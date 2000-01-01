Would this be the right sub to post my (bootleg) U2-related remixes? - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Lemonade Stand > Just the Bang and the Clatter
Reload this Page Would this be the right sub to post my (bootleg) U2-related remixes?
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 07:54 AM   #1
The Fly
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Amsterdam, Holland
Posts: 232
Local Time: 01:38 PM
Would this be the right sub to post my (bootleg) U2-related remixes?
Just thought I'd ask first before I start posting them.. Any guidance would be welcome, I think I have some interesting stuff I'd like to share here.
Melon50 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:38 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×