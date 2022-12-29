Random Music Talk CXXXI: Interference Finally Gets Its Revenge on Cobbler

giphy.gif
 
Not to be pedantic, but those apostrophes are going to bother me. Unless I'm missing an inside joke of some kind.
 
Andrew Tate got arrested on human trafficking and rape charges because of a pizza box visible in a two minute long video response he made to Greta Thunberg saying he had a small dick.

Maybe we aren't in the worst timeline after all.
 
I love you Hewson but you've done a pathetic job here. Two glaring grammatical errors (can a mod please fix), inconsistent capitalisation.

^on that, it's so funny to me that they were radio silent until they worked out their reply, which was to point out that Greta was referring to her own email. Pathetic.
 
Ha.
Blame it on the dog. Started typing it and the dog started yapping at me to take her out, got distracted and clearly threw in a couple dozen extra punctuation marks.

Oh! Well?: Stuff" Happens'/
 
Friggin’ Hewson.



Nah, that doesn’t have quite the same ring.
 
I was scrolling TikTok today and heaps of people are doing best of 2022 vids, and I just came across this song, and I'm very very very glad I did. What a song!



There's some Drones, Girls, King Krule...
 
Have obsessed over this song and record for the past 24 hours, bought the vinyl, and have just learned the frontman/lead singer and songwriter left the band in January before it even came out and they're not playing any of the songs he wrote or sung live :lol:
 
I didn't realise Open the Floodgates had been around for a long while. I actually don't think A Light for Attracting Attention sounds that much like Radiohead.
 
Happy New Year, everyone. It's been a busy few months for me so I've been away. The big news in the gump household is that we are expecting a second child in May (God help us). Will try to come here more often when time allows.

Totally. She's great. I didn't really enjoy How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, but Ignorance remains one of my favorite recent albums. Her live show was really good too.

I really love this album. This reminds me that I never posted my best of 2022 list, not sure if others have. In any case, here it is.

Best albums of 2022

1. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
2. Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Heats Aglow
3. Beach House - Once Twice Melody
4. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There
5. Tim Bernardes - Mil Coisas Incríveis
6. Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores
7. Lucrecia Dalt - ¡Ay!
8. Silvana Estrada - Marchita
9. Alabaster dePlume - Gold
10. Destroyer - Labyrinthis
11. Duval Timothy - Meeting with a Judas Tree
12. Animal Collective - Time Skiffs
13. Cate Le Bon - Pompeii
14. The Beths - Expert in a Dying Field
15. Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
16. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
17. Alvvays - Blue Rev
18. Sharon Van Etten - We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
19. Wilco - Cruel Country
20. Angel Olsen - Big Time

I'm so happy to have four Latin American albums (three by women!) that I really enjoyed in my top 10. First time for me since doing these lists.
 
Congrats. You'll sleep again in the 2030's sometime.
 
