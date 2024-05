Random Movie Talk XV: You Asked For It, Cobbler

I don't know if it was even that, though. The movie had *no* comedic timing at all. Every joke fell flat, like it was just a few seconds off of being hilarious. The opening montage was absurd because of the music cues. Multiple characters never received introductions, and were subsequently poorly scripted for the rest of the film. One character had such a ridiculous accent he was basically impossible to understand. Though apparently that's his real accent? The whole story was painfully formulaic for something that was supposed to be the alternate to the norm. And a lot of characters were painfully one-dimensional, but that's DC for you.The worst thing was the way they wrote for Deadshot, though. Unless he's honest to God like that in the comic books, his character's motivation for most things made zero sense. And the entire Joker/Harley thing completely threw me off. I thought the whole big thing about how tragic her character is is that she gave up everything for a guy that *doesn't* love her back....Anyways, someone on my Facebook just commented something to the tune of that the movie is good because her husband is a comic book nerd, so apparently I have no idea what I'm talking about, as far as my enjoyment level of the film, because I'm not familiar with the comics