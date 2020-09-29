PGP: Watching the Aurora Borealis, and hoping for a U2 Album someday

dazzledbylight

dazzledbylight

Blue Crack Supplier
Joined
Dec 5, 2003
Messages
35,164
Location
in the sound dancing - w Bono & Edge :D
The Aurora Borealis is dipping southward as the sun begins it's more active cycle.
It's 6 on a 9 scale. Not big and wide enough for NYC, Con. Northern most NH & Vermont, yes.

So we'll check that out and other good stuff while we wait to see if Our Guys make another album.

I hope so. One more. I loved SOE.

Check in my fellow stragglers! :wave: :wave:
Ms Purrl, JJ, the occasional other visitors - we're happy to have you here!

JJ sounds you and your fellow Fins amongst others will be treated to increasing Sky Shows again.

www.gi.alaska.edu

Very cool Aurora forecasting site!

Just saying Aurora now only; in case any of our Aussie, or Kiwi friends decide to drop in. :D

Oh, sigh, (it's nice to forget, then sad to remember) and STAY Safe out there!
 
dazzledbylight said:
My generation while not wanting your to eat dirt - it was ok to play in it. Which I did in our parks.

How r u Ms Purrl? I forget what part of the country are you in - Midwest?
Doing well, dazz. I was on Sanibel Island, Florida, when you posted. We had made the lodging reservations a year ago when we were there and debated whether we should go or not. Since we'd already paid for it, we went. Not the same trip as usual (getting take-out instead of going to restaurants for supper, not socializing and playing games in each other's rooms in the evening, social distancing on the beach), but it was worth it to be at the beach with my loved ones.

Back home again in Indiana now for the foreseeable future. Hope all is well with you. :hug:
 
TI did vote that Sat. Never voted early before. And in a different place. Glad we had good weather!

Weather tonight we had a tornado warning for about 30 mins. :yikes: Until about 16+ yrs ago you almost never heard about T-storms AND tornadoes in the same sentence in the NYC area!

Now get a few warnings and some touchdowns about every 12 - 18+ months! I never a of a tornado warning, and a sight ng until some time in the very late '80s, very early '90s!
 
dazzledbylight said:
TI did vote that Sat. Never voted early before. And in a different place. Glad we had good weather!

Weather tonight we had a tornado warning for about 30 mins. :yikes: Until about 16+ yrs ago you almost never heard about T-storms AND tornadoes in the same sentence in the NYC area!

Now get a few warnings and some touchdowns about every 12 - 18+ months! I never a of a tornado warning, and a sight ng until some time in the very late '80s, very early '90s!
Tornado warnings are quite common here in Indiana, especially in spring and summer; and some of the storm actually get quite close to us. They still terrify me! We just had a lovely stretch of "Indian summer" weather, but has been much cooler the past several days. This time in 2019, we were having snow; but haven't had that yet. Everything is topsy turvy this year!
 
MsPurrl said:
Tornado warnings are quite common here in Indiana, especially in spring and summer; and some of the storm actually get quite close to us. They still terrify me! We just had a lovely stretch of "Indian summer" weather, but has been much cooler the past several days. This time in 2019, we were having snow; but haven't had that yet. Everything is topsy turvy this year!
We had our "Indian Summer" days... lovely. Glad you did, too. Good you haven't had snow yet, either!

Oh, I'm a bit of a weather buff so I've know about Tornado Alley for a looong time. :yikes:
I've had friends, and acquaintances who've moved (switched places) between the Mid-west, and California discussing whether they "preferred" living with Tornados vs Earthquakes! :ohmy:

Of course living on NYC "all"we had to worry about was being the #1 or #2 target of a Nuclear Strike, and then of course 9-11 happened. And we're still #1 or #2 for a nuclear hit. Ah... well. :huh:
 
Hi, dazz--good to hear from you. Our "Indiana summer" is indeed over, but just rain and sno snow yet. This time in 2019, we'd already had a few snows. Currently 35 degrees, feels like 31, so not so bad.
 
:applaud: Happy 103rd Finland Independence Day! :applaud:

Some very nice cinematography there! :heart:

--------------------------------

:lol::lol::lol:

That was a real funny Finnish Scotch commercial!!! Thanks!
"For that one special day - Summer" Bwaaahahhhahaaaaa!

Not a Whiskey, or Scotch Whiskey person.
I do like the taste of Bourbon - which I looked up and found out that the corn portion of
of the mash is just a little over 50% which gives it it's distinctive taste - the mild ?sweetness.

And suddenly my memory popped up with (I may have seen them recently seen them in a specialized regular and gourmet and homemade prep foods) with - Finncrisps. The first whole grain cracker I ever ate - like 45+ years ago. :D.

---------------------
How's ice fishing going?

The Aurora B dipped for her south but not quite enough for NYC to see. We were just a little inside the the southern most curce of the AB circle. Not even near the pale green to let alone full green center area. Ah, well. Sun spots are in the upswing cycle now...so maaaybe in the next year or 2-3. :D
 
