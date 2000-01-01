Need advice to find good DAW software - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > ZOOTV > Restart and Reboot Yourself
Reload this Page Need advice to find good DAW software
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 08:59 AM   #1
Babyface
 
sean121's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2020
Location: Denver, Colorado
Posts: 5
Local Time: 10:11 AM
Need advice to find good DAW software
Hi there, I'm just getting back into home recording and music composing and I have been researching DAWs for a Windows 10 (64 bit OS).

I really like the Studio One interface, but I am just curious to know if it is possible to download a song from GarageBand in a format that can be edited in Studio One? Is this possible?
sean121 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:11 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×