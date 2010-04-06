Going to Ireland - Tips and Suggestions Welcomed

Never had the time or money for a proper Ireland trip, but a few years back I did spend an idyllic few days hiking in Connemara with some colleagues from a conference I'd just attended in London. We stayed at a hostel in Leenane--can't recall the name, but there ain't much else in Leenane, so it wouldn't be hard to look up. Beautifully situated little town at the head of a fjord, close to the great hiking in the Connemara national park as well as the ferries to the Aran Islands (we went to Inishmaan, which was quiet and lovely, with an interesting ruined fortress to check out). Gorgeous region to just drive through, too. Clifden and especially Galway were much larger towns with some fun shops and pubs to check out.



I think we flew into Shannon and rented a car there--the driving was definitely a bit of a challenge, since as redkat mentioned there are lots of very tight turns on very narrow roads, with stone walls just inches from your car on one side and freely wandering sheep on the other. If you do use a car to drive the highways, be sure to get a good mental picture in your mind first of your route and all the major towns located along it, because you'll encounter numerous traffic circuses where you have to make quick decisions about which turnoff to take, and often those turnoffs seem to be labeled only with the next major destination they lead towards, rather than road numbers or the next nearest destination or whatever to Americans would seem the 'obvious' way to label them. And of course, really concentrate hard initially when making turns, since that's when being on the 'wrong' side of the car throws your sense of space off the most. But don't worry--in the end it's not that bad, and once you get off the busier roads, you'll be able to relax and enjoy the scenery much more, and oh boy is the scenery amazing.



Be forewarned that food tends to be outrageously overpriced for what you get, so make sure you've allowed enough room in your budget for that. Socially speaking, the Irish style seemed to me much like ours--'open,' friendly and unpretentious--so even for a fairly shy American like me, it's generally pretty easy to plonk yourself down in some teensy pub in the middle of nowhere and soon find yourself engaged in a pleasant conversation with the folks at the next table.



Good luck...sounds like a fantastic trip!