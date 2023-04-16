It's been a while

P

PJBonoVox

Babyface
Joined
Aug 21, 2009
Messages
9
Long time member, mostly a lurker. Since I haven't posted in almost 15 years and I've started doing 'full band(ish)' U2 covers, I figured I'd post again here. My channel is at https://www.youtube.com/@u2covers142 and I try to post a new cover once a week. Have very few views so anything helps :)

If there's a budding Bono out there who'd like to prevent me having to rip vocals from the real Bono, hit me up!
 
