Arcade Fire. Formal wear or costumes only please.

cobl04
45:33
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2005
- Messages
- 59,600
- Location
- East Point to Shaolin
Continue.
I'm not sure there's a misplaced coma there.
I'm lucky if I even wear pants, when listening to them.
But that's me.
To me, a comma is sometimes very important, and some times less critical
But the comma in your original post was superfluous.
In those examples, it's very important
(or "It's very important in those examples")
Can someone back me up on this shit???
Don't you like the Oxford comma? You have no business berating someone for misuse of commas if so.
I like cooking my family and pets.
Can someone back me up on this shit???
iron yuppie said:Yes. Although the general rule with introductory clauses is that a comma is only necessary if said clause is four words or more (pertinent to the example you have in the quoted post).
AP style has abandoned the Oxford comma.Only a savage wouldn't want to use an oxford comma. Is the ink low on your typewriter? And this is irrelevant. His comma was out of place. How do you guys expect me to efficiently police these forums under these conditions??
Arcade Fire should be on the other stage. They dont have any classic singalong songs for a main stage.
So many middle class douchebags in that audience.
I think Blur deserves a headlining spot over Arcade Fire, especially since Reflektor was a step backwards commercially, but it is ludicrous to suggest that they aren't a great festival band.