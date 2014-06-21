Video Game Discussion Thread Part 10: Video Games Fucking Suck

I've been addicted to Total War: Rome 2 the last few days. The launch was a disaster and a half, and the game was totally unfinished when it was released but there's been 15 patches since then (people complain about Creative Assembly but not many other gaming companies would release 15 patches in 9 months for a game, all of which contain actual gameplay improvements and additions - including content almost every other publisher would happily charge a premium for as DLC - and not just bugfixes) and it's actually become really, really good and a lot more balanced. I'm not one that expects total historical realism and perfect graphics at all times so a lot of the complaints from gamers don't really resonate with me, and I don't let those things ruin a fun game. I'm really glad I gave it another chance.I had played as Rome in my first campaign and had no idea what I was doing, then played as Egypt in my second campaign, I had conquered all of Africa, the Mediterranean Islands, Asia Minor, and was pushing into Greece when I gave up because I enslaved every battle captive I took for the first 100 or so turns, and got frustrated when I had to spend most of my time constantly putting down slave rebellions. They have fixed the problem of slaves revolting in every region on every turn no matter what (it had something to do with the specific buildings you had in your provinces) so I decided to try again. This time I am playing as Rome again and having a lot of fun, I have conquered all of Italy, Corsica and Sardinia, and Cisalpine Gaul, allied with the Greek city-states and Carthage (and its client states), and am now battling with the southern Gauls as well as the Thracian pirate states of Tylis and Odrysia, hopefully ultimately to get a lucrative port on the Black Sea and monopolize trade to the East until I can take Asia Minor (the richest lands on the game map)