsals and potential setlists, and/or video or photo from inside the venue.

No need to use SPOILER tags here. If you're here, you know what you're getting into.


Old Today, 10:47 AM   #2
BOYO3221
 

 




The Fly Return?
Bono Said in an Interview that the Fly would be returning. Any have any leaks?
Is he gonna dye his hair black again? Fly shades? etc


Old Today, 10:57 AM   #3
LuckyNumber7
 

 




I believe they intend to open with a medley of With a Shout into Miami. You heard it here folks.

In all seriousness, I do not know what the latest is. I cannot imagine them opening with Atomic City. Too high profile of a show to start with a song people don’t know.

×