Random TV Talk IV: We're So Broken Inside

I'll be surprised if Bishop isn't nominated.



Agreed that the first and last episodes were the strongest, especially the last one. Very emotional stuff. **SPOILER** Rory walking through the empty house and sitting down to write at her grandfather's desk was perfect for me.



As for the middle episodes, two things stick out. Everything Paris did in her return to Chilton was hilarious. Her lecture to the students ("I don't often quote Joseph Stalin...") and her breakdown in the bathroom. That was a great send off for her character. As funny as she ever was in the original series.



And I've seen a lot of negative response to the Stars Hollow musical which I actually thought was really funny...probably the most I actually laughed out loud throughout the entire thing.



Overall I'm happy with how they brought the world back and how faithful it was to the original run. For the most part it felt like a natural continuation.