The Musical Journy of Lady With The Spinning Head?

Hi, this is one of my favourite songs ever, particularly the Extended Dance remix by Alan Moulder (which in fact has many elements from earlier versions of the track).I'm not sure whether you're familiar with the demo version that is on the Salomé tapes? It's musically very similar to the extended dance remix, and features two sets of vocal takes from Bono. Interestingly enough in this version, the bridge (the section with the echoy drums in the remix) has an early version of the Ultraviolet intro vocals.To make things more complicated, the lyrics Bono sings feature the lyrics "wake up, dead man" prominently, so they were already playing with that idea at that time.And One was reported to come from two different new sections the Edge wrote for Ultraviolet at Hansa studios Berlin and then Lanois and Bono suggested that he plays both parts together as a song.So to recap, Lady with the spinning head is related to many later u2 songs and exists in three beautiful versions (counting the demo).If anyone knows more, I'd be glad to hear it!