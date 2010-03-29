The Musical Journy of Lady With The Spinning Head?

quadcaster
Refugee
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2004
- Messages
- 1,700
Hey all,
I'd love to know a bit more about this awesome song. Obviously the band came to a point where they decided that the verses would become The Fly and the chorus would become Ultraviolet. What point of making Achtung Baby do we think this occured? Do we have much info on the tune?
Chris
I'd love to know a bit more about this awesome song. Obviously the band came to a point where they decided that the verses would become The Fly and the chorus would become Ultraviolet. What point of making Achtung Baby do we think this occured? Do we have much info on the tune?
Chris