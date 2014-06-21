Video Game Discussion Thread Part 10: Video Games Fucking Suck

Valiant hearts is out Tommorow. Looks amazing and tear-jerking


I've been hopelessly addicted to a Master of Orion 2 port for iOS the last few days, called Starbase Orion. Worth every penny of the 8 bucks I paid for it so far.
 
I haven't played Watch Dogs in over a week, I should probably do that, but ever since I moved out here, and ever since starting WDs, I've been itching to pick L.A. Noire back up.
 
Since a week ago I finally beat Deus Ex Human Revolution start to finish for the 1st time. Also about 2/3 the way thru LA Noire, on the vice desk so far. It will be my 3rd time beating LA Noire. Just started alpha protocol too.


DaveC said:
What did you think?
Pretty good. It was longer than I thought but not to long. 20-25 hours. Best thing was the various ways to get thru levels depending on what u skills u have upgraded at the time. 8.75


Just played about 2/3 of LA Noire before the 3rd disc became unreadable. Currently trying to get thru Alpha Protocol and Splinter Cell Conviction


I've been addicted to Total War: Rome 2 the last few days. The launch was a disaster and a half, and the game was totally unfinished when it was released but there's been 15 patches since then (people complain about Creative Assembly but not many other gaming companies would release 15 patches in 9 months for a game, all of which contain actual gameplay improvements and additions - including content almost every other publisher would happily charge a premium for as DLC - and not just bugfixes) and it's actually become really, really good and a lot more balanced. I'm not one that expects total historical realism and perfect graphics at all times so a lot of the complaints from gamers don't really resonate with me, and I don't let those things ruin a fun game. I'm really glad I gave it another chance.

I had played as Rome in my first campaign and had no idea what I was doing, then played as Egypt in my second campaign, I had conquered all of Africa, the Mediterranean Islands, Asia Minor, and was pushing into Greece when I gave up because I enslaved every battle captive I took for the first 100 or so turns, and got frustrated when I had to spend most of my time constantly putting down slave rebellions. They have fixed the problem of slaves revolting in every region on every turn no matter what (it had something to do with the specific buildings you had in your provinces) so I decided to try again. This time I am playing as Rome again and having a lot of fun, I have conquered all of Italy, Corsica and Sardinia, and Cisalpine Gaul, allied with the Greek city-states and Carthage (and its client states), and am now battling with the southern Gauls as well as the Thracian pirate states of Tylis and Odrysia, hopefully ultimately to get a lucrative port on the Black Sea and monopolize trade to the East until I can take Asia Minor (the richest lands on the game map) :up:
 
So it's finally worth the launch price? Might be time to reinstall. Was my most anticipated game by miles last year, and I still feel underwhelmed thinking about it.

I really don't care about Rome at all though, normally play as a Hellenic or Middle Eastern faction, is there improvement all across the board? And how's the siege now?
 
There has been a lot of improvement, the non-Roman factions have been given a lot of new units and buildings and it's been balanced out a bit better to give non-Roman players a better shot. They listened to the players and did things like adding seasons, and a lot of battle improvements have been made too, although I don't play too many battles unless they are important ones so I honestly couldn't say for sure what specifically was done there. It does seem that there was a lot less "unit blob" in the battle I played last night than in my first couple of campaigns.

I didn't think it was quite worth what I paid for it at first but now I think it's about as good as it's going to get. It's a lot of fun and no it's not perfect but neither was the original RTW, despite how some people put it on a pedestal.

Rome marches on. The Tylians managed to use a combined cavalry army to trap the III Legion in the forested hills of Macedonia and wipe it out. The next year the II Legion entered the region and in an epic battle where they were outnumbered almost 2 to 1 against two separate armies the 2nd held fast and utterly wiped out the Tylian raiders. They sued for peace and offered to become a Roman client state but I need the port of Tylis on the Black Sea too badly to accept. The 2nd took the initiative while Tylis was weakened and quickly struck to take their two inland cities. The 2nd now threatens Tylis while two more full legions make their way ashore on the Adriatic to assert Rome's status as the new superpower in the Balkans.
 
Cool, I'll give it another shot. Agreed on the original - it was the mods that made that game, I haven't played vanilla since it came out. It seems like RTW2 is more mod friendly than the last few in the series, so hopefully there's a lot more life in it yet.

Out of curiosity, anyone here do any coding or worked on their own games?
 
The Sad Punk said:
Cool, I'll give it another shot. Agreed on the original - it was the mods that made that game, I haven't played vanilla since it came out. It seems like RTW2 is more mod friendly than the last few in the series, so hopefully there's a lot more life in it yet.



Out of curiosity, anyone here do any coding or worked on their own games?
Yes, I never play with mods in any game really so I can't say how it runs with them turned on, but I know that a lot of the issues people have with the gameplay itself have mostly been resolved by people developing various mods. At this point I've almost won the military victory (just need to finish conquering Poland and Scotland) and I can certainly say the end game portion is a lot more well balanced than Rome I.

I once copied the code out of the back of an old Commodore Gazette magazine into my dad's C64 and got a working copy of "Pirate Cove" running once, does that count? :D

Just got Watch Dogs last night, I only played through the first portion of the tutorial but so far I like the looks of it and think it'll be fun so long as the story holds up. :up:




You're in for disappointment, then.


I started playing Beyond Two Souls last weekend. I'll finish it this weekend. And I thought Heavy Rain was good. Holy shit, I love this game.
 
Got a PS4 for my birthday a couple of weeks ago, and have played a lot of Watch Dogs. Really fun game. Some of the details are amazing.

I have the new Infamous as well, but need to finish Infamous 2 before.
 
gump said:
I have the new Infamous as well, but need to finish Infamous 2 before.
I mean, unless you're finishing 2 simply because you want to, there's no reason not to jump from 1 to SS. The two storylines have little to no overlap.

2 was a cool game though. Really interesting setting, albeit frustrating because of all the water.

I liked SS, but didn't get to finish it. I think I reached the 50% mark. The graphics are stunning and some of the powers are very creative.
 
I'm about halfway through 2, that's why I want to finish it first. But it's on hold as I'm having a lot of fun with Watch Dogs. I like how the online hacking is more or less seemingly introduced in the game.
 
Fez is a really bizarre, creative game. Never played anything like it before but if you have PS Plus, pick it up.

Gonna give Road Not Taken a try later.
 
And I have no idea why I wrote Second Sun instead of Second Son.

Have to find the other signs. But yeah, the game is really fun. I love nice landscapes too, and there are plenty of good ones all around. Climbing the Space Needle was fun.
 
bono_212 said:
You're in for disappointment, then.
Why do you say that (without giving spoilers, if possible, please)? I'm about 7 missions into Act 2 at this point and so far things seem to be holding up. I have a bit of trouble following along at times but can usually figure out what's going on if I need to.

My biggest gripe with the game is with the city itself, there are very few discernible landmarks and no road names or route numbers at all. One of my favourite things about open-world games is trying to learn to navigate the city to get somewhere without having to use the GPS or the map. I was able to do this fairly quickly with GTA 4 and 5, and it's a minor detail that IMO makes the game more realistic. Don't know why they didn't bother doing this with Watch Dogs. The city is quite hard to navigate as all the streets look the same (variations on a couple different themes). I don't know if this was done to try to make it seem bigger than it is but it really just makes it frustrating to have to blindly follow the GPS because I can't for the life of me figure out exactly where I am to take a known short cut without pulling up the World Map. Especially considering that it's supposed to be based on a real city (rather than a parody that you would expect to be similar but different, like Los Santos) I would have expected the geography aspect would be fairly straightforward.
 
Well, that's basically the number one reason, what you just laid out.

The side stuff is repetitive, tedious and shows up far too frequently. The main story is boring, overplayed sci-fi movie tripe. Even when I was playing regularly, I didn't care enough about what was happening to finish the first Act. I would just wonder around the city most of the time. At this point, I don't know if I'll ever try it again or not.
 
