1. Lights of Home



I'MMA START WITH ME SMACKING MY DAMN HEAD ON THE GROUND AND ALMOST DYING TO DRAW YOU IN



2. Out of Control

3. Iris (Hold Me Close)



MOM DIES



4. Cedarwood Road



GUGGI... THIS IS FOR YOU



5. Stories for Boys



HEY I'M IN A BAND NOW



6. Song for Someone



ALI



7. I Will Follow



JEEEESUS



8. 11 O’Clock Tick Tock

9. Invisible



HEY OUR BAND HAS SONGS NOW



10. October



HEY JESUS ALMOST BROKE UP THE BAND



11. Two Hearts Beat as One



HEY ME AND ALI GOT MARRIED



12. Sunday Bloody Sunday



HEY WE'RE FROM IRELAND AND THERE WAS TROUBLES THERE



13. Bad



HEY HEROIN



14. Bullet the Blue Sky



AMERICA IS AN IDEA



15. Where the Streets Have No Name



HEY ME AND ALI WENT TO AFRICA



16. With or Without You

17. Desire



HEY WE WANT TO BE THE BIGGEST BAND IN THE WORLD BUT OOOPS THE CRITICS DON'T LIKE RATTLE AND HUM



Part Two includes:



18. Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses



HEY THEY DON'T LIKE US ANYMORE WHAT DO WE DO NOW?



19. Until the End of the World



OH MY GOD THE BERLIN WALL CAME DOWN



20. One



HEY THE BAND ALMOST BROKE UP CAUSE LARRY WASN'T ON BOARD



21. The Fly



ACHTUNG Y'ALL



22. Even Better Than the Real Thing



HEY THIS SHIT'S WORKING



23. Mysterious Ways



I DUNNO ZOO TV OR MAYBE JESUS AGAIN OR POSSIBLY ALI



24. Stuck in a Moment

25. Wake Up Dead Man



FOR MICHAEL HUTCHENCE!



26. The Showman



LOOK I'M THE FLY NOW



27. Pride (In the Name of Love)



HEY WE THINK POP FAILED BECAUSE OF HUBRIS SO I NAMED THIS CHAPTER PRIDE.. GET IT???!?!?!



Part Three includes:



28. Beautiful Day



HEY PEOPLE LIKE US AGAIN



29. Crumbs from Your Table



BONO'S LOVE AFAIR WITH FOOD (OR PROBABLY SOMETHING ABOUT SISTER ANN)



30. Miracle Drug



MAYBE EDGE'S DAUGHTER GETTING SICK AND POSTPONING THE VERTIGO TOUR? NAHHHH PROBABLY ABOUT HIS WORK GETTING AIDS ANTIVIRALS OUT THERE.



31. Vertigo



APPLE, BUT WHEN IT WAS GOOD!



32. Ordinary Love



ALI OR MAYBE MANDELA



33. City of Blinding Lights



ACTUALLY JET FUEL CAN WEAKEN STEAL BEAMS ENOUGH FOR THE UPPER FLOORS TO PANCAKE



OR MAYBE 360. UNCLEAR.



34. Get Out of Your Own Way



HEY WE HAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TO GET OUT OF OUR OWN WAY SINCE 2009



35. Every Breaking Wave



APPLE, BUT BAD THIS TIME



36. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For



I'M JUST A PILGRIM WHO HASN'T MADE ANY FUCKING PROGRESS



37. Love is Bigger Than Anything in its Way



I HAVE KIDS NOW AND THEY DO SHIT



38. Moment of Surrender



I ALMOST DIED AGAIN



39. Landlady



BUT ALI WAS THERE FOR ME



40. Breathe



HYRDOXYCLORAQUINE AND BLEACH (please hum this to the tune of xanax and wine thank you)