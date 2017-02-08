Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi #7

It's strange. I generally think well of Murphy, and in the past she owned up to her error of judgement on Turnbull. So it's bizarre to see her now doing this - her, and it seems much of the rest of the media. Turnbull's basically trying to empty water from a sinking ship with a small bucket that also has a hole, or would be if he weren't suddenly getting a cosy ride.



I do wonder if it's a pragmatic judgement from some in the media that a stronger Turnbull with recovering personal popularity will have a more secure position to counter the lunatics in his party and wrest politics back towards the centre. If this is the case, they no doubt will be sadly mistaken.



What we need is a reckoning. We need the LNP to eat itself alive. Let's see Christensen and others follow their mate Cory out of the big tent. Let's see the Nats have to face up to whether they are a party of agrarian socialism or of "traditional" bigotry (the two have coexisted, but in their current formulation cannot). And then let's watch as these nutters from the fringes get rejected by the electorate and the rump Liberals drift back in the general direction of the centre.