Hype!
By Your Hand
Songs About Your Girlfriend
Hello Sadness
Life is a Long Time
Every Defeat A Divorce (Three Lions)
Hate For The Island
The Black Bird, The Dark Slope
To Tundra
Baby I Got The Death Rattle
Light Leaves, Dark Sees pt 2
Visit Los Campesinos! � Store for more info, plus preorder stuff.
I have no song to tide us over but wanted to make the thread.
The album title, cover, song titles and blurb, plus the exit of Aleks, do not excite me all that much. I liked The Sea... but I don't want a whole album of downtrodden emo tunes. Sounds like there's not much new going on thematically/lyrically. But! This is just some stupid preemptive internet opinion based on not much so I will reserve judgement until
there's a leak I hold the album in my hands.
One of the t-shirts
Looks like the album cover of a really well-loved indie album that I have not heard nor know the name of. Lemel probably had it as his dp at one stage.
At any rate, damn it's going to be an exciting few months.
Hello Sadness is ten songs of love, loss and heartbreak nail-gunned to a back-drop of broken, tangled bodies, creeping, dead-eyed animals, suffocating, looming shadows and World Cup exits. It is an honest, bare bones documentation of breaking up and trying not to break up in the process. Hello Sadness.
