New Album Discussion 1 - Songs of..... - Unreasonable guitar album

dan_smee

dan_smee

ONE love, blood, life
Joined
Nov 22, 2004
Messages
14,226
Location
Canberra, Australia
Starting a new string of threads following the release of Songs of Surrender.

What we know:
- Bono, Edge and Adam have mentioned a rock album with unreasonable guitars.
- U2songs previously reported it was done, but Larry's injury has caused some back-tracking from the band, who are looking to "get through" the Vegas shows before making a solid plan.
- Writing and recording is clearly happening, even with Adam's recent comment about it being "minimal" recording.
- Songs of.... titles are seemingly around for a bit longer.
- Current timeline looks to be optimistic for March 2024, pessimistic late 2024/early 2025.
 
I think they will go back to normal titles. So this one will be called

U2: ROCK

or

U2: HOW TO REWIND A VHS TAPE
 
When I hear "U2 unreasonable guitar rock album" my eyes twitch and I think of something along the lines of Elevation/Vertigo/Boots/Miracle/American Soul. But if their approach was more about simply stripping back the complex production elements, I could be game. Imagining something like the SOS I Will Follow but electric guitars and drums could make for a good sound.
 
I'm too lazy, but has anyone done a deep dive on what they said about an album and what it became including how long it took? What was the hype on POP?

U2: NEW SHIT
 
Actually you know what you're not even wrong. I think I am always hoping they'll go back to that Boy/October/War sound. Somehow raw yet completely clean at the same time.
 
DomCobb said:
Actually you know what you're not even wrong. I think I am always hoping they'll go back to that Boy/October/War sound. Somehow raw yet completely clean at the same time.
Click to expand...



They caught scent of it on Volcano and Red Flag Day
 
I really feel like every album SINCE Pop, Bono has mentioned it's some sort of messianic guitar album and it *never* is.

Pop was the last great U2 "unreasonable guitar" record. Just some batshit awesome stuff on that.

Also I'm ok with Songs of Ascent if it means they're retiring with it. It would make sense as a title.

Innocence, Experience, Surrender and Ascent. Very in line with their theme.
 
DomCobb said:
Yeah I agree. Much prefer that conception of "U2 rock" than The Miracle style crunchy guitars.



Will say though I think The Blackout worked pretty well.
Click to expand...



The Blackout was a spiritual sequel to the darkness of AB. Still throw it on to this day
 
Yeah, ABOY makes me very nervous for what this album could sound like!

I'm still unreasonably disappointed but not surprised that recording has been "minimal."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

