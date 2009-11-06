Bonos jokes and one-liners

europop2005
Occasionally Bono will make jokes and one liners...making fun of himself, the band, what are some of the things he said at your shows?
Every time Bono claps...
I wasnt there, but i loved (and actually laugh...) when Bono was doing the A-Levels speech in Sheffield and asked Edge how much A-levels did he get and his response was: "More than you".
YouTube - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For by U2 (with U2 A-Levels Banter) on the 360° tour @Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield
Bono had much better jokes and one-liners on previous tours, he's just not as funny as he used to be
You have no right to laugh about this.
I want another 80s U2 with four guys who look like they have extra sour lemons up their arses. No more humour, please.
In Toronto he claimed Adam was "The effortlessly stylish citizen of the world, and sexual predator -- the only man in U2 who uses face cream."
Yeah, we're 'cooler' | Jane Stevenson | Columnists | Entertainment | Toronto Sun
To be honest....I love it when Bono jokes around. I love the Irish wit.
The 2nd night in Toronto, because of the Film Festival, he made a joke about seeing Colin Farrell at the gas station, George Clooney at the gym, and Megan Fox in his hotel room.....
the biggest joke of all is how he's decided to sing Moment of Surrender on this tour
His jokes were way better during ZOOTV.I have to go back and listen to the old bootlegs...but when I heard that, I could have sworn that he also did that one or more nights in 2005 (film festival was also going on that tour)...I think George Clooney for sure, and he mentioned a laundromat also..anybody else remember this?
That Bono, rehashing old jokes!
Bono had much better jokes and one-liners on previous tours, he's just not as funny as he used to be
His jokes were way better during ZOOTV.
There was a lot more variation with his jokes on Vertigo.
His jokes aren't spontaneous anymore.