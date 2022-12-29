Random Music Talk CXXXI: Interference Finally Gets Its Revenge on Cobbler

cobl04 said: Ignorance by The Weather Station is a masterpiece. Click to expand...

I was scrolling TikTok today and heaps of people are doing best of 2022 vids, and I just came across this song, and I'm very very very glad I did. What a song!







There's some Drones, Girls, King Krule...

Happy New Year, everyone. It's been a busy few months for me so I've been away. The big news in the gump household is that we are expecting a second child in May (God help us). Will try to come here more often when time allows.Totally. She's great. I didn't really enjoy How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, but Ignorance remains one of my favorite recent albums. Her live show was really good too.I really love this album. This reminds me that I never posted my best of 2022 list, not sure if others have. In any case, here it is.Best albums of 20221. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You2. Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Heats Aglow3. Beach House - Once Twice Melody4. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There5. Tim Bernardes - Mil Coisas Incríveis6. Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores7. Lucrecia Dalt - ¡Ay!8. Silvana Estrada - Marchita9. Alabaster dePlume - Gold10. Destroyer - Labyrinthis11. Duval Timothy - Meeting with a Judas Tree12. Animal Collective - Time Skiffs13. Cate Le Bon - Pompeii14. The Beths - Expert in a Dying Field15. Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful16. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers17. Alvvays - Blue Rev18. Sharon Van Etten - We've Been Going About This All Wrong19. Wilco - Cruel Country20. Angel Olsen - Big TimeI'm so happy to have four Latin American albums (three by women!) that I really enjoyed in my top 10. First time for me since doing these lists.