The Vinyl Thread

I talked about it. You
demanded tolerated it. And now here it is. A thread to consolidate all our vinyl talk.
What'd you find recently? What are you listening to? How long do you think this thread will last? Why am I asking so many questions.
Here's my haul over the past week:
Sharon Van Etten - Epic - BING072
Bon Iver - For Emma Forever Ago - JAG115
Okkervil River - I Am Very Far - JAG185
Tom Waits - Mule Variations 11th anniversary reissue - Anti-87099-1
Radiohead - Kid A - Capitol 5284831
The National - "Terrible Love" b/w "You Were a Kindness" - AD3X50
Cut Copy - Zonoscope - MODVL134
EMA - Past Life Martyred Saints - SOU021LP
I've also had a lot of fun putting my entire collection on Discogs.com and figuring which pressings I had of what. Even managed to find out my Led Zeppelin IV is worth more than five times what I paid for it.
I'll tell you all about my adventures cratedigging for Stevie Wonder LPs if this thing takes off. If not, we'll pretend it never happened.
