Long Hair On Guys: A Poll For Women

I'm going to go out on a limb and say I dont like it. Actually, I'm more indifferent, but I'd prefer clean cut. Men tend to have messy hair when long and then if they do take care of it that ends up bothering me more than the hair because I cannot stand men who preen and primp for an hour in front of the mirror. This pink shirt thing men are doing? Revolting. Bloody stupid. I'm sidetracking. But I have already been yelled at once in FYM for being so bold as to say I like a man to be like a man and act like one, naturally such a comment leaning me toward some excessive opposite meaning I must then want to be some subserviant slave and want a domineering arse of a man. Not true.I want an award for this sidetracking, please.