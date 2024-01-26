Are we NOT discussing the Dolby Atmos Mix of Achtung Baby?

Reggie Thee Dog

Aug 22, 2000
18,002
Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be...
Just finished listening to the new Dolby Atmos Mix of Achtung Baby, and it is definitely a new perspective on an already amazing album. The changes are in your face and subtle and intimate at the same time in some songs. I'm hearing things I never heard before, and because it's a REMIX of the original album they had accented certain parts of songs that were buried or muddy in the original mix. Acrobat being a song I absolutely love, but always felt the drums and even the guitar were muddle...no longer. Larry is CRACKING in this new mix, and while the guitar isn't completely up front it is more prominent and makes the song rock harder than it already did. I'm hearing Bono's acoustic guitar in One, and the drums in The Fly thump a bit harder than they did in the original mix. Very impressed and I hope they master more of the back catalog in Dolby Atmos.
 
Yeah, I saw the new Home Page, liking the new format. I went to the show in October and my wife and I are going back in February, and the show was spectacular, but the sound of the band was really incredible. This new mix makes it more exciting to hear the nuances, live, that have been brought forward in this new version of the album. I'm interested in hearing your and other's take on the new Atmos mix.
 
Going to try and do a proper listen this weekend on the home theatre system. That headphone Atmos thing is, ah, bull hockey.
 
I remain annoyed at Atmos as a concept, I have a sound setup I'm really happy with and the fact that it doesn't do all the new fancy things is annoying. But I have a pair of AirPods Max I can listen to Atmos mixes on, so I've given it a try on those. "One" is especially good - the acoustic guitar sounds much nicer than it did and the whole thing just has more room to breathe.

One thing which comes through here which I also noticed hearing it played at that Sphere - AB is, on the whole, a much less dense record than it sounds. There really aren't that many layers going on, even if I've always thought of it as one of their more complicated albums.
 
I remain annoyed at Atmos as a concept, I have a sound setup I'm really happy with and the fact that it doesn't do all the new fancy things is annoying. But I have a pair of AirPods Max I can listen to Atmos mixes on, so I've given it a try on those. "One" is especially good - the acoustic guitar sounds much nicer than it did and the whole thing just has more room to breathe.

One thing which comes through here which I also noticed hearing it played at that Sphere - AB is, on the whole, a much less dense record than it sounds. There really aren't that many layers going on, even if I've always thought of it as one of their more complicated albums.
If you’ve got a 5.1 system, your receiver will downmix the Atmos to 5.1 and you’ll still get most of the surround effect, just minus the two height channels.
 
As someone who is not au fait with tech, what is this and how do I listen?
I kinda got into it here.
“Currently, this is only delivered in true discrete channel fashion via an Apple TV (with Apple Music) or an Amazon Fire stick/cube (with Amazon Music) through an AVR connected to all those separate speakers though I’ve been told that the Sonos Atmos playback is also pretty impressive. Atmos on headphones is a phased effect that, to me, sounds like shite.”
 
Yeah, I saw the new Home Page, liking the new format. I went to the show in October and my wife and I are going back in February, and the show was spectacular, but the sound of the band was really incredible. This new mix makes it more exciting to hear the nuances, live, that have been brought forward in this new version of the album. I'm interested in hearing your and other's take on the new Atmos mix.
We're going back for the 2/23 show. You?

And I am LOVING most of the changes in the Atmos mix. Going to give it a few more listens before I share more.
 
Loving it overall so far. Still trying to figure out how I feel about the new mixes for 'Until' and 'Ultraviolet'.
UV is definitely one of the more drastic mix changes. The Edge's "ULTRAVIOLET" is sung as the chorus begins, as it is in the Sphere performances, where it used to come in a bar later.

I dig it!
 
I'm very disappointed that it's not released on br disc!!!! Yet another disappointment.
 
I have to say I think the new Dolby Atmos mixes are fantastic! I've been listening to them through Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro headphones on Apple Music. It is probably not the best way, but I still feel like I hear the record in a completely new way. Feels like hearing the songs for the first time again. I pick up sounds that I have never heard before. I totally get OP point that since it is a new remix of the songs, it is a totally new and different (better) listening experience. Hope they release more of their back catalog in this format soon :)
 
