Selling entire U2 collection of rare items

Hi all,

I have decided to sell my entire collection of rare U2 collectibles that I acquired in the '90s and early 2000s. I worked for Polygram records during the late 90s, so I have some really hard to find promo items as well as my personal collection I acquired all around the world in my travels over the last 20 years.

Before I piece everything off, I'm curious if any of you live in Texas? I might group some items together to sell in bulk to someone who could pick up in the Dallas area. I also have some amazing wall size posters (think 5-6 feet tall) that would be more difficult to ship. I'll provide links to photos after I'm able to take pics over the weekend.

A few items to note (have multiples of some):

- silver press CD bootlegs
- Rare CD singles
- dozens of rare magazines with U2 covers or features from around the world
- around 15 rare U2 books
- rare U2 postcards
- promo pop art tour bookmarks for 2nd leg of tour (extremely rare)
- promo pop U2 condoms (contents expired)
- promo best of U2 dog tags
- giant wall size Joshua tree tour poster from England
- giant plastic poster for backlit display - purple with multiple U2 albums displayed was used to market at a record store by polygram (never seen another in existence)
- Mexico City pop promo vhs videos
- U2 glass mug from tour/live show
- Gavin Friday shag tobacco ashtray (one of bono's best friends)
- U2 comic
- "you two" cologne
- about 8 or so U2 tour tshirts including never worn Slane castle 2001 tshirt (think all are men's large)
- U2 calendars (expired dates)
- U2 tour programs
- U2 classic video iPod (battery needs replacing but still have box for collectible value)
- I know there is more but can't remember (writing this from work).

Will post more details over the weekend. In the meantime, please email me at stampingcorner@gmail.com if you are located in the Texas area and might be interested in a local, bulk purchase of some of above items.

U2luv2u,
Laura





I'd definitely like to inquire about the Dogtags and Popmart Condoms.
 
Do you have tour memorabilia? I'm looking for a necklace from the Vertigo tour, as well.
 
I might be interested in the t-shirts and books, but I'd like some pictures of the shirts if that's possible. My email is nbelcik@gmail.com


Hi all working on uploading a photo album of items for sale. Didn't realize just how much I had to take photos of (over 200 pics). Didn't have time to take pics of all the CDs / rare singles /interviews, etc. so will need to do that this week.

Several have inquired on my silver pressed CDs. I'm planning on selling:

- 2-cd Bono breaks wind over Boston
- 2-cd Zooroopa 1993 live from the mixing desk rds stadium
- 2-cd U2 New Year's Day in 1990
- 1-cd shadows and tall trees (the early demos)
- 2-cd U2 am zoo (Rotterdam 1992) complete with lp record size packaging, round cards, tri foldout, etc

Once I make it through my CDs and singles, I may find more that I will list separately.


OK - All ... here is a link to the flickr photo album with all the items I've been able to photograph so far. Forgot about a few other rare promos I picked up or purchased in my Polygram days... Like the fabric banner for All that You can't leave behind. :) If you are interested in any of these items... you can e-mail me at stampingcorner@gmail.com and I'll get you pricing. If you've already noted general interest in some categories above (such as books), let me know the specific items you are interested in so we can discuss pricing.

Note that I have multiples of a few items (like pop condoms, Pop VHS Mexico Citi promo tapes, and pop promo bookmarks).

https://www.flickr.com/photos/9526030@N07/sets/72157654073187564

I added a note where possible to describe the items listed, but let me know if you have any questions. Didn't have time to write down the dates of all the magazines since there were so many. ;)
 
Last edited:
U2 Am zoo boot SOLD
Popaganda POp issue SOLD
Pop tour book SOLD
Midnight pop launch shirt SOLD
wood panel pop poster SOLD
U2 dog tags - pending sale
Peter and the wolf - pending sale
Pop condoms/ bookmarks /bus promo - sold but still have quantities available
Zooroopa and New Year's Eve silver pressed CDs - sale pending
Fabric banner- sale pending

*Lots* of treasures left, and some of pending items above could free up.

Also US fans - if interested, give me a bulk offer on all 50+ magazines at the end of the Flickr album (excludes tour programs and Propaganda.). I'd be willing to part with these cheaply as long as they go to a good home and you pay shipping for them to get to you :)







Updates:
- Zooropa, One, Under a blood red sky T-shirt SOLD
- Large set of color Postcards SOLD
- U2 dog tags - SOLD
- best of postcards - pending sale
- Fabric banner All that you Can't leave behind - SOLD
- New Year's Eve silver-pressed boot - SOLD

- RDS Stadium 2003 Zooropa boot still available
- Peter and the Wolf set still available
 
For those waiting on final totals with shipping, I am figuring those out and will be in touch in the next day or two. Thanks for your patience! :)

Oh and there is a lot of great stuff still left for those that haven't "shopped" yet... :)


Update:
Rolling Stone Files book - SOLD
Elevation Tour Shirt long sleeve - SOLD
Best of promo postcards - SOLD
Rattle & Hum small poster - SOLD
U2 Classic Video iPod - SOLD



Sorry Irish_mick. Just sold it a few hours ago.


Daily Update:

Bono breaks wind over Boston - SOLD
Shadows and tall trees - SOLD
U2 comic - SOLD
Poetry for peace - SOLD
U2 the early days - SOLD *but have one other copy still*
Time magazine Bono - SOLD
Irish U2 stamp set presentation pack - SOLD
Elevation tour program - SOLD
Slane castle shirt -SOLD



Update:

Popmart black tshirt - SOLD
Popmart green tshirt - SOLD
Elevation grey tshirt - SOLD


