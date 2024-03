prbiker15 said: Looks like we got a new album for 2014 - High Hopes. Didn't he do this type of release with 'Working On A Dream'?



1. High Hopes

2. Harry's Place

3. American Skin (41 Shots)

4. Just Like Fire Would

5. Down In The Hole

6. Heaven's Wall

7. Frankie Fell In Love

8. This Is Your Sword

9. Hunter Of Invisible Game

10. The Ghost of Tom Joad (Duet with Tom Morello)

11.The Wall

12. Dream Baby Dream

At least WOAD was all-new material.Maybe this will surprise us. Maybe with Morello it will have a uniqueness to it and that's why Bruce is getting this out there. Maybe the revisions will work out. Maybe it will actually rock.But I'm quite concerned. This smells like a total rush job. High Hopes is a cover that he already did. Harry's Place is fromsessions and you wonder how it relates to Mary's Place. American Skin is over a decade old and already available in studio form courtesy of a promo single (and of course it's available live as well). We all know about The Ghost Of Tom Joad (has there ever been a title track to an album re-released on a different album?). The Wall has been around for years (albeit unreleased), and Dream Baby Dream is available already as a live cover from thetour.Yes, it means more touring, and that's a definite plus. I get it. But at the expense of what? A new album that is a partial rehash job that will downgrade the latter part of his discography? There are other ways to continue a tour in 2014. You don't need a new album to do it. How about an EP with just the new songs? I'd be all over that.is a great album. Take some time, release some other projects (The River and BITUSA box sets are due anyway) or the aforementioned EP, and come back with a strong follow-up later.