Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Push the Sky Away

New album Feb 18. #15.
1. We No Who U R
2. Wide Lovely Eyes
3. Water's Edge
4. Jubilee Street
5. Mermaids
6. We Real Cool
7. Finishing Jubilee Street
8. Higgs Boson Blues
9. Push The Sky Away
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Push The Sky Away (Trailer) - YouTube
