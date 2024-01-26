Are we NOT discussing the Dolby Atmos Mix of Achtung Baby?

Just finished listening to the new Dolby Atmos Mix of Achtung Baby, and it is definitely a new perspective on an already amazing album. The changes are in your face and subtle and intimate at the same time in some songs. I'm hearing things I never heard before, and because it's a REMIX of the original album they had accented certain parts of songs that were buried or muddy in the original mix. Acrobat being a song I absolutely love, but always felt the drums and even the guitar were muddle...no longer. Larry is CRACKING in this new mix, and while the guitar isn't completely up front it is more prominent and makes the song rock harder than it already did. I'm hearing Bono's acoustic guitar in One, and the drums in The Fly thump a bit harder than they did in the original mix. Very impressed and I hope they master more of the back catalog in Dolby Atmos.