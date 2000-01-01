|
|Today, 08:59 AM
Babyface
Join Date: Apr 2020
Location: Denver, Colorado
Posts: 5
Local Time: 10:11 AM
Need advice to find good DAW software
Hi there, I'm just getting back into home recording and music composing and I have been researching DAWs for a Windows 10 (64 bit OS).
I really like the Studio One interface, but I am just curious to know if it is possible to download a song from GarageBand in a format that can be edited in Studio One? Is this possible?
