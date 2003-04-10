What are the most inspiring lyrics from U2 for U!?

vivaSA
War Child
- Apr 2, 2003
- 611
- Sarajevo, Bosnia
Alhtough most of their lyrics are inspiring, I think this part from the "Summer Rain" is really special (at least for me it is)
It's not why you're running
It's where you're going
It's not what you're dreaming
But what you're gonna do
It's not where you're born
It's where you belong
It's not how weak
But what will make you strong
It's not why you're running
It's where you're going
It's not what you're dreaming
But what you're gonna do
It's not where you're born
It's where you belong
It's not how weak
But what will make you strong