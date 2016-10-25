Random TV Talk IV: We're So Broken Inside

I came to the thread to talk about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and saw a new thread was needed, so now we're stuck with a title that references Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for 1,000 posts.

But at least it will remind me of the joy of the first season's theme song. They changed it for the new season, and it's bumming me out. It's completely non ear-wormy. :(

However, the Lemonade parody in the premiere was stellar. I love this show.
 
The season premiere just felt a bit off...maybe it was just the jokes falling kind of flat. The musical numbers kind of felt like what you would expect Flight of the Conchords to put together if they just woke up from a nap.

Rectify is now back for its final season. It has a score of 100, yes 100, on Metacritic.
 
So when did Southpark start doing drawn out season long storylines? Not complaining because this whole storyline from the new season is great.


I think last season with PC principal was the first "season-long" story arc
 
It's not great
It picks up a little, later. I only care about Thandie Newton.


I was thinking you might like, Versailles on Ovation channel.
 
I haven't heard of that; I'll look into it. I am SO behind on streaming, though - I really need to start watching those shows. Starting with Stranger Things.

I've been watching Westworld every week. So far I admire it more than I enjoy it. However, I have not been bored by it. I am ready for stuff to really happen though. Lots of building up.
 
I'll get around to watching Gilmore Girls eventually.

I plan on catching up on Westworld over the holiday weekend. I really liked the first three episodes.
 
GirlsAloudFan said:
Finished it today. Loved it so much.
The two middle episodes (written by Husband Palladino) were definitely weaker and way too goofy. I also skipped that idiotic
Life and Death Brigade
crap at the beginning of the final episode. Forgot how annoying those guys were.

Ultimately, I'm just relieved that
Rory didn't end up with Jess. At least, so far. And either way he'll have to live with the fact that she's raising Logan's baby.

Give Lauren Graham a fucking Emmy. And Kelly Bishop for that matter. Can't be that hard for them to get in the miniseries categories.
 
I'll be surprised if Bishop isn't nominated.

Agreed that the first and last episodes were the strongest, especially the last one. Very emotional stuff. **SPOILER** Rory walking through the empty house and sitting down to write at her grandfather's desk was perfect for me.

As for the middle episodes, two things stick out. Everything Paris did in her return to Chilton was hilarious. Her lecture to the students ("I don't often quote Joseph Stalin...") and her breakdown in the bathroom. That was a great send off for her character. As funny as she ever was in the original series.

And I've seen a lot of negative response to the Stars Hollow musical which I actually thought was really funny...probably the most I actually laughed out loud throughout the entire thing.

Overall I'm happy with how they brought the world back and how faithful it was to the original run. For the most part it felt like a natural continuation.
 
Last edited:
Black Mirror was a little uneven this season, but wow, San Junipero was one of my favorite episodes of any TV in quite a while.

Also thought the one with the soldier fighting "roaches" was excellent.
 
corianderstem said:
Black Mirror was a little uneven this season, but wow, San Junipero was one of my favorite episodes of any TV in quite a while.

Also thought the one with the soldier fighting "roaches" was excellent.
I loved San Junipero, might be my favorite episode of BM, period.

The one with the web cam hacking and the subsequent goose chase however was the most disturbing thing I've seen on TV in a long time. And they nearly ruined Exit Music for me by using it at the end.
 
R.I.P. Alan Thicke. Always thought he was a bit on the sleazy side, but it's always sad when a relatively young guy(he was only 69) just dies suddenly.
 
corianderstem said:
Black Mirror was a little uneven this season, but wow, San Junipero was one of my favorite episodes of any TV in quite a while.

Also thought the one with the soldier fighting "roaches" was excellent.
Cori, can we talk about ONCE MORE WITH FEELING for a moment. What are your favorite songs?

I think the best song is probably either Under Your Spell or Walk Through The Fire, but my favorite to sing along to might be I've Got A Theory ("...some kid is dreaming and we're all stuck inside his wacky Broadway nightmare").

Also, as the emotional climax, "Something To Sing About" is pretty fantastic.

The whole thing is wonderful, and probably my favorite episode of TV ever.
 
This wasn't directed to me, but I must express my love of that episode. So so good from beginning to end.

I think Under Your Spell is my favorite song. The reprise is devastating too.

Of course, there's the Mustard song too!
 
Yes! Anyone can talk about OMWF.

Everyone should talk about OMWF.

And, yeah, Under Your Spell is so gorgeous. Such a cool moment for Amber Benson and the Tara character.

Joss kills her off but at least he gave her a beautiful song before doing it.
 
