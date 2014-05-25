Rock and roll hall of fame

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
M

mediaman44

War Child
Joined
Sep 29, 2005
Messages
619
Location
UT
The rock hall of fame still seems to have no love for progressive rock. This includes journey, Boston, Styx, Reo Speedwagon, Yes and Kansas to name a few. It is kinda annoying that certain bands take a long time to be inducted and others are inducted on their first year of eligibility.
 
Those bands are terrible. I mean, I guess if Aerosmith can get in, anyone can get in. But the list of bands you just rattled off have never transcended their narrow genre and time period, and you're never going to find a kid 40 years removed from when they were "popular" rocking a reo speedwagon shirt (and if you do, their parents probably deserve to be arrested) for good reason. Also why you never see people list them as their musical influences. Bad, bad, bad.
 
Yes is absolutely not a terrible band. They were extraordinarily talented and they have a number of classic albums. Boston has one undeniably important album, but that's not really enough. The rest, no.

If we're talking purely about influence, The Smiths and Big Star belong more than any of those bands.
 
I'd say Yes would be the only one of those with a strong argument.
The hall had a long bias against hard rock as well, waiting too long to induct the likes of Black Sabbath and Van Halen amongst others.
 
REO Speedwagon is prog?

Journey should probably be in based on popularity alone, not going to repost all the sales stats but they really dominated for a brief period. Not many bands get their own arcade game.

d2e1730e2e63cb9b7c8d48014e04ccd1.jpeg


Out of the other groups, you could definitely make a case for Yes. Kansas was derivative and not very unique. "Dust In The Wind" isn't enough to get you into the hall. Boston has one very influential album with some very innovative guitar sounds. Hard to say if that's enough.
 
Prog hasn't been ignored.

All the best and most influential prog bands are already in.

3 of the 'Big Four' of prog: Pink Floyd, Genesis, Rush.

Yes is the last one, they'll get in eventually. And they certainly deserve it.

As for the others - REO was never prog, not in a million years.
Boston was just arena rock. Kansas and Styx might apply to prog.

As for which of these bands will get in - Yes is the only one you mentioned that will get in. Next on that list...I'd say Styx, just because of their list of radio hits but even so they have NO influence on anyone. Floyd, Genesis, Rush, Yes, these bands influenced the entire hard rock scene for the last 40 years. Influence is HUGE in terms of the RNRHOF.

KISS (not prog, just using an example) was a crap band with crap songs and they were as commercially oriented as any band in this history of rock, with little artistic merit. But their influence was wide and undeniable - to go along with decades of sustained success. Bon Jovi, for another example, will never be able to make the 'influence' claim.
 
Hewson said:
The hall had a long bias against hard rock as well, waiting too long to induct the likes of Black Sabbath and Van Halen amongst others.
Click to expand...

True but hard rock has been getting its due lately. The egregious snubbery has now shifted to metal and new wave/post-punk.

Once bands like Iron Maiden, The Cure, Depeche Mode, Devo, Judas Priest, Motorhead, Joy Division, Slayer, Faith No More, Kraftwerk are in...then we can get back to 70's/80's hard rock. And yes, I make a distinction between metal and 'hard rock'. Slayer being...Slayer. Not that they have a prayer of getting in. FNM being the first true alternative metal band. Genre-creation should be a much bigger deal than it is. Synths? No Kraftwerk or DM? Or even Devo.

Not that I'm some huge mega fan of all these artists. I am of a lot of them. But while I like them well enough, I think Joy Division are one of the most overrated bands of all time. But you'd have to have your head in the sand to not acknowledge their influence on the last dozen years of rock. And I can take or leave Motorhead (not a huge fan) but they (read: Lemmy) have had a long career and were an enormous influence on punk, metal, and later grunge.

Depeche Mode...I mean, I haven't been a huge DM fan in a long time (despite my user name) but they have to be the most egregious snub as of today.

Judas Priest and Maiden...forget Sabbath and Zeppelin - it was Priest and Maiden that ****ing spawned the entire metal genre as we know it today. But the manufactured Sex Pistols get in with one album to their credit...
 
DM will always be Depeche Mode for me. I think DMB is the common nickname for the Dave Matthews Band.
 
Ok so what about the cars? Haven't they had influence. I totally agree about depeche mode and the cure. What about tears for fears and joy division.
 
I can't believe Green Day is getting in so quickly. Especially when all these important 80s acts have yet to be acknowledged. Not to mention more important punk bands.

Shameful.
 
Wasn't Nine Inch Nails eligible for induction this year? How the **** did they not get in, but Joan Jett does? I love Joan Jett, but really?


Sent from my iPhone using U2 Interference
 
Kind of knew Green Day was getting in since they've been on team RnRHOF in the past, giving induction speeches and whatnot. Doesn't make it any more palatable, but not surprising.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
NBA 2025-26 Thread
2 3 4
Replies
119
Views
10K
Hewson
Hewson
N
NBA 2024-25 Thread
14 15 16
Replies
459
Views
38K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
  • Sticky
U2 in Vegas - Tips for booking hotels, flights and other Vegasy type things.
20 21 22
Replies
642
Views
56K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
LuckyNumber7
Desert Island Mini - LP Island - Rules & Sign Up Thread
2 3 4
Replies
96
Views
8K
Axver
Axver
LemonMelon
Desert Island XI - QUARANTINE ISLAND - Master List and Discussion Thread
4 5 6
Replies
175
Views
13K
Axver
Axver

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom