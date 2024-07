Hello Sadness is ten songs of love, loss and heartbreak nail-gunned to a back-drop of broken, tangled bodies, creeping, dead-eyed animals, suffocating, looming shadows and World Cup exits. It is an honest, bare bones documentation of breaking up and trying not to break up in the process. Hello Sadness. Click to expand...

there's a leak

Hype!By Your HandSongs About Your GirlfriendHello SadnessLife is a Long TimeEvery Defeat A Divorce (Three Lions)Hate For The IslandThe Black Bird, The Dark SlopeTo TundraBaby I Got The Death RattleLight Leaves, Dark Sees pt 2Visit Los Campesinos! � Store for more info, plus preorder stuff.I have no song to tide us over but wanted to make the thread.The album title, cover, song titles and blurb, plus the exit of Aleks, do not excite me all that much. I liked The Sea... but I don't want a whole album of downtrodden emo tunes. Sounds like there's not much new going on thematically/lyrically. But! This is just some stupid preemptive internet opinion based on not much so I will reserve judgement untilI hold the album in my hands.One of the t-shirtsLooks like the album cover of a really well-loved indie album that I have not heard nor know the name of. Lemel probably had it as his dp at one stage.At any rate, damn it's going to be an exciting few months.