Selling entire U2 collection of rare items

Hi all,I have decided to sell my entire collection of rare U2 collectibles that I acquired in the '90s and early 2000s. I worked for Polygram records during the late 90s, so I have some really hard to find promo items as well as my personal collection I acquired all around the world in my travels over the last 20 years.Before I piece everything off, I'm curious if any of you live in Texas? I might group some items together to sell in bulk to someone who could pick up in the Dallas area. I also have some amazing wall size posters (think 5-6 feet tall) that would be more difficult to ship. I'll provide links to photos after I'm able to take pics over the weekend.A few items to note (have multiples of some):- silver press CD bootlegs- Rare CD singles- dozens of rare magazines with U2 covers or features from around the world- around 15 rare U2 books- rare U2 postcards- promo pop art tour bookmarks for 2nd leg of tour (extremely rare)- promo pop U2 condoms (contents expired)- promo best of U2 dog tags- giant wall size Joshua tree tour poster from England- giant plastic poster for backlit display - purple with multiple U2 albums displayed was used to market at a record store by polygram (never seen another in existence)- Mexico City pop promo vhs videos- U2 glass mug from tour/live show- Gavin Friday shag tobacco ashtray (one of bono's best friends)- U2 comic- "you two" cologne- about 8 or so U2 tour tshirts including never worn Slane castle 2001 tshirt (think all are men's large)- U2 calendars (expired dates)- U2 tour programs- U2 classic video iPod (battery needs replacing but still have box for collectible value)- I know there is more but can't remember (writing this from work).Will post more details over the weekend. In the meantime, please email me at stampingcorner@gmail.com if you are located in the Texas area and might be interested in a local, bulk purchase of some of above items.U2luv2u,LauraSent from my iPhone using U2 Interference