Long Hair On Guys: A Poll For Women

Long Hair On Guys - What do you think?

  • Love it

    Votes: 34 41.5%

  • Indifferent to it

    Votes: 26 31.7%

  • Hate it

    Votes: 22 26.8%
  • Total voters
    82
Time to share your thoughts about long hair on guys, ladies - I don't yet have a clear idea of what women in general think of it, so I guess I'm using the female population of Interference as a sample population so I can get a clearer idea *has flashbacks of that awful statistics class from last year* :wink:

I'm interested in all different facets of your opinions:

Does long hair usually increase or decrease your attraction to a guy?

Do you find long hair to be at all effeminate on guys?

Are there ways that a guy shouldn't wear his hear if it's long(i.e.ponytail only pulled halfway through the band, pigtails, whatever-it's-called-when-you-tie-your-bangs/forhair-in-a-ponytail-over-the-top-of-your-head-while-leaving-the-backhair-down-kind-of-thing, etc)?

Anything else you can think of.

Don't forget to vote in the poll :)
 
women love a man with hair


hairy_beach_dude_for_jesus.jpg
 
hmmm, I voted for "indifferent"... I can't say I *love* it and I can't say I *hate* it.

I can say that I prefer a mid-length cut to a long cut as I think there is a risk of looking effiminate. If your hair is long, I prefer either all down or all pulled back in a pony tail to the half-pulled back look, as this increases the effiminate look in my mind. Here are some examples:

beiron.jpg


:up: I like this length a lot, very care free and begging to be stroked (I am referring to the hair)


KILMER.jpg


:up: this length is still fine as it just brushes the shoulders.


bono.jpg


:up: Another nice shoulder-length example that I couldn't help but post. What can I say, he wore it well.


1911.jpg


:down: I would not automatically count a guy out if he wore hair this length, but I don't find it particularly attractive.


Danny_Cecati-23a.jpg


No explaining needed here, I mean you should be able to walk without trippin'! :wink:
 
I tend to like longish hair on guys, but it really depends on the guy's facial structure and how nice the hair is etc. I tend not to like super long hair (you know, they "I've never cut my hair since the day I was born" kinda super long).

So I'm not sure how to respond to the poll.... :shrug:

And I do actually like kind of "pretty" guys (but not vapid....can't stand vapid).
 
I'm going to go out on a limb and say I dont like it. Actually, I'm more indifferent, but I'd prefer clean cut. Men tend to have messy hair when long and then if they do take care of it that ends up bothering me more than the hair because I cannot stand men who preen and primp for an hour in front of the mirror. This pink shirt thing men are doing? Revolting. Bloody stupid. I'm sidetracking. But I have already been yelled at once in FYM for being so bold as to say I like a man to be like a man and act like one, naturally such a comment leaning me toward some excessive opposite meaning I must then want to be some subserviant slave and want a domineering arse of a man. Not true.

I want an award for this sidetracking, please.
:up:
 
Unless one's doing the whole crossdresser or transsexual bit, how does a man not act like a man?

I guess that whole "act like a man" or "act like a woman" thing has always bugged me. it's as if because I don't wear makeup (much) or like "girlie" shoes and the like am I "acting like a man?" And if I wear a tan shirt...does that mean I'm acting like a guy?

I guess I just don't quite get the stereotypical gender roles. :huh:
 
I guess it's personal preference......meaning, IF I liked a guy, I would like him regardless of his hair style (unless it is incredibly EXTREEEME).
 
My man wears his hair like Bono in the above picture - and I love it. I've always loved that length of hair on guys. I blame Ethan Hawke in Reality Bites to be honest with you. Or even Trent from NIN during the Downward Spiral era as my template for sexy.

I dig rocker guys, and find longish hair sexy. Not Poison or Motley Crue back in the day type of hair, but Sawyer on Lost type of hair (or like Bono above.) I guess that would be mid-length these days. I don't know any guys who preen and primp their long hair. My man barely remembers to wash his on any given day.

It's really a subjective thing regarding what hair length a chick likes, b/c I don't really feel that we can make a statement on one's manliness by the length of his hair. It's all in how he carries himself.
 
As long as it's clean and neat looking, I don't care

It's not "effeminate", hair doesn't define masculinity for me

I agree with Hello Angel though- that Motley Crue, bleached out and fried look is not all that attractive-but Sawyer, that is a nice look. Of course the face on him is nice too :wink:

I like Orlando Bloom's hair
 
I usually prefer short, clean cut hair on guys. But some guys can get away with it if they keep it clean, brushed etc. My response is probably the same as in the 'short hair on women' thread we had. Some guys can pull it off depending on the shape of their face, body etc.

Achtung_Bebe great post :D
 
long hair is HAWT :drool: well, some guys actually don't look good with long hair, but I think every guy should at least try growing his hair out to see what it looks like, cuz chances are it'll be sexy
 
Sicy said:
I usually prefer short, clean cut hair on guys. But some guys can get away with it if they keep it clean, brushed etc. My response is probably the same as in the 'short hair on women' thread we had. Some guys can pull it off depending on the shape of their face, body etc.

:up:
 
Some guys with long hair look really hot.

Some guys with short hair look really hot.

Some guys with no hair look really hot.

Some don't.

Just depends on the guy. I'm definitely not into long hair on men in a hippie sense but if it's a current long-hair look and the hair is healthy and nice, sure, why not.
 
IF it's well groomed & well kept, I :heart: long hair on a guy. :drool:

But, as joyfulgirl was so wise to point out, all kinds of guys can be hot - or not. :wink:
 
I definitely love long hair on guys if it looks good on them :drool: BUT I had to vote that I'm indifferent because some guys it looks awful, and although I prefer longer (well like the length of Bono's in that picture) hair, it just doesn't look good on some guys :shrug:

So I guess what I'm trying to say is that if long hair looks good on the guy, I love it. But if it doesn't look good on him, short hair doesn't bother me at all.
 
:hmm: I'm really in between what to do with my hair right now. I feel like I should get it cut or something, I don't know.


As for this thread... Yeah, I think everyguy looks different and should wear his 'do' accordingly. I don't really like hair too long on guys, but that's a minimal preference. I just think it looks bad.
 
Long hair on guys is DAMN hot! Not really really reall long, but a little way below the shoulders is cool. Not that it suits all guys either, but the select few...:drool:

46282118.jpg


wettravis5.jpg


Totally. :drool:
 
I'm going to vote indifferent because I tend to like guys with at the max shoulder length hair, but anything past that I hate...really though it's an individual kind of thing and each guy is going to look different with long vs. short hair.
 
Achtung_Bebe said:
Danny_Cecati-23a.jpg
:ohmy: It's Crystal Gayle's male clone! :laugh:

indra said:
I tend to like longish hair on guys, but it really depends on the guy's facial structure and how nice the hair is etc. I tend not to like super long hair (you know, they "I've never cut my hair since the day I was born" kinda super long).
Yes, pretty much. Facial structure and hair type plays a big role. I really liked Edge's hair during the JT era, long, thick, dark brown curls. But almost any hairstyle looks good with his facial structure. And now that most of his hair is gone (R.I.P.), he's doing the right thing by keeping what's left cut short.

Larry, OTOH, doesn't look right with the long, greased-back hair; it makes him look rather long-faced. It might look better if he left out the grease and let it flow loosely.
 
