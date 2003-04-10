What are the most inspiring lyrics from U2 for U!?

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
V

vivaSA

War Child
Joined
Apr 2, 2003
Messages
611
Location
Sarajevo, Bosnia
Alhtough most of their lyrics are inspiring, I think this part from the "Summer Rain" is really special (at least for me it is)


It's not why you're running
It's where you're going
It's not what you're dreaming
But what you're gonna do

It's not where you're born
It's where you belong
It's not how weak
But what will make you strong
 
:up: Summer Rain and Always have really cool lines in it. As well as Beautiful Day, Stuck, Walk On.....well ATYCLB is full of interesting parts.

In the moment I like those lines of ES best, they don't fit to every occassion, but they are really cool:

On rainy days, we go swimming out,
On rainy days swimming in the sound...:dance:
 
"I am not afraid of anything in this world
There's nothing you can throw at me that I haven't already heard
I'm just trying to find a decent melody
A song that I can sing in my own company"
 
wow this is hard.....there's atleast a line from every song that fits here but let's try!

11 O'Clock Tick Tock:
And I know we haven't long
We thought that we had the answers
It was the questions we had wrong.

Acrobat:
And you can dream, so dream out loudv And you can find your own way out.
And you can build, and I can will
And you can call, I can't wait until
You can stash and you can seize
In dreams begin responsibilities
And I can love, and I can love
And I know that the tide is turning 'round
So don't let the bastards grind you down.

Gone:
You wanted to get somewhere so badly
You had to lose yourself along the way.

Indian Summer Sky:
To lose along the way
the spark that set the flame
To flicker and to fade
on this the longest day.

kite (almost everyline on this song):
Did I waste it?
Not so much I couldn't taste it
Life should be fragrant
Roof top to the basement

Last night on Earth:
The more you take, the less you feel
The less you know the more you believe
The more you have, the more it takes today

all of Peace On Earth....and stuck in a moment.

please:
So you never knew love
Until you crossed the line of grace.
And you never felt wanted
Till you'd someone slap your face.
So you never felt alive
Until you'd almost wasted away.

Staring at the sun:
I'm not the only one
Staring at the sun
Afraid of what you'd find
If you take a look inside.

......so many more i can't think of right now......lol
oh ya and my sig!
 
sleep tonight
and may your dreams be realised

one life
with each other
sisters, brothers

no don't sorrow no don't weep
for tonight at last
I am coming home

Grace finds beauty in everything
 
I just remembered this verse from "The Wanderer"

I went out there
In search of experience
To taste and to touch
And to feel as much
As a man can
Before he repents


also "Stateless"

There are no colors in your eyes
There's no sunshine in your skies
There's no race, only the prize
There is no tomorrow, only tonight

Stateless
It's the difference

You can cover the world with your thumb
Still so big, so bright, so beautiful
 
Last edited:
Summer Rain and Acrobat :yes:

If I had to pick a certain line, this one from Always struck me as particularly hopeful and inspiring:

be uncool, yes be awkward
 
Where the Streets Have No Name
"I'll show you a place
High on a desert plain
Where the streets have no name"

Zooropa
"She's gonna dream of the world she wants to live in
She's gonna dream out loud"
 
"I'm ready
I'm ready for the gridlock
I'm ready...to take it to the street
I'm ready for the shuffle
Ready for the deal
Ready to let go of the steering wheel
I'm ready
Ready for the crush"

"When I was all messed up
And I had opera in my head
Your love was a light bulb
Hanging over my bed"

"And you can dream
So dream out loud
You know that your time is coming 'round
So don't let the bastards grind you down"

"And I have no compass
And I have no map
And I have no reasons
No reasons to get back"

"My father is a rich man
He wears a rich man's cloak
Gave me the keys to his kingdom coming
Gave me a cup of gold

He said I have many mansions
And there are many rooms to see
But I left by the back door
And I threw away the key
And I threw away the key
Yeah, I threw away the key
Yeah, I threw away the key"
 
The glass is cut
The bottle run dry
Our love runs cold
In the caverns of the night
We're wounded by fear
Injured in doubt
I can lose myself
You I can't live without


Yeah you keep me holding on
In Red Hill Town
See the lights go down on
I'm hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to
I'm still waiting
Hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to
Hold on to


We'll scorch the earth
Set fire to the sky
We stoop so low to reach so high
A link is lost
The chain undone
We wait all day
For night to come
And it comes
Like a hunter child


I'm hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to
I'm still waiting
I'm hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to


Love...slowly stripped away
Love...has seen its better day


Hanging on
The lights go out on Red Hill
The lights go down on Red Hill
Lights go down on Red Hill town
The lights go down on Red Hill

My fav....Makes me cry......
 
Don't worry baby, it's gonna be all right
Uncertainty can be a guiding light
I hear voices, ridiculous voices
I'm in the slipstream, let's go, let's go overground
Take your head out of the mud baby

And I know it aches
And your heart it breaks
You can only take, so much

Oh don't sorrow no don't weep
For tonight, at last, I am coming home
I am coming home

You say, love is a temple, love the higher law
Love is a temple, love the higher law
You ask me to enter, but then you make me crawl
And I can't be holdin on, to what you got
When all you got is hurt

And many, many more...
 
"And so she woke up, woke up from where she was lying still
Said I got to do something about where we're going
Step on a steam train, step out of the driving rain
Maybe run from the darkness in the night"

"How far are you gonna go
Before you lose your way back home"

"I was of the feeling
It was out of control"

"Teach me
I know I'm not a hopeless case "


some of my favorites!
 
"Touch me, take me to that other place
Teach me, i know I'm not a hopelss case"

"It's a beautiful day, don't let it get away"
 
Please :

'You hurt yourself, you hurt your lover, then you discover, what you thought was freedom was just greed'.

Mofo :

Mother, am I still your son, I'm waiting so long to hear you say so, mother, you left to make me someone, now I'm still a child, no one ever tells me no.

Man, that Mofo lyric just writing it gave me chills. Such a heavy song musically and lyrically.
 
Beautiful day:

"What you don't have
you don't need it now
what you don't know
you can feel somehow"

Mircle drug:

"I wanna trip inside your head
spend the day there
to hear the things you haven't said
to see what you might see"

Love comes tumbling :

"All roads lead to where you are"


and of course: Running to stand still
 
too many, simply too many!!!! Impossible to decide!!!!

But lately I can't get enough of Zooropa

Don't worry baby, it'll be alright
You got the right shoes
To get you through the night
 
'You gotta cry without weeping, talk without speaking
Scream without raising your voice'

'He said "I have many mansions
And there are many rooms to see."
But I left by the back door
And I threw away the key'

'You hurt yourself, you hurt your lover
Then you discover
What you thought was freedom is just greed'

'We're wounded by fear
Injured in doubt.
I can lose myself
You I can't live without'

'Touch me, take me to that other place, teach me, I know i'm not a hopeless case'
 
Acrobat-" You can dream so dream outloud"

Walk on- the whole song is So inspiring!

Streets- " I want to reach out and touch the flame where the
streets have no name"

Bad- "I'm wide awake, I'm not sleeping"

Ahh there is so many of them if I think of more I will write them down.
 
Mister I ain't got nothing
But it's more than you've got
These chains no longer bind me
Nor the shackles at my feet
&
All the promises we break, from the cradle to the grave
When all I want is you.
&
I kissed your lips and broke your heart.
&
The doors you open I just can't close
&
And a woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle
When you're tryin' to throw your arms around the world.
&
Desperation is a tender trap
It gets you every time.

All of these inspire me. they serve to mabe depress or uplift me, but mainly they cause me to think about my actions & the actions of others & _mabe_ to learn from those actions. I find them all very inspiring.
 
Last edited:
Wow--in reading all of yours I kept going: "yeah, THAT one!" Here's my list, which is too long and tend to be whole stanzas instead of lines...but wtf

Bad:
If you should ask, then maybe
They'd tell you what I would say
True colours fly in blue and black
Blue silken sky and burning flag.
Colours crash, collide in blood-shot eyes.

Walk On
Home… hard to know what it is if you’ve never had one
Home… I can’t say where it is but I know I'm going home
That's where the hurt is
I know it aches
How your heart it breaks
And you can only take so much
Walk on, walk on

OneTree:
We turn away to face the cold, enduring chill
As the day begs the night for mercy, love.
A sun so bright it leaves no shadows
Only scars carved into stone on the face of earth.

Fast Cars:
There is no fiction
That will truly fit the situation
I'm documenting every detail
Every conversation
I'm not used to talking to somebody in their body

Stay:
Red lights, grey morning
You stumble out of a hole in the ground.
A vampire or a victim
It depends on who's around.
You used to stay in to watch the adverts
You could lip synch. to the talk shows.
And if you look, you look through me
And when you talk, you talk at me
And when I touch you, you don't feel a thing.
 
So many lyrics seem to speak to me at certain times...I've burned CD's for certain moods and situations with various U2 songs included to fit the tracklisting. This could go on and on for me...

Don't say that later will be better

And I can't be holding on to what you got, when all you got is hurt

One love, one blood, one life you got to do what you shoud
One life, with each other, sisters, brothers
One life, but we're not the same, we get to carry each other, carry each other

Every hand that needs an Ace, is falling, falling at your feet
Teach my to surrender, not my will, thy will

One man washed up on an empty beach, one man betrayed with a kiss

I believe in Kingdom Come, then all the colours will bleed into one

Chance is a kind of religion, where you're damned for plain hard luck, but I never did see that movie, I never did read that book

See the bird with the leaf in her mouth, after the flood all the colours came out

I'm not afraid to die, I'm not afraid to live, and when I'm flat on my back, I hope to feel like I did

A house just don't make a home

In science and in medicine, "I was a stranger you took me in"

You speak, of signs and wonders, but I need, something other
 
She runs through the streets with her eyes painted red
Under a black belly of cloud in the rain
In through a doorway she brings me
White gold and pearls stolen from the sea
She is raging, she is raging
And the storm blows up in her eyes
She will suffer the needle chill
She is running to stand still


Set me alight
We'll punch a hole right through the night
Everyday the dreamers die
To see what's on the other side


The songs are in your eyes
I see them when you smile


Carnival, the wheels fly and the colours spin
Through alcohol, red wine that punctures the skin
Face to face in a dry and waterless place

And my alltime fav:
True colors fly in blue and black
Bruised silken skies and burning flack
Colors crash, collide in blood shot eyes
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Play Do You Feel Loved, Babyface, Some Days Are Better Than Others, Playboy Petition
Replies
8
Views
1K
rosephile
R
N
NBA 2024-25 Thread
7 8 9
Replies
241
Views
8K
Hewson
Hewson
O
Live U2 concerts for sale
Replies
3
Views
2K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
  • Sticky
U2 in Vegas - Tips for booking hotels, flights and other Vegasy type things.
20 21 22
Replies
642
Views
42K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
SayGoodbye
Scariest U2 Songs
Replies
26
Views
3K
clerks
clerks

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom