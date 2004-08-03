The Beta Band split up AKA u2popmofo cries self to sleep tonight

http://www.nme.com/news/109362.htm

THE BETA BAND have announced they are to split after eight years.

The group, who released their album ?Heroes To Zeros? this year, have decided to call it a day.

A statement reads: ?All good things must come to an end. And so it is that after eight years of creating consistently innovative music, releasing three critically acclaimed albums and staging some legendary live shows, the Beta Band have decided to call it a day.

?Always regarded as something of an enigma by the media but widely recognised to be one of the UK?s most influential bands, this year?s ?Heroes To Zeros? proved not only their most successful but most cohesive and engaging album to date.

?Sadly, eight years of hard work and critical acclaim but little return in terms of commercial success inevitably takes its toll and a group decision was made to finally lay the band to rest."

Band member Steve Mason said: ?The minority is always right. I left the room with silent dignity but caught my foot on the mat, and a thousand, thousand slimy things lived on, and so did I. This is adding insult to injuries. By the way, who?s your fat friend??

Richard Greentree added: ?The Beta Band apple has over ripened and become riddled with maggots, it must fall from the tree and let its seeds return to ground. Sincere thanks to everyone who has helped us along the way, see you in the Spring?.

The band are planning a farewell UK tour in the autumn. A DVD of the band?s videos and films is also in the works.




This is truely some of the worst news I've heard in a while. I loved this band, and their most recent album was easily their best work to date. I'm honestly really sad to hear this.
 
Just read this on pitchfork
that is sad
it truely is

I know it must be tough to keep a living playing indie - type rock. But there are far more obscure bands who have been around for much longer. I think they just need a better manager or something!

anyway, it's their decision to make. I don't know, maybe some of them have families and whatnot?
 
Yeah, this is a major bummer. I dont know if I'll be able to listen to their music without just being bummed out for a few days/weeks.

Anyways, here's the Pitchfork article on it (atleast it has some humorous remarks in it to cheer you up and such)
http://www.pitchforkmedia.com/news/04-08/03.shtml
 
:down: that sucks (the fact that they broke up, and EP's joke:wink: )
 
Big Bummer. I never listened to these guys as much as I could have, but I liked what I heard.
 
This is a big bummer.

Listening to the newest album, I thought it was their best one yet. :grumpy:

Um, Mofo, can I call you sweetie too? :uhoh: :D
 
