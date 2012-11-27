Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Push the Sky Away

New album Feb 18. #15.

c204d2e2.jpg


1. We No Who U R
2. Wide Lovely Eyes
3. Water's Edge
4. Jubilee Street
5. Mermaids
6. We Real Cool
7. Finishing Jubilee Street
8. Higgs Boson Blues
9. Push The Sky Away

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Push The Sky Away (Trailer) - YouTube

"We No Who U R" out Dec 3.
 
:hyper:

But has he been taking language lessons from Prince?
And the Bad Seeds will be without Mick Harvey. :(
 
Hoping for plenty of pussy blues on this one.
 
From their Facebook page:
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds North American tour dates announced.
Pre-sale at Nick Cave on 5 Dec, 10am EST, including the opportunity to buy an exclusive Bad Seeds t-shirt specific to your tour date, not available anywhere else.

Each ticket pre-order comes with a download of the first track ‘We No Who U R’ (one per order).

Tickets on general sale 6 Dec
459882_10151182821543034_1991354158_o.jpg
I'm repelled by the use of the naked woman in this album's artwork, I find it perverted, and inappropriate, and I won't be listening to the album or supporting Mr. Cave in any of his future endeavors.

jk
 
I don't know why I'm SO excited to see him, I've only heard two of their albums and one Grinderman album.


But I'm fucking pumped
 
