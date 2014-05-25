Rock and roll hall of fame

Hewson said: The hall had a long bias against hard rock as well, waiting too long to induct the likes of Black Sabbath and Van Halen amongst others. Click to expand...

True but hard rock has been getting its due lately. The egregious snubbery has now shifted to metal and new wave/post-punk.Once bands like Iron Maiden, The Cure, Depeche Mode, Devo, Judas Priest, Motorhead, Joy Division, Slayer, Faith No More, Kraftwerk are in...then we can get back to 70's/80's hard rock. And yes, I make a distinction between metal and 'hard rock'. Slayer being...Slayer. Not that they have a prayer of getting in. FNM being the first true alternative metal band. Genre-creation should be a much bigger deal than it is. Synths? No Kraftwerk or DM? Or even Devo.Not that I'm some huge mega fan of all these artists. I am of a lot of them. But while I like them well enough, I think Joy Division are one of the most overrated bands of all time. But you'd have to have your head in the sand to not acknowledge their influence on the last dozen years of rock. And I can take or leave Motorhead (not a huge fan) but they (read: Lemmy) have had a long career and were an enormous influence on punk, metal, and later grunge.Depeche Mode...I mean, I haven't been a huge DM fan in a long time (despite my user name) but they have to be the most egregious snub as of today.Judas Priest and Maiden...forget Sabbath and Zeppelin - it was Priest and Maiden that ****ing spawned the entire metal genre as we know it today. But the manufactured Sex Pistols get in with one album to their credit...