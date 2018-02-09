Heartland?

Hi guys I'm not sure which thread does this topic belong in.
so what is the backstory behind heartland? I'm wondering why it was never played live in Lovetown. Did Bono had any difficulty singing it? This song is such a hidden gem in rattle and hum and since it's turning 30 in October, will it be played live in the experience and innocence tour?
 
Bono thought he could never recapture his performance on the record, which is why it's never been played.

That's the standard answer we give for most of the favourites they haven't played, anyway.
 
I feel like this Is the early acrobat.
I kinda think I'd rather hear Heartland even more than Acrobat...

"See the sun rise over her skin
Don't change it
See the sun rise over her skin
Dawn changes everything…
"

Also, I'm not sure where I read this but I think Adam has said this was his favorite U2 song. For me it really captures the landscapes they were evoking from TUF-->TJT and a little bit in R&H. Definitely in my Top 10....
 
This is a brilliant song... The delivery of bono ... The subtleness it builds ... Edges background vocals... Just plain out greatness
 
Stunning song, one of their best. Depresses me a little that songs like this and Promenade haven't been repeated for a long time now.

The scene from the R&H movies that features Heartland is very special. Could cry watching it.
 
Agreed on the images from R&H during the playing of the song if my old memory served me it kinda ends with an Edge standing solitary with his back to the Mississippi river what a powerful scene.

I'm also glad and a bit surprised the love that Promenade gets here... For me it's one of my all times favorites but always thought it was some hidden gem. I've played this song to both nonu2 and u2 fans that gadnt discovered it and alwYs get such a great response.
 
It's the very opposite of the current focus-grouped lyric formulation.
 
Agree re Heartland and Promenade love. Both songs see Bono at his peak lyrically and vocally, and Edge doing that 80s Edge guitar sound as well as he ever did it.
Beautiful songs.
 
I personally think that Heartland would be played live, since in 2015 they played Angel Of Harlem and When love comes to town. it will sort of be like they played RHMT.
 
Um, what?!

AOH and WLCTT were singles.

We got RHMT because we got the whole album, that’s not the case here.
 
If they can dig out October and 2 Hearts, they can dig out the beauty of Promenade for a few shows before unceremoniously dumping it a la ASOH :doh:
 
Honestly, why did they play ASOH if they only played it like 5 times? I would prefer that over Pride.
 
I am also waiting forever for this song, until there I watch these guys



They had made a great job in many songs the real U2 never did on live
 
