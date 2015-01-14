Definitive Spec - Edge's 1973 Black Strat (circa 83-84)

In Rattle and Hum (filmed November 1987), Edge uses a black/ white Strat, which also has a non-Fender bridge and locking nut. Judging by the wear patterns/ damage, this is in fact the Black Strat, now with white plastics.
November 1987, Rattle and Hum – the wear marks are identical to that of “Blackie” indicating that it is indeed the same guitar
After TJT Tour, the new bridge and locking nut was removed, replaced with the original Fender bridge (and brass saddles), along with a new nut. The holes for the locking nut string tree weren’t filled, and remain on the guitar to this day.
August 1992, Washington – again, see the wear pattern on the upper horn
, and the old bridge back on the guitar.
This is the way the guitar remains
In 2019, Edge loaned the guitar to the NY Met Museum, and they helpfully published it on their website
, along with the serial number, which is 76 75765, meaning it is a 1976 Stratocaster
(coincidentally, the same year as his Explorer).
(Few bits of incorrect information in the article; oddly they say he acquired it in 1986, and also that it has a 3-way switch. Being a 1976 model it would have had a 3-way originally, but I imagine this was changed to a 5-way, particularly given how much Edge uses the bridge/ middle position).
2019/ 2020-ish - the guitar on display. It even has the original black-tip tremolo arm which it had when stock.
Close up on the headstock
March 1985, UIC Pavilion Soundcheck - a blurry picture, but you can see the serial number format matches. The 5-digit code at the end is slightly shifted up in comparison to the first two parts.
August 1987, Birmingham NIC - another close up of the headstock, same similarities.
The other "Blackie" that appeared in 2005-ish (which he used for Streets amongst other things) is not
the original. The "new" one has the "Original Contour" sticker on the headstock and steel saddles, putting it in early 1970s productions, and is likely the 1973 model that Dallas refers to in the Music Radar interview.
This might even be the same Strat he used for "Streets" at Slane Castle 2001 (another early 70s Strat with steel saddles), which he had modified to look more like his original "Blackie".
The "new" Blackie has definitely been modified with the black guard though, as they didn't come stock with those in 1973; from pictures, it still has the white tremolo arm to match the (likely) original white guard.
Chicago 2005 - the "other" Blackie has a white tremolo arm. The original has a black one.
Edge has even played the "new Blackie" at the same show as the original - at Chicago 2005, he uses the new one for Streets, then the original for Bullet. The new one seems to be the E-standard guitar, and the original is the E-flat guitar.