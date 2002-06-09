Welcome to Feedback!

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
Sicy

Sicy

Sizzlin' Sicilian
Staff member
Joined
Jan 15, 2001
Messages
71,112
Location
Bay Area, CA
Welcome new members!

Come on in, make yourselves comfortable and tell us a little about yourselves! Feel free to ask questions if you like. :)

Take a moment to look at all the forums we have here. Talk about U2 in "Everything You Know Is Wrong", talk about politics and spirituality in "Free Your Mind", talk about what you're listening to besides U2, or what your favorite movies, tv and actors are in "Lemonade Stand", talk about the band members in "PLEBA".. post your confessions in "Zoo Confessionals" ... take a look around, there's something here for everyone!

Please take a moment to read through our community rules so there is no confusion on how this site is run and what is or is not allowed.

Interference Community Rules

Thank you and enjoy yourselves :)


Moderators and Administrators are here to help.

Enjoy!

:D
 
To corroborate what Sicy said - Welcome Everyone!


Interference is a top-notch U2 community of very friendly people.

Make yourself at home! And of course, always feel free to contact the Mods, or post a question if you need assistance! :)
 
omg WHAT a good idea for a forum!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

*posts Neon signs pointing all newbies here*

;) :)


p.s. Welcome all!! :D :bono:
 
Last edited:
*pulls out welcome mat*

Hi everyone! welcome to the board!!
wavey.gif
 
Oh, Swallow, you were once a newbie too...and don't deny it!!!!!! :p

Welcome to everybody! I remember when I was a newbie...back in the day...*lol* :D
 
look how I'm all grows up...

new people beware, this place can get a bit weird at times.

(but it smells reall nice...)
 
Welcome welcome!

Don't be intimidated...we're actually quite a nice bunch of crazies. You're sure to make some friends and have a good time. :)

If you need any help feel free to PM me. Always happy to be of assistance. :D
 
How long are you being considered a newbie in here??? :)

Coz I'm a newbie too according to Elvis. LOL
I subscribed during the last month but I feel quite at home already and I have become a real Feedback addict too...

So am I still a newbie??? :)

L
 
you're a newbie as long as you are worried about the status of newbie. ;)

No seriously, there is no hard and fast rule. lol. Just hop into life here and don't fuss about it. There is no graduation...your transfer from newbie to reg just...happens. A mystery it is. :D *yoda*
 
Wow...so many new people around i better greet all of them right here.

Welcome, newbies! Hope you have fun here.
 
Johnny Swallow said:
Newbies is anyone registered after August 2000, including Sicy.
Click to expand...

:rolleyes:

Actually once you pass Babyface status I would say you are no longer a newbie.

Golly I'm nice. :tongue:
 
DoTheEvolution said:


Cool! I have evolved to a FLY!:eyebrow:
Click to expand...

haha...
after a fly I think you Evolve to a warchild....seems there a couple steps in the evolutionary chains skipped there or something!
 
Last edited:
Basstrap said:


haha...
after a fly I think you Evolve to a warchild....seems there a couple steps in the evolutionary chains skipped there or something!
Click to expand...

War Child? *PPFFTTTTT! :madspit: I go from a FLY to a WARCHILD!:tsk: This is not how evolution works people! Will I ever evolved into Mrs. Vedder? :scream: :scream:
 
thanx

thanx for your hallo!!!!
i'm chiara, i'm an actress and i'm living in rome.
it's the first time i've a chat with somebody
by e-mail and above all
it's the first time i've a chat in english
so, sorry at first for my english!!!!!!
i love u2, i love so mutch bono's words
and i think in an another life
i'm gonna to married with him,
what do u think about?
 
Hi Chiara!

My mother was born in Rome.. I am Sicilian.. :macdevil: but born in the states.

Benvenuto !! :D
 
Hi there

I certainly am a newbie because its only my fourth post - but I too wish in another life to be married to Bono - the man is a god!

I think I like this place!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

O
Better late than never “they” say…
Replies
4
Views
2K
OWhatAThrill
O
DaveC
2025 Interference NFL Playoff Pool
Replies
22
Views
401
mikal
mikal
L
Play Do You Feel Loved, Babyface, Some Days Are Better Than Others, Playboy Petition
Replies
8
Views
1K
rosephile
R
Headache in a Suitcase
Old Photo Thread - Time To Say Goodbye
Replies
8
Views
942
U2inUtah
U2inUtah
Headache in a Suitcase
3 Irishmen and a Dutchman Walk Into A Sphere - General Discussion Thread Part III
54 55 56
Replies
2K
Views
95K
stipp
S

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom