Songs of Songs, Books & Fat Puns - New Album Discussion #8
Hey there's a book coming out. And a new album, but of old songs, but new?

Here's a preview

Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
ok we can pretty much figure this out...

1. Lights of Home

I'MMA START WITH ME SMACKING MY DAMN HEAD ON THE GROUND AND ALMOST DYING TO DRAW YOU IN

2. Out of Control
3. Iris (Hold Me Close)

MOM DIES

4. Cedarwood Road

GUGGI... THIS IS FOR YOU

5. Stories for Boys

HEY I'M IN A BAND NOW

6. Song for Someone

ALI

7. I Will Follow

JEEEESUS

8. 11 O’Clock Tick Tock
9. Invisible

HEY OUR BAND HAS SONGS NOW

10. October

HEY JESUS ALMOST BROKE UP THE BAND

11. Two Hearts Beat as One

HEY ME AND ALI GOT MARRIED

12. Sunday Bloody Sunday

HEY WE'RE FROM IRELAND AND THERE WAS TROUBLES THERE

13. Bad

HEY HEROIN

14. Bullet the Blue Sky

AMERICA IS AN IDEA

15. Where the Streets Have No Name

HEY ME AND ALI WENT TO AFRICA

16. With or Without You
17. Desire

HEY WE WANT TO BE THE BIGGEST BAND IN THE WORLD BUT OOOPS THE CRITICS DON'T LIKE RATTLE AND HUM

Part Two includes:

18. Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

HEY THEY DON'T LIKE US ANYMORE WHAT DO WE DO NOW?

19. Until the End of the World

OH MY GOD THE BERLIN WALL CAME DOWN

20. One

HEY THE BAND ALMOST BROKE UP CAUSE LARRY WASN'T ON BOARD

21. The Fly

ACHTUNG Y'ALL

22. Even Better Than the Real Thing

HEY THIS SHIT'S WORKING

23. Mysterious Ways

I DUNNO ZOO TV OR MAYBE JESUS AGAIN OR POSSIBLY ALI

24. Stuck in a Moment
25. Wake Up Dead Man

FOR MICHAEL HUTCHENCE!

26. The Showman

LOOK I'M THE FLY NOW

27. Pride (In the Name of Love)

HEY WE THINK POP FAILED BECAUSE OF HUBRIS SO I NAMED THIS CHAPTER PRIDE.. GET IT???!?!?!

Part Three includes:

28. Beautiful Day

HEY PEOPLE LIKE US AGAIN

29. Crumbs from Your Table

BONO'S LOVE AFAIR WITH FOOD (OR PROBABLY SOMETHING ABOUT SISTER ANN)

30. Miracle Drug

MAYBE EDGE'S DAUGHTER GETTING SICK AND POSTPONING THE VERTIGO TOUR? NAHHHH PROBABLY ABOUT HIS WORK GETTING AIDS ANTIVIRALS OUT THERE.

31. Vertigo

APPLE, BUT WHEN IT WAS GOOD!

32. Ordinary Love

ALI OR MAYBE MANDELA

33. City of Blinding Lights

ACTUALLY JET FUEL CAN WEAKEN STEAL BEAMS ENOUGH FOR THE UPPER FLOORS TO PANCAKE

OR MAYBE 360. UNCLEAR.

34. Get Out of Your Own Way

HEY WE HAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TO GET OUT OF OUR OWN WAY SINCE 2009

35. Every Breaking Wave

APPLE, BUT BAD THIS TIME

36. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

I'M JUST A PILGRIM WHO HASN'T MADE ANY FUCKING PROGRESS

37. Love is Bigger Than Anything in its Way

I HAVE KIDS NOW AND THEY DO SHIT

38. Moment of Surrender

I ALMOST DIED AGAIN

39. Landlady

BUT ALI WAS THERE FOR ME

40. Breathe

HYRDOXYCLORAQUINE AND BLEACH (please hum this to the tune of xanax and wine thank you)
And U2 are doing an Achtung Baby thing, either in Vegas or on Chat Roulette. Exact timing and venue TBD.

COMMENCE THREAD.
×