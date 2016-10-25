Random TV Talk IV: We're So Broken Inside

corianderstem
I came to the thread to talk about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and saw a new thread was needed, so now we're stuck with a title that references Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for 1,000 posts.
But at least it will remind me of the joy of the first season's theme song. They changed it for the new season, and it's bumming me out. It's completely non ear-wormy.
However, the Lemonade parody in the premiere was stellar. I love this show.
