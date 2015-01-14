Definitive Spec - Edge's 1973 Black Strat (circa 83-84)

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
H

Hawkmoon_269

Babyface
Joined
Jan 12, 2015
Messages
3
Hello All,

I've seen a few different posts on a few different sites, but I'm yet to see anything that seems all that definite:

Does anyone know the specifications of The Edge's 1973 Black Strat during the 83-84 period?

For example: I've seen some discussion over the exact number and position of the DiMarzio pickups, the tremolo that is used and so on...

Does anyone know the exact spec?

Also, does anyone have any clear pics of this 'weapon of tunes' on file, from this particular period?

Thanks to all,

Will
 
I'm not going to really tackle with full-on specs and so on, but I'm pretty sure that his guitars weren't that modded; what I mean is that all discussion about DiMarzio pickups and so on isn't so relevant as these weren't used that long. The tremolo system is regular synchronized trem (read this: U2’s The Edge Talks Guitars, Gear, and Techniques | Jas Obrecht Music Archive)
It is safe to assume that his original "Blackie" was pretty much stock 1973 strat with no mods. Every time it says "custom pickups" in the recent interview/magazine article, that means that Dallas or whoever rewound those pickups to accommodate for the oldness, not to significantly change tones. Sorry for the long post.
 
If the all-black is the 1973, as Dallas has stated, there have been mods. They didn't come in all black in 1973. That started around 1975-1981 (black on black).

I don't think that the all-black "Blackie" of the last few tours is the original.

One of the Black White Strats seems more likely to have been the original, as the original (and the black and white in question) had/has brass saddles.

I think this one might be the 1973/original Blackie





Mack_Again said:
I'm not going to really tackle with full-on specs and so on, but I'm pretty sure that his guitars weren't that modded; what I mean is that all discussion about DiMarzio pickups and so on isn't so relevant as these weren't used that long. The tremolo system is regular synchronized trem (read this: U2’s The Edge Talks Guitars, Gear, and Techniques | Jas Obrecht Music Archive)
It is safe to assume that his original "Blackie" was pretty much stock 1973 strat with no mods. Every time it says "custom pickups" in the recent interview/magazine article, that means that Dallas or whoever rewound those pickups to accommodate for the oldness, not to significantly change tones. Sorry for the long post.
Click to expand...
 
I think that what's original about Blackie could be only the body and neck, and those electronics could be switched out. But didn't Dallas said that black strat in 360 tour is original 1973 strat in Musicradar article in 2009-ish? I think that the bridge could've been replaced for stability.
 
Mack_Again said:
I think that what's original about Blackie could be only the body and neck, and those electronics could be switched out. But didn't Dallas said that black strat in 360 tour is original 1973 strat in Musicradar article in 2009-ish? I think that the bridge could've been replaced for stability.
Click to expand...

Anything is possible.

But if the 360 'Blackie' is THE 'Blackie', it was probably altered before Edge got it, as all black wasn't a 1973 option - unless the original owner got it special ordered.
 
83-84 Era of the 1973 Strat

Hi All,

From what I've been reading on this forum and a handful of articles is that the The Edge's first guitar is a 1973 dated Fender Stratocaster.

The guitar was purportedly played in the same specification that it was purchased in: i.e. Black body, black pickguard.....and so on.

Theory is that (either) the guitar was a custom order or that the original pickguard was swapped sometime from 1976 upto the day The Edge walked into that store and bought it. This would have been in the era when real rock guitars 'just had to be' all black (think: The Knack). So much was Fender was having trouble keeping up with demand for black strats in this period that they repainted existing stock!

If the pickups were replaced, theory is that they were probably replaced at the same time (by the previous owner) when the pick guard was replaced.

What were those pick ups and how many? Claims are varied; extending from just one pick up being changed to all three being replaced with DiMarzios.

Then there are the saddles...

Keep in mind, the era that I'm focusing on here is 1983 - 1984....

Does anyone have any clear pics of the guitar from this period? (I can't see the details clear enough from the footage from Live at Red Rocks).

Any thoughts in regards to the pickups during this period?

Any insight would be greatly appreciated!

Will
 
just found this thread...

Hawkmoon_269 said:
Keep in mind, the era that I'm focusing on here is 1983 - 1984....
Click to expand...


Just re-hashing this post from a few years' back as it seems though it remains unresolved.

First of all, I love Dallas and all, but you have to take what he says with a pinch of salt. After reading many articles and viewing many youtube videos with him commenting on Edge's gear, he is mistaken half the time. I'm not sure if this is intentional or perhaps one too many bong hits, but he's simply been wrong on many occasions. Furthermore, he wasn't around pre-1987 so I doubt he has all the details to the War/UF setup during 1983-1984.

Second of all, if you know any history of Fender 70's strats, there are some "tells" with regard to defining which period the guitar is from. For this particular purpose, let's look at the head stock decals. Fender put the serial number on the back plate until 1975 and then moved it up on the headstock underneath the "Fender" logo afterwards. Furthermore, Fender strats up until 1975 also had an "Original Contour Body Patented" decal on the headstock after "Stratocaster". The ones after 1975 don't have this circular decal.

Now if you look at all the photos of Edge's performances during the War/UF tour, including the iconic Live at Red Rocks and even Live Aid performances, he's using a 70's strat with serial number on the headstock without the "contour body" decal. This puts the guitar clearly post 1975.

Now you may be wondering whether it is 1979 like many others have purported. It's not. How can you tell? 1979's had a slightly altered "Fender" decal where it had a gold border. This made the whole "Fender" logo look more "noodley" and thin and less bold. The photos of Edge's headstock show the "Fender" logo in bold, so this puts his famous "Blackie" squarely in the 1976-1978 era.

As for pickups, I think the interviews with the Edge regarding his recently issued signature strat around the Dimarzios are self explanatory.

Hope this clarifies. In conclusion, I'd say a 1976-1978 is more the "iconic" U2 Edge "Blackie" guitar, and not a 1973. Now I could be mistaken, but I would not be surprised if the photo of the black and white 70's strat a few posts up in front of his rack is this same "Blackie" but went through a pickguard change along with a Floyd Rose installation/removal (as evidenced by the holes near the nut on the headstock). At a minimum the guitar is definitely post 1975 so clearly not a 1973 as Dallas mentioned. This is definitely the same guitar used in R&H Sunday Bloody Sunday, Bullet as well as 360 Fly, even the U2 for Aslan video, on quick check/examples. From my research, the 1973 strat that most folks speak of appears to surface during the JT era, as you can see him use that guitar on R&H Pride, Bad, etc. The slightly ironic part is that the quintessential "Streets" from R&H was played on a guitar that's not even a Fender Stratocaster. It's a Danvel/Nelson custom strat.

Anyway, if you're after that early U2 pre JT and War era strat, find yourself a 1976-1978. (And yes, they came stock black/black).

CS335_1024x1024@2x.jpg


u2-fine-art-print-1983.webp
 
Last edited:
I would not say the Blackie is a 1973 it has no Contour Body decal for a start which is a direct giveaway I’m guessing 1978/1979 on this guitar I’m also assuming Edge purchased this around 1981 as this is actually the year you see him using it particularly on the Gloria promo.
That being said around the late 70s a lot of artists were using both Maple and Rosewood All black strats Sting is seen using (or miming) the same Strat on the promo for Walking On The Moon
 
The Danvel Custom Strat is used on Helter Skelter as well I would also imagine the body weight is a lot lighter the way Edge swings it about on R&H
 
Bit of a necrobump on this thread, but I've been doing a *little* research on Edge's black Strat and trying to corroborate all of the info about the guitar I've found in this thread, and from concert videos/ photos

A rundown;

Edge's black Strat appeared in early-1981. He used it on the TOTP performance of "Fire". Originally, it had the regular Fender steel saddles, and a white nut.

A few stills from the video for Gloria
1729590782065.png1729590792952.png

Aragon Ballroom, May 1983 - note the white nut
1729591343431.png

Red Rocks, June 1983 - note the steel saddles on the bridge
1729591495294.png

At some point after Red Rocks, Edge changed the bridge saddles to brass, and changed the nut to one made of a black material.

St. Goarshausen, August 1983 - note the brass saddles and the new nut.
1729591110651.png

Some point after this (before Nov 1984), the tip of the pickup selector was changed from black to white

Nov 1984, Unforgettable Fire tour - white selector switch
1729591619258.png

March 1987, "Where The Streets Have No Name" video shoot. Note the damage to the finish on the upper horn...
1729597585173-png.23694


July 1987, Paris Hippodrome - note in particular the two bits of damage to the finish, on the upper horn, and on the contour, the same wear from the "Streets" video
1729596076369.png

Sometime after this, Edge had the guitar fitted with a new bridge and locking nut

October 1987, Syracuse - note the new bridge, and the exact same bit of wear on the upper horn. Oddly, the pickup selector is now black again (or appears so).
1729596276290.png

Then, sometime during the third leg of the Joshua Tree tour, the all-black Strat curiously "disappeared". Well, not quite... part two in the next post
 

Attachments

  • 1729591221858.png
    1729591221858.png
    537.8 KB · Views: 1
  • 1729597585173.png
    1729597585173.png
    658.8 KB · Views: 5
Last edited:
In Rattle and Hum (filmed November 1987), Edge uses a black/ white Strat, which also has a non-Fender bridge and locking nut. Judging by the wear patterns/ damage, this is in fact the Black Strat, now with white plastics.

November 1987, Rattle and Hum – the wear marks are identical to that of “Blackie” indicating that it is indeed the same guitar
1729598935878.png

After TJT Tour, the new bridge and locking nut was removed, replaced with the original Fender bridge (and brass saddles), along with a new nut. The holes for the locking nut string tree weren’t filled, and remain on the guitar to this day.

August 1992, Washington – again, see the wear pattern on the upper horn, and the old bridge back on the guitar.
1729598958651.png

This is the way the guitar remains

In 2019, Edge loaned the guitar to the NY Met Museum, and they helpfully published it on their website, along with the serial number, which is 76 75765, meaning it is a 1976 Stratocaster (coincidentally, the same year as his Explorer).

(Few bits of incorrect information in the article; oddly they say he acquired it in 1986, and also that it has a 3-way switch. Being a 1976 model it would have had a 3-way originally, but I imagine this was changed to a 5-way, particularly given how much Edge uses the bridge/ middle position).

2019/ 2020-ish - the guitar on display. It even has the original black-tip tremolo arm which it had when stock.
1729599026833.jpeg

Close up on the headstock
1729599059846.png

March 1985, UIC Pavilion Soundcheck - a blurry picture, but you can see the serial number format matches. The 5-digit code at the end is slightly shifted up in comparison to the first two parts.
1729599212376.png

August 1987, Birmingham NIC - another close up of the headstock, same similarities.

1729599125178.png

The other "Blackie" that appeared in 2005-ish (which he used for Streets amongst other things) is not the original. The "new" one has the "Original Contour" sticker on the headstock and steel saddles, putting it in early 1970s productions, and is likely the 1973 model that Dallas refers to in the Music Radar interview.

This might even be the same Strat he used for "Streets" at Slane Castle 2001 (another early 70s Strat with steel saddles), which he had modified to look more like his original "Blackie".

The "new" Blackie has definitely been modified with the black guard though, as they didn't come stock with those in 1973; from pictures, it still has the white tremolo arm to match the (likely) original white guard.

Chicago 2005 - the "other" Blackie has a white tremolo arm. The original has a black one.
1729601417558.png

Edge has even played the "new Blackie" at the same show as the original - at Chicago 2005, he uses the new one for Streets, then the original for Bullet. The new one seems to be the E-standard guitar, and the original is the E-flat guitar.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
NBA 2023-24 Thread
24 25 26
Replies
753
Views
29K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
LuckyNumber7
Desert Island Mini - LP Island - Rules & Sign Up Thread
2 3 4
Replies
96
Views
5K
Axver
Axver
LemonMelon
Desert Island XI - QUARANTINE ISLAND - Group 2 Listening Thread
4 5 6
Replies
175
Views
7K
namkcuR
N
LemonMelon
Desert Island XI - QUARANTINE ISLAND - Group 1 Listening Thread
7 8 9
Replies
244
Views
9K
LemonMelon
LemonMelon
LemonMelon
Desert Island XI - QUARANTINE ISLAND - Master List and Discussion Thread
4 5 6
Replies
175
Views
7K
Axver
Axver

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom