ok we can pretty much figure this out...
1. Lights of Home
I'MMA START WITH ME SMACKING MY DAMN HEAD ON THE GROUND AND ALMOST DYING TO DRAW YOU IN
2. Out of Control
3. Iris (Hold Me Close)
MOM DIES
4. Cedarwood Road
GUGGI... THIS IS FOR YOU
5. Stories for Boys
HEY I'M IN A BAND NOW
6. Song for Someone
ALI
7. I Will Follow
JEEEESUS
8. 11 O’Clock Tick Tock
9. Invisible
HEY OUR BAND HAS SONGS NOW
10. October
HEY JESUS ALMOST BROKE UP THE BAND
11. Two Hearts Beat as One
HEY ME AND ALI GOT MARRIED
12. Sunday Bloody Sunday
HEY WE'RE FROM IRELAND AND THERE WAS TROUBLES THERE
13. Bad
HEY HEROIN
14. Bullet the Blue Sky
AMERICA IS AN IDEA
15. Where the Streets Have No Name
HEY ME AND ALI WENT TO AFRICA
16. With or Without You
17. Desire
HEY WE WANT TO BE THE BIGGEST BAND IN THE WORLD BUT OOOPS THE CRITICS DON'T LIKE RATTLE AND HUM
Part Two includes:
18. Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses
HEY THEY DON'T LIKE US ANYMORE WHAT DO WE DO NOW?
19. Until the End of the World
OH MY GOD THE BERLIN WALL CAME DOWN
20. One
HEY THE BAND ALMOST BROKE UP CAUSE LARRY WASN'T ON BOARD
21. The Fly
ACHTUNG Y'ALL
22. Even Better Than the Real Thing
HEY THIS SHIT'S WORKING
23. Mysterious Ways
I DUNNO ZOO TV OR MAYBE JESUS AGAIN OR POSSIBLY ALI
24. Stuck in a Moment
25. Wake Up Dead Man
FOR MICHAEL HUTCHENCE!
26. The Showman
LOOK I'M THE FLY NOW
27. Pride (In the Name of Love)
HEY WE THINK POP FAILED BECAUSE OF HUBRIS SO I NAMED THIS CHAPTER PRIDE.. GET IT???!?!?!
Part Three includes:
28. Beautiful Day
HEY PEOPLE LIKE US AGAIN
29. Crumbs from Your Table
BONO'S LOVE AFAIR WITH FOOD (OR PROBABLY SOMETHING ABOUT SISTER ANN)
30. Miracle Drug
MAYBE EDGE'S DAUGHTER GETTING SICK AND POSTPONING THE VERTIGO TOUR? NAHHHH PROBABLY ABOUT HIS WORK GETTING AIDS ANTIVIRALS OUT THERE.
31. Vertigo
APPLE, BUT WHEN IT WAS GOOD!
32. Ordinary Love
ALI OR MAYBE MANDELA
33. City of Blinding Lights
ACTUALLY JET FUEL CAN WEAKEN STEAL BEAMS ENOUGH FOR THE UPPER FLOORS TO PANCAKE
OR MAYBE 360. UNCLEAR.
34. Get Out of Your Own Way
HEY WE HAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TO GET OUT OF OUR OWN WAY SINCE 2009
35. Every Breaking Wave
APPLE, BUT BAD THIS TIME
36. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
I'M JUST A PILGRIM WHO HASN'T MADE ANY FUCKING PROGRESS
37. Love is Bigger Than Anything in its Way
I HAVE KIDS NOW AND THEY DO SHIT
38. Moment of Surrender
I ALMOST DIED AGAIN
39. Landlady
BUT ALI WAS THERE FOR ME
40. Breathe
HYRDOXYCLORAQUINE AND BLEACH (please hum this to the tune of xanax and wine thank you)
And U2 are doing an Achtung Baby thing, either in Vegas or on Chat Roulette. Exact timing and venue TBD.
