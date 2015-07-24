Selling entire U2 collection of rare items

Hi all,
I have decided to sell my entire collection of rare U2 collectibles that I acquired in the '90s and early 2000s. I worked for Polygram records during the late 90s, so I have some really hard to find promo items as well as my personal collection I acquired all around the world in my travels over the last 20 years.
Before I piece everything off, I'm curious if any of you live in Texas? I might group some items together to sell in bulk to someone who could pick up in the Dallas area. I also have some amazing wall size posters (think 5-6 feet tall) that would be more difficult to ship. I'll provide links to photos after I'm able to take pics over the weekend.
A few items to note (have multiples of some):
- silver press CD bootlegs
- Rare CD singles
- dozens of rare magazines with U2 covers or features from around the world
- around 15 rare U2 books
- rare U2 postcards
- promo pop art tour bookmarks for 2nd leg of tour (extremely rare)
- promo pop U2 condoms (contents expired)
- promo best of U2 dog tags
- giant wall size Joshua tree tour poster from England
- giant plastic poster for backlit display - purple with multiple U2 albums displayed was used to market at a record store by polygram (never seen another in existence)
- Mexico City pop promo vhs videos
- U2 glass mug from tour/live show
- Gavin Friday shag tobacco ashtray (one of bono's best friends)
- U2 comic
- "you two" cologne
- about 8 or so U2 tour tshirts including never worn Slane castle 2001 tshirt (think all are men's large)
- U2 calendars (expired dates)
- U2 tour programs
- U2 classic video iPod (battery needs replacing but still have box for collectible value)
- I know there is more but can't remember (writing this from work).
Will post more details over the weekend. In the meantime, please email me at stampingcorner@gmail.com if you are located in the Texas area and might be interested in a local, bulk purchase of some of above items.
U2luv2u,
Laura
