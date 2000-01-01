|
Today, 08:12 PM
#1
|
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,404
Local Time: 06:27 PM
|
Desert Island XI - Results, Aftermath and Playlist Exchange Thread
DI XI was conceived a distraction, a shelter from the world outside. An opportunity for old friends to reconnect and rekindle some of the old spark from better days. The response was positive and consistent throughout, bringing some much-needed traffic to a dying corner of the internet.
5 threads, 11 weeks and nearly 1,000 posts later...not much has changed. Hell, life may be even worse. But at least I think we proved that we can still enjoy our favorite pastimes and that while Interference may be dead, the old gang can still reanimate it when necessary, Weekend At Bernie's style.
However, just because we're going to announce a winner. Desert Island can still live on. I want to encourage everyone to continue discussing future installments, as there is clearly still an interest in them, and to share the playlists you're working on. Streaming made this a much smoother and more accessible experience for the majority of us, so please share your continuing efforts in the coming weeks and months.
Lastly, I want to thank LuckyNumber7 for bring us his advanced stats page, which I relied on heavily for this countdown.
With that being said...
Today, 08:14 PM
#2
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 82,840
Local Time: 06:27 PM
|
__________________
Today, 08:16 PM
#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 16,218
Local Time: 09:27 PM
|
Party
Today, 08:18 PM
#4
|
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,404
Local Time: 06:27 PM
|
First, a memorial for the DQ'd:
DaveC
LAST DAY OF LOBSTER SEASON
The melancholy of going ashore.
1. Kendrick Lamar - "Blow My High (Members Only)" - Section.80 (3:36)
2. T. Rex - "Cosmic Dancer" - Electric Warrior (4:30)
3. Bruce Cockburn - "If I Had A Rocket Launcher" - Stealing Fire (4:59)
4. The Joel Plaskett Emergency - "Waiting to Be Discovered" - Down at the Khyber (4:17)
5. Mac Miller - "What's the Use?" - Swimming (4:49)
6. Daft Punk - "Da Funk" - Homework (5:34)
7. Chance the Rapper ft. Noname - "Lost" - Acid Rap (3:05)
8. Pink FLoyd - "Wot's...Uh the Deal" - Obscured by Clouds (5:10)
9. Talking Heads - "Life During Wartime" - Fear of Music (3:41)
10. Madvillain - "Do Not Fire!" - Madvillainy (0:53)
11. Daryl Hall & John Oates - "Out of Touch" - Big Bam Boom (4:10)
12. The Rolling Stones - "Ventilator Blues" - Exile on Main Street (3:25)
13. Thundercat ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil B - "Fair Chance" - It Is What It Is (3:58)
14. The Tragically Hip - "Impossibilium" - Day For Night (4:06)
15. J. Dilla ft. Common, D'Angelo - "So Far to Go" - The Shining (5:37)
16. Slade - "How Does it Feel" - Slade in Flame (5:55)
Total runtime: 67:45
Lazarus
This two-part playlist is divided into "The Phab Dead", a rhythm-based section, and "For The Lonesome", a more rock-based one, much like my original 90s submission from some years ago. There is no overriding theme for either, though the first section does pay tribute to some recently-fallen music heroes, bookended by tracks from two iconic giants, and three tracks featuring production and/or performing by the late, great Walter Becker.
As with my two previous DI submissions, I have attempted to mostly stay away from the more popular tracks from these artists, with a focus on "deep cuts", non-album tracks, etc. And once again, I've included some non-English tracks by international artists on each section to broaden the spectrum.
THE PHAB DEAD
1. Prince - “Alphabet Street (7” edit)” - (single) (2:28)
2. Songhoy Blues - “Soubour” - Music in Exile (3:32)
3. Ace Frehley - “New York Groove” - Ace Frehley (2:59)
4. John Mellencamp - “I Saw You First (Key West Intermezzo)” - Mr. Happy Go Lucky (4:57)
5. Tim Maia - “Over Again” - Nobody Can Live Forever (3:24)
6. Brenda Jones with Groove Holmes - “This is the Me Me (Not the You You)” - The World Needs Changing (3:26)
7. Joni Mitchell - “The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines” - Mingus (3:22)
8. Rickie Lee Jones - “Ghetto of My Mind” - Flying Cowboys (6:16)
9. Steely Dan - “Sign in Stranger” - The Royal Scam (4:24)
10. Rancid - “Coppers” - Life Won’t Wait (5:02)
11. Busy Signal - “Well Prepared” - (single) (3:12)
12. Sinead O’Connor - “Daddy I’m Fine” - Faith & Courage (3:02)
13. Lady Gaga - “Summerboy” - The Fame (4:14)
14. Space - “Dark Clouds” - Spiders (3:50)
15. China Crisis - “Bigger the Punch I’m Feeling” - Flaunt the Imperfection (4:22)
16. Underworld - “Ova Nova” - Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future (5:33)
17. Tracey Thorn - “Queen” - Record (4:17)
18. La Femme - “SSD” - Mystere (4:31)
19. David Bowie - “Dead Against It” - The Buddha of Suburbia (5:48)
(RT: 1:18:30)
FOR THE LONESOME
1. Buffalo Tom - “For All To See” - No Alternative (3:36)
2. La Rocca - “Sketches (Twenty-Something Life)” - The Truth (3:39)
3. Slaughter and the Dogs - “Situations” - The Slaughterhouse Tapes (2:35)
4. Nikki and the Corvettes - “Boys, Boys, Boys” - Nikki and the Corvettes (2:01)
5. Throwing Muses - “Not Too Soon” - The Real Ramona (3:08)
6. The Wannadies - “Combat Honey” - Bagsy Me (2:30)
7. Shudder to Think ft. Liz Phair - “Erecting a Movie Star” - First Love, Last Rites (2:42)
8. The I Don’t Cares - “King of America” - Wild Stab (3:29)
9. The Jayhawks - “Nothing Left To Borrow” - Tomorrow the Green Grass (3:24)
10. Neil Diamond - “River Runs, New Grown Plums” - Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show (2:00)
11. Van Halen - “Could This Be Magic?” - Women and Children First (3:11)
12. Bob Dylan - “This Evening, So Soon” - Another Self Portrait (4:50)
13. The Jesus & Mary Chain - “Why’d You Want Me?” - The Power of Negative Thinking (3:14)
14. Velocity Girl - “Same Old City” - Gilded Stars and Zealous Hearts (3:49)
15. Françoise Hardy - “Ça a Raté” - Tous les garçons et les filles (2:00)
16. Bettie Serveert - “Don’t Touch That Dial” - Attagirl (3:37)
17. Penguin Villa - “Acrophobia” - (single) (4:29)
18. Ween - “Buckingham Green” - The Mollusk (3:18)
19. Blue Öyster Cult - “Flaming Telepaths” - Secret Treaties (5:20)
20. Deap Vally - “Turn It Off” - Femejism (4:16)
21. Los Planetas - “No Sé Como Te Atreves” - Una Ópera Egipcia (5:46)
22. New Order - “Lonesome Tonight” - Substance (5:12)
(RT: 1:17:59)
Total runtime: 156:29
Today, 08:19 PM
#5
|
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,404
Local Time: 06:27 PM
|
Bro, I fucking loved Laz's list. I placed him third. Really bummed me out that he couldn't participate.
Today, 08:22 PM
#6
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Chicago
Posts: 10,142
Local Time: 08:27 PM
|
Laz would have placed highly for me as well. Also led me to the rabbit hole of reading reviews for the four Kiss solo albums, which was a hell of a lot of fun.
Today, 08:24 PM
#7
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 82,840
Local Time: 06:27 PM
|
Third here as well
__________________
