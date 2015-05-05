Songs of Innocence - Album Discussion Pt.3

Listened to the album for the first time in a while yesterday and I'm still really enjoying it. No change in narrative for me... still the most "consistent" album they've put out in a long time, but it doesn't reach the high highs of the 3 albums of the 2000's.

Top 3 songs are Iris, Raised By Wolves, and Sleep Like a Baby. Crystal Ballroom should be on the album and that would replace RBW.

/thoughts
 
The more I listen to it the more Invisible should have taken the place on the album and California should go out. Still consider it the best work since AB even if there is not a huge single.

Top 3 early on were Iris, California and Volcano. Now it's Iris, Cedarwood road and Raised by wolves - the Dublin trio is the heart of the album.
 
I don't agree that California should "go out". I think if anything it's misplaced on the track listing.


California's one of the best songs on the album. I'd give Song For Someone the boot for Invisible.

If Invisible were on the album, there would be enough on the album that I loved to probably even put the album higher in my rankings.
 
I wish they never released Crystal Ballroom at all,
then it would be even better!!!


:|
 
Yeah I haven't actually bought the album yet. I've been meaning to do that, but yeah, couldn't be arsed yet. Eventually I will though, can't have an incomplete U2 collection. :wink:
 
Galeongirl said:
Yeah I haven't actually bought the album yet. I've been meaning to do that, but yeah, couldn't be arsed yet. Eventually I will though, can't have an incomplete U2 collection. :wink:
Click to expand...


Just listen on YouTube - I'd love to hear your reaction


I have such a twisted relationship with SFS.

I totally nod along with all the hate I read for it in here, and when I'm not listening to it and that song crosses my mind, which is not often, I'm all like, "boo! hiss! that song sux!"

But when I actually do hear it, usually by accident, which is how most people "experience" SOI, I find it rather emotionally affecting because it is gentle and tender and he sings it so beautifully.

I still hate the galloping horses guitar "solo" though.
 
I think SFS is beautiful apart from the "this is a sooooooong, a soooooooooong for someone" line. Which I just don't like.
And even no guitar solo at all might have been better.
 
Irvine511 said:
I still hate the galloping horses guitar "solo" though.
Click to expand...

don't forget the trademark "YEAH YEAH YEAH"s over it as well.

There is something about the last set of lines that I like though...

I don't think its going to be half as bad live as many are predicting. Although honestly I can't think of many U2 songs that don't improve even slightly in a live setting.
 
The main reason I'm irritated that SFS is a single is that it assures the song will show up fairly often throughout the tour. It's uncommon for a single to receive little play throughout its album's tour (though OOTS was played inconsistently).

U2 has, what, 200 songs? There are about 200 U2 songs I'd rather hear live than SFS. Even Stand Up Comedy would at least be amusing.
 
Nick66 said:
I think U2 will probably feature SFS pretty prominently...maybe something along the lines of what they did with ISHFWILF on the last tour and let the audience sing the chorus.
Click to expand...

... which works because I Still Haven't Found is a song people actually know.

SFS would go over about as well as Unknown Caller did on 360, even with a bouncing ball to help with the lyrics.
 
dan_smee said:
Just listen on YouTube - I'd love to hear your reaction


Click to expand...

Kay, doing so.

The initial start is odd, not a fan of chanting (lookin'at you california!) but after that it sounds like a great pop song from the starting riff! I enjoy it quite a bit, though funnily enough with all the hyping I expected a very different song! :lol:

So why the heck was this not on the actual album itself? :scratch: It's far better than a lot of the songs that did make it! And it doesn't put me to sleep..

The effects on the guitar solo are a bit odd tho, it sounds so muffled, in the background. NVM, it just went foreground. :D NICE! First proper guitar solo of the album!


Overall, good song. It would have made a nice single.
 
Galeongirl said:
Kay, doing so.

The initial start is odd, not a fan of chanting (lookin'at you california!) but after that it sounds like a great pop song from the starting riff! I enjoy it quite a bit, though funnily enough with all the hyping I expected a very different song! :lol:

So why the heck was this not on the actual album itself? :scratch: It's far better than a lot of the songs that did make it! And it doesn't put me to sleep..

The effects on the guitar solo are a bit odd tho, it sounds so muffled, in the background. NVM, it just went foreground. :D NICE! First proper guitar solo of the album!


Overall, good song. It would have made a nice single.
Click to expand...

Nice!

Glad you liked it :)
 
