Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi #7

coolian2 said:
There
Click to expand...
Still less perplexing than how the Aussie Oi chant became a thing.

Kieran McConville said:
Add 'vs Predator' to the name of an Australian prime minister.
Click to expand...

Harold Holt Memorial Swimming Centre vs. Predator
 
Garfield vs Predator...wait, that wasn't an Australian Prime Minister, that was an Australian chief justice.

220px-Barwick_CJ.jpg
 
kabigon said:
Click to expand...

The Aussie Oi chant became a thing because of too much television in the 1980s. Seriously. All you need to know about Australia, apart from the fact that we run a gulag, is that we are trying to recapture the spirit of 1988.
 
Yeah, my actual mission here is to assess whether Seattle is suitable to be our American seat of government.
 
coolian2 said:
Oh before I forget, let's move our Australian capital to somewhere with a nice beach. Or somewhere with a slightly less schizophrenic climate than Canberra at a bare minimum.
Click to expand...



Nah, let's make it Mt Isa or somewhere equally stupid just to mess with Australia.
 
Debra S said:
Click to expand...

Vocaroo | Voice message
 
What's the opposite of a cuck? ?????? Great to see a journalist I had a lot of respect for lose it all with one very telling tweet :down:

[tweet]829456154195550212[/tweet]
 
The column by Katherine Murphy on Turnbull's spray (hardly a speech) yesterday was also telling. The mainstream media class in this country are the elite. They don't care about you. They don't give a shit about you. They identify with Turnbull. He's rich, get used to it.

They are besotted with this moral and intellectual nobody, presiding over a cabinet of thieves, sadists and crooks. He's urbane, you see.
 
Kieran McConville said:
Click to expand...

I've never read a Katharine Murphy article but there's definitely lots that can be said about the mainstream journalist class in Australia - Bourke's tweet exemplified it, I hadn't had a strong opinion on her earlier but that had soured it.
 
I've read a few Katherine Murphy articles. She has a routine of bemoaning the low standard of political discourse, and the focus on ephemera, and then proceeds to write columns that focus largely on ephemera.
 
It's strange. I generally think well of Murphy, and in the past she owned up to her error of judgement on Turnbull. So it's bizarre to see her now doing this - her, and it seems much of the rest of the media. Turnbull's basically trying to empty water from a sinking ship with a small bucket that also has a hole, or would be if he weren't suddenly getting a cosy ride.

I do wonder if it's a pragmatic judgement from some in the media that a stronger Turnbull with recovering personal popularity will have a more secure position to counter the lunatics in his party and wrest politics back towards the centre. If this is the case, they no doubt will be sadly mistaken.

What we need is a reckoning. We need the LNP to eat itself alive. Let's see Christensen and others follow their mate Cory out of the big tent. Let's see the Nats have to face up to whether they are a party of agrarian socialism or of "traditional" bigotry (the two have coexisted, but in their current formulation cannot). And then let's watch as these nutters from the fringes get rejected by the electorate and the rump Liberals drift back in the general direction of the centre.
 
Axver said:
This makes even less sense read aloud.
Click to expand...

If you glance over any Debra S post, it makes a kind of sense as shorthand for a vague theme, as least for a few words. Break it down and it makes Finnegans Wake read like a road sign by comparison.
 
Axver said:
Click to expand...

The LNP need to be annihilated, preferably at an election. There is no centre. Don't these people get it?
 
As for the Nationals, as far as it seems to me, the ones who recover or rediscover their original raison d' etre, are the ones who jump ship in one form or another. Windsor. Katter (although he's a gutless wonder when it comes to the crunch).
 
It's like the Libs are willing to shit on the coalition and know the Nats are next to meaningless now. And unlike Joh, who tried to destroy the Libs in QLD and never quite succeeded, I expect the Libs really could kill the Nats if they go for the jugular.
 
Principles mean nothing in modern politics these days it seems. It's really sad. I am always willing to respect and listen to conservatives but most of them are either proving they never really had them in the first place or they're willing to ditch them for personal gain.
 
