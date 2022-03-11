Roland U2 MegaMix 2004

U2Fan101

U2Fan101

Refugee
Joined
Nov 4, 2000
Messages
1,197
It has been ages since I have posted on here, but I thought this would be the site to come to for this. And I apologize if this is in the wrong forum, so mods, please move to the correct one if it needs to be moved.

I remembered back in 2004, someone named Roland did a 30-minute megamix of U2 in anticipation for HTDAAB, and it was/is brilliant. I still have it. I can't remember if he posted it here on Interference or if I found it elsewhere.

Does anyone remember this, and if he has done updated U2 megamixes? I would love to hear more of his stuff.
 
Hello, just ran across this post. I remember this mix fondly and do not have it any longer. Any chance anyone might have it and if so could you share it? Much appreciated!
 
Last edited:
