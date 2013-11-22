Arcade Fire. Formal wear or costumes only please.

Kieran McConville said:
I'm not sure there's a misplaced coma there.
Kieran McConville said:
I'm lucky if I even wear pants, when listening to them.

But that's me.
Oh, there most certainly is.
Had you said "When listening to them, I'm lucky if I even wear pants", there would be a comma, but not the way you phrased it. It's simply "I'm lucky if I even wear pants when listening to them"
 
To me, a comma is sometimes very important, and some times less critical.

For example the difference between "fuck this gang", and "fuck this, gang".
 
But the comma in your original post was superfluous.

In those examples, it's very important
(or "It's very important in those examples")

Can someone back me up on this shit???
 
Kieran McConville said:
To me, a comma is sometimes very important, and some times less critical
So I guess you'd say you're a bit of a...

caruso-sunglasses.jpg


..."Comma Chameleon"?
 
Jive Turkey said:
But the comma in your original post was superfluous.

In those examples, it's very important
(or "It's very important in those examples")

Can someone back me up on this shit???
Don't you like the Oxford comma? You have no business berating someone for misuse of commas if so.
 
cobl04 said:
Don't you like the Oxford comma? You have no business berating someone for misuse of commas if so.
Only a savage wouldn't want to use an oxford comma. Is the ink low on your typewriter?
And this is irrelevant. His comma was out of place. How do you guys expect me to efficiently police these forums under these conditions??
 
Jive Turkey said:
But the comma in your original post was superfluous.

In those examples, it's very important
(or "It's very important in those examples")

Can someone back me up on this shit???
Yes. Although the general rule with introductory clauses is that a comma is only necessary if said clause is four words or more (pertinent to the example you have in the quoted post). :nerd:
 
iron yuppie said:
Yes. Although the general rule with introductory clauses is that a comma is only necessary if said clause is four words or more (pertinent to the example you have in the quoted post). :nerd:
:rockon: you're a good man
 
Jive Turkey said:
Only a savage wouldn't want to use an oxford comma. Is the ink low on your typewriter? And this is irrelevant. His comma was out of place. How do you guys expect me to efficiently police these forums under these conditions??
AP style has abandoned the Oxford comma.
 
It wasn't a grammatical example, I really do like cooking my family and pets. Preferably while playing Arcade Fire at a very high volume.
 
Blur pulled out of Big Day Out in Aus and NZ as the organisers wouldnt allow them to swap with Arcade Fire on the bill

Pearl Jam are headliners, then Arcade Fire just before them on the main stage. Blur were set to play the mini stage just after Pearl Jam finished.

Arcade Fire have only been big for 5 mins - Blur should play 2nd fiddle to Pearl Jam.
So fair enough for Damon and co to pull out

Arcade Fire should be on the other stage. They dont have any classic singalong songs for a main stage.
 
Imperor said:
Spot on.
So many middle class douchebags in that audience.

I think Blur deserves a headlining spot over Arcade Fire, especially since Reflektor was a step backwards commercially, but it is ludicrous to suggest that they aren't a great festival band.
 
LemonMelon said:
So many middle class douchebags in that audience.

I think Blur deserves a headlining spot over Arcade Fire, especially since Reflektor was a step backwards commercially, but it is ludicrous to suggest that they aren't a great festival band.
That song is shite - the crowd were too polite to bottle them off the stage

Arcade Fire look too weired on stage - too much pratting about
Its all fake - an act - "oh we are so serious about our music, oh we're so special"

Blur would keep it real - proper tunes, despite Damon pratting about on stage

Pearl Jam are huge so faor play for them being headliners - but they are nothing special
 
Maybe some further details regarding their departure will come out, but the organiser who has been most vocal so far never takes the blame for anything. Bottom line is they're not coming :(

Scored 2 sweet seats in the presale, GA on a Tuesday after work is too much effort in an arena and my wife always struggles to see unless right at the front. Interestingly all tickets were the exact same price, so I won't feel like a douchebag in my awesome seat.

So unless Blur's replacement is suitably exciting I'm going to take up their offer of a refund. As much as I'd love to see Pearl Jam, $185 for a 2 hour set won't do.
 
