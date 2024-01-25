Forum Update - We're back! Ask your questions here.

Janet H

Janet H

Dec 11, 2006
339
OlyPen
In the past day we've been working to update the forum to a new software platform and we've been offline. Welcome back! The new forum software is called Xenforo and there are some new features and functions.

LOGIN CHANGE:
Your account can be accessed by logging in with your e-mail address or username (that displays on posts) plus the password for your account. If you are having trouble with this and can't get through the password reset process you can click the contact link at the bottom of the page to reach out for help.

If you've set up a new account because you couldn't access your old one let us know. we can consolidate these and get you logged back into your old account.

There are many new features and I encourage you to wander around, test things out and then visit your profile and do some updating. Please keep in mind that changes and adjustments are still being made and so views will become more refined over the next few days.

Update your profile:
  • Consider uploading a new avatar (little pic next to your posts). The new site accommodates larger images and old avatars are looking a little tired. Avatars will automatically resize - pic a good one!
  • Add a photo album or two
  • Update your signature
Mobile viewing
The site runs well on small screens. Try it out on the road, use your regular login - no app required. Set a bookmark for the site on mobile for fast access and look for push notifications (coming soon) to stay up to date.

Thread marking:
The forum remembers what you have already read and will display new unread threads as bolded or when you click into an ongoing thread, take you to unread content BUT:
You may need to Mark a forum "read" for this to work correctly moving forward. The conversion could not "remember" what you have already seen and so initially all threads may appear as unread.
To do this open a forum and look for the link at the top of the list of threads to "Mark Read"

There are many things still being tweaked and fiddled with and you will continue to see some changes but we wanted to get back online as soon as possible - thanks in advance for your patience.

Post up if you have questions - we're all learning
 
phanan said:
Apparently we’re all well known members
65d569d6-d086-4eba-825b-1da50b7d4340_text.gif
 
so far this seems to be a much-needed improvement on the previous software. i admit i was a bit skeptical that the forum would ever come back at all when it went down on tuesday. thank you to the owners and mods for keeping this place alive.
 
Oh, ok then. :up:
Been rather absent so time to stroll around new look etc which I didn't even know was happening. :D
Ok if I want to change my avatar. Back then while I had computer art & photo skills, I had no way to get anything on here. Bonocomet :wave: was kind enough to help make one for me.
Now I have a smart phone, digital art apps. I have used a free photo hosting site for the political site (w non-poli Forums [reverse of here :D ] I now frequent.
So what do I do for that?
Let's also say if I want to keep parts of current Avi and change some can I do that and how.
No rush.
 
The remodel looks nice. I was also afraid that the site going down would be the end of an era, but thanks to all the staff, I'm glad things are changing for the better.
 
This needs a little getting used to. No more blue crack... :s

(And it seems that smileys aren't working either. :| )
(Oh, it seems some are...)
 
I'm not doing anything that makes me have to move from my couch.
 
I have to say that so giggle at this blatant lie every time I come here

“The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.

This is the locals only dive bar in some touristy place.
 
