I'm selling a collection of early U2 7-inch vinyl records

I have a very large collection of early and rare U2 records that I'd like to give others the opportunity to own. They span from 1979 to the early 90s. The set that I'm willing to part with are all on 7-inch vinyl and nearly all of them are from Ireland. This collection includes the following:



U2 Pac 2

4 U2 Play

U2 Pac 3

Unforgettable Fire (single, not album) gatefold

Another Day Irish 7" (This one is extremely rare and is a first pressing from 1980)

New Musical Express Readers Poll Winners 1984 (includes Wire (Dub Mix))



All of these records are in near mint condition and have sleeves that are also in near mint condition. For most of these, I am the only owner and they have been well stored in plastic sleeves to protected them. They have almost never been exposed to sunlight and have only been played a handful of times each. I have been an obsessive U2 collector since about 1982. It's time to part with them, though, so others can enjoy them as much as I have.



Please let me know if you are interested. You can contact me through a private message on this forum. Also, please let me know if you are looking for anything in particular.