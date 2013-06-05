Life After R.E.M.: Discussion Thread

In general lately, people have been bitchy about thread titles.

Edit: you should not have edited your post.
 
Haha, sorry Bonoz2012. Just didn't want to contribute to more drama.
 
u2popmofo said:
Seriously, I didn't really see the problem with it.
Click to expand...

Actually, me neither. I was just making a crappy inside joke in relation to the previous National thread. Sorry about that lms.
 
My feelings are not so delicate that they would be hurt by a bunch of strangers' opinions on a message board. :) Just figured that it is better to close a thread with so much negativity from the get go.
 
Wasn't just mine. Out of the 9 people who posted after, 7 of them had negative or sarcastic remarks. And 1 was you closing the thread.
 
bono_212 said:
In general lately, people have been bitchy about thread titles.
Click to expand...

I think it's because people realize that these thread titles are gonna be around for the next thousand posts, which is a long time for band discussion threads.
 
Sometimes I wish more "new" threads were made, and everything wasn't thrown into overarching threads or the random section. Not a big deal either way, or even directly related. I like to mention things.
 
u2popmofo said:
Sometimes I wish more "new" threads were made, and everything wasn't thrown into overarching threads or the random section. Not a big deal either way, or even directly related. I like to mention things.
Click to expand...

I always do that with new bands, I start an album-centric thread, thinking I'll just start a new thread when they put out a new album, but then I never do and then the thread has a stupid, old, outdated title.
 
u2popmofo said:
I heard they broke up.
Click to expand...

GET OUT!

tumblr_lpkduqrvjg1qj9qhto1_500_zps791d116c.gif
 
I really, truly could not care less whether a handful of words I spend seconds a day reading are humorous or not.

A joke in a thread title (as with most jokes) is seldom funny more than a few times. Weeks on, they're all forum wallpaper at best.
 
Been listening to 2001's Reveal over the last couple of days. It is not such a bad album actually. For R.E.M. standards it sucks, yes. But there are some really gorgeous songs here like Beat A Drum and Summer Turns To High. Sure, there are also bores like She Just Wants To Be and Saturn Return. It is very uneven. But I would go so far as to say that something like Beat A Drum or even Imitation of Life is more summery and beautiful than anything from U2's album around the same time.
 
