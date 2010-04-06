Going to Ireland - Tips and Suggestions Welcomed

corianderstem
Blue Crack Distributor
- Joined
- Dec 10, 2002
- Messages
- 64,487
- Location
- Seattle
So I've finally decided to stop dreaming about someday taking a trip overseas, and have come to the decision that "someday" is next Spring, and "overseas" is Ireland, as that's the country I've wanted to visit for as long as I can remember. (Or, you know, high school. I can, for the record, remember farther back than high school.)
I'm thinking about 9-10 days, I'm thinking spring (likely early to mid May), and I'm going it alone. ( )
My rough itinerary at this point is:
- fly into Cork, spend a day and night there
- drive to the Dingle Penninsula, spend a day or two there, do the Penninsula drive (rather than the Ring of Kerry)
- drive to Doolin and through The Burren and see the Cliffs of Moher, spend a night there
- drive to Galway, spend a few days there, including taking a drive through Connemarra region
- ditch the car, hop the train to Dublin, spend 3 or 4 days there, including seeing the in-town sights, a tour bus up to Newgrange, and possibly another day trip, possibly to the Antrim Coast/Giant's Causeway in the north, and then fly home from Dublin
I can't possibly see everything, so I had to cut out some things I'd like to do (mostly because I don't want to spend my entire vacation for the year on one trip). Plus, there's a chance my choir will be traveling to that area in 2012, so I can always check out more at that time.
Does anyone have any suggestions? Any tips for solo traveling? Has anyone traveled solo and not rented a car? I think a car is the best option for my itinerary, although it's the part that has me the most nervous (at least I already know how to drive stick!).
Also, the expected question on this site: what are the cool U2 sites to see in Dublin? I was thinking popping by the studio, just to see it, and I may try and stay at the Clarence while in town (I'm going cheap for lodging the rest of the trip so I can do a bit of a splurge in Dublin). What else should I see? I don't see Slane listed in any of the travel books - sounds like it's not open to the public?
Tips, suggestions, and snark welcome.
