LemonMelon The Male



Join Date: Aug 2004 Location: Hollywoo Posts: 67,404 Local Time: 06:27 PM







DaveC



LAST DAY OF LOBSTER SEASON







The melancholy of going ashore.



1. Kendrick Lamar - "Blow My High (Members Only)" - Section.80 (3:36)

2. T. Rex - "Cosmic Dancer" - Electric Warrior (4:30)

3. Bruce Cockburn - "If I Had A Rocket Launcher" - Stealing Fire (4:59)

4. The Joel Plaskett Emergency - "Waiting to Be Discovered" - Down at the Khyber (4:17)

5. Mac Miller - "What's the Use?" - Swimming (4:49)

6. Daft Punk - "Da Funk" - Homework (5:34)

7. Chance the Rapper ft. Noname - "Lost" - Acid Rap (3:05)

8. Pink FLoyd - "Wot's...Uh the Deal" - Obscured by Clouds (5:10)

9. Talking Heads - "Life During Wartime" - Fear of Music (3:41)

10. Madvillain - "Do Not Fire!" - Madvillainy (0:53)

11. Daryl Hall & John Oates - "Out of Touch" - Big Bam Boom (4:10)

12. The Rolling Stones - "Ventilator Blues" - Exile on Main Street (3:25)

13. Thundercat ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil B - "Fair Chance" - It Is What It Is (3:58)

14. The Tragically Hip - "Impossibilium" - Day For Night (4:06)

15. J. Dilla ft. Common, D'Angelo - "So Far to Go" - The Shining (5:37)

16. Slade - "How Does it Feel" - Slade in Flame (5:55)



Total runtime: 67:45







Lazarus



This two-part playlist is divided into "The Phab Dead", a rhythm-based section, and "For The Lonesome", a more rock-based one, much like my original 90s submission from some years ago. There is no overriding theme for either, though the first section does pay tribute to some recently-fallen music heroes, bookended by tracks from two iconic giants, and three tracks featuring production and/or performing by the late, great Walter Becker.



As with my two previous DI submissions, I have attempted to mostly stay away from the more popular tracks from these artists, with a focus on "deep cuts", non-album tracks, etc. And once again, I've included some non-English tracks by international artists on each section to broaden the spectrum.



THE PHAB DEAD

1. Prince - “Alphabet Street (7” edit)” - (single) (2:28)

2. Songhoy Blues - “Soubour” - Music in Exile (3:32)

3. Ace Frehley - “New York Groove” - Ace Frehley (2:59)

4. John Mellencamp - “I Saw You First (Key West Intermezzo)” - Mr. Happy Go Lucky (4:57)

5. Tim Maia - “Over Again” - Nobody Can Live Forever (3:24)

6. Brenda Jones with Groove Holmes - “This is the Me Me (Not the You You)” - The World Needs Changing (3:26)

7. Joni Mitchell - “The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines” - Mingus (3:22)

8. Rickie Lee Jones - “Ghetto of My Mind” - Flying Cowboys (6:16)

9. Steely Dan - “Sign in Stranger” - The Royal Scam (4:24)

10. Rancid - “Coppers” - Life Won’t Wait (5:02)

11. Busy Signal - “Well Prepared” - (single) (3:12)

12. Sinead O’Connor - “Daddy I’m Fine” - Faith & Courage (3:02)

13. Lady Gaga - “Summerboy” - The Fame (4:14)

14. Space - “Dark Clouds” - Spiders (3:50)

15. China Crisis - “Bigger the Punch I’m Feeling” - Flaunt the Imperfection (4:22)

16. Underworld - “Ova Nova” - Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future (5:33)

17. Tracey Thorn - “Queen” - Record (4:17)

18. La Femme - “SSD” - Mystere (4:31)

19. David Bowie - “Dead Against It” - The Buddha of Suburbia (5:48)

(RT: 1:18:30)



FOR THE LONESOME

1. Buffalo Tom - “For All To See” - No Alternative (3:36)

2. La Rocca - “Sketches (Twenty-Something Life)” - The Truth (3:39)

3. Slaughter and the Dogs - “Situations” - The Slaughterhouse Tapes (2:35)

4. Nikki and the Corvettes - “Boys, Boys, Boys” - Nikki and the Corvettes (2:01)

5. Throwing Muses - “Not Too Soon” - The Real Ramona (3:08)

6. The Wannadies - “Combat Honey” - Bagsy Me (2:30)

7. Shudder to Think ft. Liz Phair - “Erecting a Movie Star” - First Love, Last Rites (2:42)

8. The I Don’t Cares - “King of America” - Wild Stab (3:29)

9. The Jayhawks - “Nothing Left To Borrow” - Tomorrow the Green Grass (3:24)

10. Neil Diamond - “River Runs, New Grown Plums” - Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show (2:00)

11. Van Halen - “Could This Be Magic?” - Women and Children First (3:11)

12. Bob Dylan - “This Evening, So Soon” - Another Self Portrait (4:50)

13. The Jesus & Mary Chain - “Why’d You Want Me?” - The Power of Negative Thinking (3:14)

14. Velocity Girl - “Same Old City” - Gilded Stars and Zealous Hearts (3:49)

15. Françoise Hardy - “Ça a Raté” - Tous les garçons et les filles (2:00)

16. Bettie Serveert - “Don’t Touch That Dial” - Attagirl (3:37)

17. Penguin Villa - “Acrophobia” - (single) (4:29)

18. Ween - “Buckingham Green” - The Mollusk (3:18)

19. Blue Öyster Cult - “Flaming Telepaths” - Secret Treaties (5:20)

20. Deap Vally - “Turn It Off” - Femejism (4:16)

21. Los Planetas - “No Sé Como Te Atreves” - Una Ópera Egipcia (5:46)

22. New Order - “Lonesome Tonight” - Substance (5:12)

(RT: 1:17:59)



Total runtime: 156:29 First, a memorial for the DQ'd:The melancholy of going ashore.1. Kendrick Lamar - "Blow My High (Members Only)" - Section.80 (3:36)2. T. Rex - "Cosmic Dancer" - Electric Warrior (4:30)3. Bruce Cockburn - "If I Had A Rocket Launcher" - Stealing Fire (4:59)4. The Joel Plaskett Emergency - "Waiting to Be Discovered" - Down at the Khyber (4:17)5. Mac Miller - "What's the Use?" - Swimming (4:49)6. Daft Punk - "Da Funk" - Homework (5:34)7. Chance the Rapper ft. Noname - "Lost" - Acid Rap (3:05)8. Pink FLoyd - "Wot's...Uh the Deal" - Obscured by Clouds (5:10)9. Talking Heads - "Life During Wartime" - Fear of Music (3:41)10. Madvillain - "Do Not Fire!" - Madvillainy (0:53)11. Daryl Hall & John Oates - "Out of Touch" - Big Bam Boom (4:10)12. The Rolling Stones - "Ventilator Blues" - Exile on Main Street (3:25)13. Thundercat ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil B - "Fair Chance" - It Is What It Is (3:58)14. The Tragically Hip - "Impossibilium" - Day For Night (4:06)15. J. Dilla ft. Common, D'Angelo - "So Far to Go" - The Shining (5:37)16. Slade - "How Does it Feel" - Slade in Flame (5:55)Total runtime: 67:45This two-part playlist is divided into "The Phab Dead", a rhythm-based section, and "For The Lonesome", a more rock-based one, much like my original 90s submission from some years ago. There is no overriding theme for either, though the first section does pay tribute to some recently-fallen music heroes, bookended by tracks from two iconic giants, and three tracks featuring production and/or performing by the late, great Walter Becker.As with my two previous DI submissions, I have attempted to mostly stay away from the more popular tracks from these artists, with a focus on "deep cuts", non-album tracks, etc. And once again, I've included some non-English tracks by international artists on each section to broaden the spectrum.1. Prince - “Alphabet Street (7” edit)” - (single) (2:28)2. Songhoy Blues - “Soubour” - Music in Exile (3:32)3. Ace Frehley - “New York Groove” - Ace Frehley (2:59)4. John Mellencamp - “I Saw You First (Key West Intermezzo)” - Mr. Happy Go Lucky (4:57)5. Tim Maia - “Over Again” - Nobody Can Live Forever (3:24)6. Brenda Jones with Groove Holmes - “This is the Me Me (Not the You You)” - The World Needs Changing (3:26)7. Joni Mitchell - “The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines” - Mingus (3:22)8. Rickie Lee Jones - “Ghetto of My Mind” - Flying Cowboys (6:16)9. Steely Dan - “Sign in Stranger” - The Royal Scam (4:24)10. Rancid - “Coppers” - Life Won’t Wait (5:02)11. Busy Signal - “Well Prepared” - (single) (3:12)12. Sinead O’Connor - “Daddy I’m Fine” - Faith & Courage (3:02)13. Lady Gaga - “Summerboy” - The Fame (4:14)14. Space - “Dark Clouds” - Spiders (3:50)15. China Crisis - “Bigger the Punch I’m Feeling” - Flaunt the Imperfection (4:22)16. Underworld - “Ova Nova” - Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future (5:33)17. Tracey Thorn - “Queen” - Record (4:17)18. La Femme - “SSD” - Mystere (4:31)19. David Bowie - “Dead Against It” - The Buddha of Suburbia (5:48)(RT: 1:18:30)1. Buffalo Tom - “For All To See” - No Alternative (3:36)2. La Rocca - “Sketches (Twenty-Something Life)” - The Truth (3:39)3. Slaughter and the Dogs - “Situations” - The Slaughterhouse Tapes (2:35)4. Nikki and the Corvettes - “Boys, Boys, Boys” - Nikki and the Corvettes (2:01)5. Throwing Muses - “Not Too Soon” - The Real Ramona (3:08)6. The Wannadies - “Combat Honey” - Bagsy Me (2:30)7. Shudder to Think ft. Liz Phair - “Erecting a Movie Star” - First Love, Last Rites (2:42)8. The I Don’t Cares - “King of America” - Wild Stab (3:29)9. The Jayhawks - “Nothing Left To Borrow” - Tomorrow the Green Grass (3:24)10. Neil Diamond - “River Runs, New Grown Plums” - Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show (2:00)11. Van Halen - “Could This Be Magic?” - Women and Children First (3:11)12. Bob Dylan - “This Evening, So Soon” - Another Self Portrait (4:50)13. The Jesus & Mary Chain - “Why’d You Want Me?” - The Power of Negative Thinking (3:14)14. Velocity Girl - “Same Old City” - Gilded Stars and Zealous Hearts (3:49)15. Françoise Hardy - “Ça a Raté” - Tous les garçons et les filles (2:00)16. Bettie Serveert - “Don’t Touch That Dial” - Attagirl (3:37)17. Penguin Villa - “Acrophobia” - (single) (4:29)18. Ween - “Buckingham Green” - The Mollusk (3:18)19. Blue Öyster Cult - “Flaming Telepaths” - Secret Treaties (5:20)20. Deap Vally - “Turn It Off” - Femejism (4:16)21. Los Planetas - “No Sé Como Te Atreves” - Una Ópera Egipcia (5:46)22. New Order - “Lonesome Tonight” - Substance (5:12)(RT: 1:17:59)Total runtime: 156:29