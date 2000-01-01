sean121 Babyface



Need advice to find good DAW software Hi there, I'm just getting back into home recording and music composing and I have been researching DAWs for a Windows 10 (64 bit OS).



I really like the Studio One interface, but I am just curious to know if it is possible to download a song from GarageBand in a format that can be edited in Studio One? Is this possible?