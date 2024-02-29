Survivor 46

I actually felt bad for Jess. They lumped the 2 of them together when it was pretty obvious they should vote his ass pronto.
 
Ok, so the name of the episode was called Scorpio Energy and it was directed at Probst. I don't know if I ever mentioned this, but Probst and I share a birthday. November 4th. Except Jeff is 11 years older than me. When Jeff busted out a knife and cut the bandana off the Idol, that is exactly something a Scorpio would do. Lol!

This episode was all over the place. Jess got played, but see ya, wouldn't want to be ya. The Indian dude's days are numbered too. Too much of a loose cannon. Especially after TC.
 
That tribe is a total mess.
Probably would have had a shot at the immunity challenge had they kept Jelinsky as he was tall, then again he'd have probably quit the challenge, so they'd still have lost.
Jess had zero game, and Bhanu is a problem, can't keep anything inside.
 
Jalinksky was an idiot lol. And Jess was an idiot too.
I like the crazy Indian guy, the one dude Ben on the green team and maybe a couple chicks. Lol still learning names.
 
Hi Sicy.
Yeah, sill a lot of folks on the other 2 tribes who haven't gotten much screen time yet.
I like Ben and also Charlie (of the Charlie's Angels alliance, lol) as he's a local Massachusetts guy. He and Ben going back and forth with T-Swift and Metallica songs was pretty funny. They seem like a pair who could work well together to get far in the game.
 
Last night's show was a bummer. I was hoping Bhanu would go, but he got a stay of execution. It sucks that Randen (?) had to leave. I liked him. Bhanu is a pretty terrible player. If you took a shot every time he cried, you would get alcohol poisoning. Kenzie is a cutey. I hope she's around until the end. ;)
 
When something like that happens, it makes me wonder if producers stepped in and said "Bhanu's going home but he's the person all the viewers are talking about right now, so let's evac Randen even though it's not serious so Bhanu stays around a little longer.
That Venus must be fun on a date. Woman has some anger issues.
 
OMG I liked Bhanu but wtf he's a little cry baby bitch and I'm over it. But ya, scripted. He needs to stay cuz he's drama.

I like Ben too.
 
Hunter is awesome at the challenge part of the game.
He is going to have to work on the social aspect though. The scene where Soda and Tevin are singing about the upcoming food challenge and he's off moping in the corner like a kid who had his toy taken away doesn't reflect well on him lasting long after the merge.

Bhanu...possibly the worst player ever from a strategic point of view. Not as bad physically as some in the past (for example the 2 dopes who were the first 2 out last season, 1 by quitting) but just had no concept of game play whatsoever. Completely clueless.
 
Yes, I was thinking the same thing when they were singing and he was Mr. Aloof. You gotta at least pretend to be interested. Lol! I don't think I've ever heard the editors add music postproduction when contestants were singing. That was different.

As for Bhanu, his story of making it out of poverty was amazing but he had zero game skills. Why did he even bother being on the show? It was great that he could get by with little to no food, but there are other things involved with appearing on the show. Naturally, we're all fortunate that his name was not Bhano. :ROFLMAO:
 
