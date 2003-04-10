What are the most inspiring lyrics from U2 for U!?

wow this is hard.....there's atleast a line from every song that fits here but let's try!



11 O'Clock Tick Tock:

And I know we haven't long

We thought that we had the answers

It was the questions we had wrong.



Acrobat:

And you can dream, so dream out loudv And you can find your own way out.

And you can build, and I can will

And you can call, I can't wait until

You can stash and you can seize

In dreams begin responsibilities

And I can love, and I can love

And I know that the tide is turning 'round

So don't let the bastards grind you down.



Gone:

You wanted to get somewhere so badly

You had to lose yourself along the way.



Indian Summer Sky:

To lose along the way

the spark that set the flame

To flicker and to fade

on this the longest day.



kite (almost everyline on this song):

Did I waste it?

Not so much I couldn't taste it

Life should be fragrant

Roof top to the basement



Last night on Earth:

The more you take, the less you feel

The less you know the more you believe

The more you have, the more it takes today



all of Peace On Earth....and stuck in a moment.



please:

So you never knew love

Until you crossed the line of grace.

And you never felt wanted

Till you'd someone slap your face.

So you never felt alive

Until you'd almost wasted away.



Staring at the sun:

I'm not the only one

Staring at the sun

Afraid of what you'd find

If you take a look inside.



......so many more i can't think of right now......lol

oh ya and my sig!