Long Hair On Guys: A Poll For Women

namkcuR
ONE love, blood, life
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2004
- Messages
- 10,776
- Location
- Kettering, Ohio
Time to share your thoughts about long hair on guys, ladies - I don't yet have a clear idea of what women in general think of it, so I guess I'm using the female population of Interference as a sample population so I can get a clearer idea *has flashbacks of that awful statistics class from last year*
I'm interested in all different facets of your opinions:
Does long hair usually increase or decrease your attraction to a guy?
Do you find long hair to be at all effeminate on guys?
Are there ways that a guy shouldn't wear his hear if it's long(i.e.ponytail only pulled halfway through the band, pigtails, whatever-it's-called-when-you-tie-your-bangs/forhair-in-a-ponytail-over-the-top-of-your-head-while-leaving-the-backhair-down-kind-of-thing, etc)?
Anything else you can think of.
Don't forget to vote in the poll
I'm interested in all different facets of your opinions:
Does long hair usually increase or decrease your attraction to a guy?
Do you find long hair to be at all effeminate on guys?
Are there ways that a guy shouldn't wear his hear if it's long(i.e.ponytail only pulled halfway through the band, pigtails, whatever-it's-called-when-you-tie-your-bangs/forhair-in-a-ponytail-over-the-top-of-your-head-while-leaving-the-backhair-down-kind-of-thing, etc)?
Anything else you can think of.
Don't forget to vote in the poll