Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi #7

There
Add 'vs Predator' to the name of an Australian prime minister.
Still less perplexing than how the Aussie Oi chant became a thing.
Harold Holt Memorial Swimming Centre vs. Predator
The Aussie Oi chant became a thing because of too much television in the 1980s. Seriously. All you need to know about Australia, apart from the fact that we run a gulag, is that we are trying to recapture the spirit of 1988.
I met Axver last night, and it was glorious.
Do I count as an Aussie now?
Yeah, my actual mission here is to assess whether Seattle is suitable to be our American seat of government.
Oh before I forget, let's move our Australian capital to somewhere with a nice beach. Or somewhere with a slightly less schizophrenic climate than Canberra at a bare minimum.
Nah, let's make it Mt Isa or somewhere equally stupid just to mess with Australia.
The column by Katherine Murphy on Turnbull's spray (hardly a speech) yesterday was also telling. The mainstream media class in this country are the elite. They don't care about you. They don't give a shit about you. They identify with Turnbull. He's rich, get used to it.
They are besotted with this moral and intellectual nobody, presiding over a cabinet of thieves, sadists and crooks. He's urbane, you see.
This makes even less sense read aloud.
It's strange. I generally think well of Murphy, and in the past she owned up to her error of judgement on Turnbull. So it's bizarre to see her now doing this - her, and it seems much of the rest of the media. Turnbull's basically trying to empty water from a sinking ship with a small bucket that also has a hole, or would be if he weren't suddenly getting a cosy ride.
I do wonder if it's a pragmatic judgement from some in the media that a stronger Turnbull with recovering personal popularity will have a more secure position to counter the lunatics in his party and wrest politics back towards the centre. If this is the case, they no doubt will be sadly mistaken.
What we need is a reckoning. We need the LNP to eat itself alive. Let's see Christensen and others follow their mate Cory out of the big tent. Let's see the Nats have to face up to whether they are a party of agrarian socialism or of "traditional" bigotry (the two have coexisted, but in their current formulation cannot). And then let's watch as these nutters from the fringes get rejected by the electorate and the rump Liberals drift back in the general direction of the centre.