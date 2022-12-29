Random Music Talk CXXXI: Interference Finally Gets Its Revenge on Cobbler

Happy New Year, everyone. It's been a busy few months for me so I've been away. The big news in the gump household is that we are expecting a second child in May (God help us). Will try to come here more often when time allows.
Ignorance by The Weather Station is a masterpiece.
Totally. She's great. I didn't really enjoy How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, but Ignorance remains one of my favorite recent albums. Her live show was really good too.
I was scrolling TikTok today and heaps of people are doing best of 2022 vids, and I just came across this song, and I'm very very very glad I did. What a song!
There's some Drones, Girls, King Krule...
I really love this album. This reminds me that I never posted my best of 2022 list, not sure if others have. In any case, here it is.
Best albums of 2022
1. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
2. Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Heats Aglow
3. Beach House - Once Twice Melody
4. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There
5. Tim Bernardes - Mil Coisas Incríveis
6. Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores
7. Lucrecia Dalt - ¡Ay!
8. Silvana Estrada - Marchita
9. Alabaster dePlume - Gold
10. Destroyer - Labyrinthis
11. Duval Timothy - Meeting with a Judas Tree
12. Animal Collective - Time Skiffs
13. Cate Le Bon - Pompeii
14. The Beths - Expert in a Dying Field
15. Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
16. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
17. Alvvays - Blue Rev
18. Sharon Van Etten - We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
19. Wilco - Cruel Country
20. Angel Olsen - Big Time
I'm so happy to have four Latin American albums (three by women!) that I really enjoyed in my top 10. First time for me since doing these lists.