Survivor 46

Ok, so the name of the episode was called Scorpio Energy and it was directed at Probst. I don't know if I ever mentioned this, but Probst and I share a birthday. November 4th. Except Jeff is 11 years older than me. When Jeff busted out a knife and cut the bandana off the Idol, that is exactly something a Scorpio would do. Lol!
This episode was all over the place. Jess got played, but see ya, wouldn't want to be ya. The Indian dude's days are numbered too. Too much of a loose cannon. Especially after TC.