The Vinyl Thread

i stopped buying stuff on vinyl when i ceased to own a record player (although i did drop a couple extra bucks on interpunk.com when i realized that it would get me the most recent bad religion album on vinyl and cd packaged together). it would just be collecting something, and not actually using it now, which makes no sense to me. but i used to spend a decent amount of money on singles (especially splits) and EPs because they contained non-album tracks from the albums i decided were better bought on cd for the whole practicality/portability thing (in college=limited turntable access, while sonically awesome meant bringing milk crate o' vinyl to radio station with me). before that, i used to raid the used record store in town on a regular basis--which is why i own multiple copies of each clash album and quite a few springsteen albums (except combat rock and tunnel of love. i only have them on vinyl for some reason).i never got to the point where i'd buy the same single multiple times because it came in blue, green, and red and needed them all, but i was kind of enamored with colored vinyl for about a year. felt the same way about picture discs, which is why i have some weird bootlegged interview with u2--well, that and i think it was 2 bucks. it looked like a good idea, but the sound quality was so crappy you can't even hear the interview. singles-wise, i've mainly got a bunch of punk rock 7"s, none of it super crazy obscure or anything.vinyl...the only thing i've ever bought on ebay.every so often i consider trying to unload some of it on ebay, but that sounds like too much of a hassle masking a shred of sentimentality or something.that u2-3 12", someone's gotta want that, right? no album art, found it in a box of u2 stuff (and yes, i did buy pretty much all the crap in that box of stuff. mostly records, but there was some book and a handful of passengers/pop-era propaganda magazines) for 5 bucks at a used record store, i seemed to think it was cooler than sliced bread when i was 17, but now not so much.