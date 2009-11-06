Bonos jokes and one-liners

Occasionally Bono will make jokes and one liners...making fun of himself, the band, what are some of the things he said at your shows?
 
^I always laugh out loud during that one. No matter how many times I hear it it always makes me laugh.
 
The response is good too..."that's hurtful...that's hurtful...it's true".
 
Every time Bono claps... :wink:

I wasnt there, but i loved (and actually laugh...) when Bono was doing the A-Levels speech in Sheffield and asked Edge how much A-levels did he get and his response was: "More than you".

:lol:

YouTube - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For by U2 (with U2 A-Levels Banter) on the 360° tour @Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield
I was there!! It was a very funny moment, I can't make up my mind whether the whole thing was 'scripted' or spontaneous, but it made for one of those truly magical U2-live moments nonetheless.
 
In Toronto he claimed Adam was "The effortlessly stylish citizen of the world, and sexual predator -- the only man in U2 who uses face cream."

To be honest....I love it when Bono jokes around. I love the Irish wit.

The 2nd night in Toronto, because of the Film Festival, he made a joke about seeing Colin Farrell at the gas station, George Clooney at the gym, and Megan Fox in his hotel room.....

:lol:
 
There was Bono's parody of a boxing ring announcer in Phoenix when he did the band intros; he did it because the greatest champ of all time was there.
 
In Toronto he claimed Adam was "The effortlessly stylish citizen of the world, and sexual predator -- the only man in U2 who uses face cream."

To be honest....I love it when Bono jokes around. I love the Irish wit.

The 2nd night in Toronto, because of the Film Festival, he made a joke about seeing Colin Farrell at the gas station, George Clooney at the gym, and Megan Fox in his hotel room.....

:lol:
I remember those from Toronto... was pretty funny!
 
The 2 one liners i like are on the "JOSHUA TREE" tour press confrence he said the band
want to "boldly go where no other band has gone before"
also, more resently someone asked him to run for president of the United States (its not leagal for him to do) he said "why would i want to live in a smaller house ?"
 
The 2nd night in Toronto, because of the Film Festival, he made a joke about seeing Colin Farrell at the gas station, George Clooney at the gym, and Megan Fox in his hotel room.....

:lol:
I have to go back and listen to the old bootlegs...but when I heard that, I could have sworn that he also did that one or more nights in 2005 (film festival was also going on that tour)...I think George Clooney for sure, and he mentioned a laundromat also..anybody else remember this?

That Bono, rehashing old jokes! :tsk:

:wink:
 
I have to go back and listen to the old bootlegs...but when I heard that, I could have sworn that he also did that one or more nights in 2005 (film festival was also going on that tour)...I think George Clooney for sure, and he mentioned a laundromat also..anybody else remember this?

That Bono, rehashing old jokes! :tsk:

:wink:
His jokes were way better during ZOOTV.
There was a lot more variation with his jokes on Vertigo.
His jokes aren't spontaneous anymore.
:tsk::angry:
 
