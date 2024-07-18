I'm selling a collection of early U2 7-inch vinyl records

rOB a.

Babyface
Joined
Jun 18, 2008
Messages
2
I have a very large collection of early and rare U2 records that I'd like to give others the opportunity to own. They span from 1979 to the early 90s. The set that I'm willing to part with are all on 7-inch vinyl and nearly all of them are from Ireland. This collection includes the following:

U2 Pac 2
4 U2 Play
U2 Pac 3
Unforgettable Fire (single, not album) gatefold
Another Day Irish 7" (This one is extremely rare and is a first pressing from 1980)
New Musical Express Readers Poll Winners 1984 (includes Wire (Dub Mix))

All of these records are in near mint condition and have sleeves that are also in near mint condition. For most of these, I am the only owner and they have been well stored in plastic sleeves to protected them. They have almost never been exposed to sunlight and have only been played a handful of times each. I have been an obsessive U2 collector since about 1982. It's time to part with them, though, so others can enjoy them as much as I have.

Please let me know if you are interested. You can contact me through a private message on this forum. Also, please let me know if you are looking for anything in particular.
 

Attachments

  • Unforgettable Fire Front.jpg
    Unforgettable Fire Front.jpg
    153.2 KB · Views: 1
  • U2PAC2 Front.jpg
    U2PAC2 Front.jpg
    148.8 KB · Views: 1
  • U2PAC2 Back.jpg
    U2PAC2 Back.jpg
    140.3 KB · Views: 1
  • U2 Pac3 Front.jpg
    U2 Pac3 Front.jpg
    114.7 KB · Views: 1
  • Out of Control Vinyl.jpg
    Out of Control Vinyl.jpg
    131.3 KB · Views: 1
  • NME2.jpg
    NME2.jpg
    116.2 KB · Views: 1
  • Another Day Sleeve Front.jpg
    Another Day Sleeve Front.jpg
    134.6 KB · Views: 1
  • New Years Day Vinyl.jpg
    New Years Day Vinyl.jpg
    124.1 KB · Views: 1
  • 4U2Play Front.jpg
    4U2Play Front.jpg
    141.1 KB · Views: 1
  • Another Day Vinyl ASide.jpg
    Another Day Vinyl ASide.jpg
    141 KB · Views: 1
