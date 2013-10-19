Hip-Hop Talk II

2r6ifjs.png


Thank fuck.
 
A sensible title, though if it was to be truly hip-hop wouldn't it need a convoluted phrase after the II?

Hard Knock Life
Life and Times of S Carter
The Gift and the Curse
The Legend of Mr Rager
Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version
Tical 2000: Judgement Day
The Great American Rap Album Pt 1
Return of the Ankh
etc

Anyway, here's a funny Twitter account - https://twitter.com/WayneRapsLike
 
What's peoples rankings for hip-hop so far? Been a solid year with more I need to get to, more I need to revisit and more to come

Kanye West - Yeezus
Run the Jewels - s/t
Chance the Rapper - Acid Rap
Inspectah Deck and 7L & Esoteric - Czarface
ASAP Rocky - LongLiveASAP (you put Goldie, LVL, Fuckin' Problems and 1 Train on an EP and it would probably be my #1 release of the year)
Danny Brown - Old
Tyler - Wolf
Earl - Doris
Jay Z - Magna Carta

Really feel like I'm forgetting a couple. Earl I've only heard once, same with Old and MCHG (latter of which I won't be going to). The Goodie Mob and Pusha T records are top of my list to check out next, as well as Joey Badass' latest mixtape.
 
I'd through Ferg in the convo, but really it's Kanye/Danny/Chance and then everyone else. Acid Rap and Yeezus probably have more combined spins for me than any other two albums this year.

Hov shouldn't even be mentioned.
 
Imperor said:
I'd through Ferg in the convo, but really it's Kanye/Danny/Chance and then everyone else. Acid Rap and Yeezus probably have more combined spins for me than any other two albums this year. Hov shouldn't even be mentioned.
Click to expand...

Glad you got on Chance. I like that record a lot.

I can confirm that the entire reason I've ignored Ferg is because it's called Trap Lord. Really don't like that genre.

MCHG is a stinker, yeah. I laughed when I read Kanye wanted to put one of its few salvageables (Oceans) on WTT. Dude knows what's good. I also laughed when Rick Rubin essentially shit on it.
 
If you dig the production on Rocky's album, you're gonna dig Ferg's. It's not a trap record.

As for Chance, yeah I love the dude. Tons of great shit on that one, with "Chain Smoker" and "Smoke Again" as favorites. Donald's been hanging with him a lot, so hopefully some of Chance's musicality rubs off.
 
Might peep a few tracks, I like half of LongLiveASAP. You heard of Iggy Azeala by the way? She's an Australian rapper, she dated Rocky and is doing big things. Not really my thing though.

Chain Smoker is the absolute tits.
 
Iggy Azeala is the white Nicki Minaj.

Run an image search and you'll see why in < 1 second.
 
"Acid Rain" is currently stops for me off the Chance record. It's been a killer year for hip-hop releases.

Gotta shout out the new J. Cole, unfortunately released the same day as YEEZUS, and Travi$ Scott.
 
Unfortunately, Kanye and A$AP are the only hip hop albums I've heard this year. Not super big on either of them, though the former is leaps and bounds better than the latter.
 
Am I the only one that dug 12 Reasons to Die by Ghostface? Not one of the year's marquee releases, but I found it quite enjoyable.
 
bollox said:
Am I the only one that dug 12 Reasons to Die by Ghostface? Not one of the year's marquee releases, but I found it quite enjoyable.
Click to expand...

Top 5 and >>>>>>> Long Live A$ap for me.

LLA was a big disappointment, I really loved the cloud rap aspects of his debut and that hazy feel was completely gone.
 
To answer Cobbler's question from Facebook, yes we got the GZA and yes I'ma be there and yes it's gonna rule.
 
He's great live, better than your usual hip-hop artist. Played about 90% of Liquid Swords. I think I saw on Twitter that he's playing with a band too, which I'm jealous about.

See if you can get him to sign your shoe, like he did mine.
 
^The production has been stuck in my head all day after only one listen, and I just read Busta self-produced it. Q-Tip's flow on it makes my balls tingle.
 
RZA on the stalled Wu reunion album

And one of the guys who showed up the most was Method Man. He showed the most tenacity, he was the most vocal, he showed up the most, and he got the most lyrics on the new album. He's already recorded eight or nine songs. He’s been on it. You know, I give Cappadonna credit, he’s been really on it. U-God has been present. Masta Killa be representing. Inspectah Deck has been somewhat present. Ghost has been, you know, 20 percent present. And Raekwon hasn't shown up at all. When you look at somebody like Masta Killa and U-God, they seem to have that original hunger to complete the legacy. I respect that everybody [is] busy with they own lives. I started with a plan that I thought would work. Now maybe my plan not working.

I got optimism off the summer tour we did in Europe. It was so healthy. We got a lot of time on the bus to talk, to argue, to laugh, to hug, to see fans loving us. And to see the potential of what we can do. To see the potential of the legacy of what we did. We got a lot of work done [recording in Europe]. I feel like we have enough material on the album. I just need Raekwon to come onboard fully. I need some more energy from Ghost and GZA. If they give that energy, I will give us a great last album. If they don't give us the energy, I gotta figure out a plan B.
Click to expand...

A RZA-hemmed Wu album featuring mostly himself, Meth, Cappadonna, U-God and Masta Killa. Hmm. Really only one of that five is a brilliant rapper, although Masta Killa can die knowing he has one of the greatest hip-hop tracks ever (B.I.B.L.E.)
 
36 Chambers is 20 years old today. I'm playing it now. Anyone who wants to join in is welcome. Let's have a discussion about it! Where's it rate for you? What are your favourite tracks? Favourite verses?

Aquemini
36 Chambers
Illmatic
Liquid Swords
Madvillainy
Black on Both Sides

BRING THE MUTHA BRING THE MUTHAFUCKIN RUCKUS

OL DIRTY BASTARD LIVE AND UNCUT
 
The only album with better production from RZA than 36 Chambers is 6 Feet Deep. He's really on his game when he's striking terror into listeners. Those are some creepy-ass albums.
 
Whose album is that?

I'd argue Liquid Swords has the best production from what I've heard, even better than 36 Chambers. I can nearly feel the cold when I play Cold World.
 
