Songs of Innocence - Album Discussion Pt.3

Continue. General discussion about the album.
Why drop any song? 12 isn't excessively long.
Why drop any song? 12 isn't excessively long.
Because I want to drop the one song I actively dislike.
Why drop any song? 12 isn't excessively long.
Still haven't heard that track lol. Seems it got quite a lot of opposing reviews.
Yeah I haven't actually bought the album yet. I've been meaning to do that, but yeah, couldn't be arsed yet. Eventually I will though, can't have an incomplete U2 collection.
I still hate the galloping horses guitar "solo" though.
U2 has, what, 200 songs? There are about 200 U2 songs I'd rather hear live than SFS. .
Like here at the 0:20 mark:I pray for crickets.
I think U2 will probably feature SFS pretty prominently...maybe something along the lines of what they did with ISHFWILF on the last tour and let the audience sing the chorus.
Just listen on YouTube - I'd love to hear your reaction
Kay, doing so.
The initial start is odd, not a fan of chanting (lookin'at you california!) but after that it sounds like a great pop song from the starting riff! I enjoy it quite a bit, though funnily enough with all the hyping I expected a very different song!
So why the heck was this not on the actual album itself? It's far better than a lot of the songs that did make it! And it doesn't put me to sleep..
The effects on the guitar solo are a bit odd tho, it sounds so muffled, in the background. NVM, it just went foreground. NICE! First proper guitar solo of the album!
Overall, good song. It would have made a nice single.