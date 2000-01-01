wolbersu2 War Child

Unreleased songs in these difficult times The whole world is going through difficult times these days... What about posting some unreleased songs for the fans on u2.com. for free. Getting loose of the commercial thinking for some time and give the fans something these days. I'm not talking about the great dvd gift, but som downloads for people who get strength from U2 and their songs.



There could be downloads (I mean NO streaming) from unreleased versions of Mercy, North Star, Winter or other early versions of songs. You must have A LOT of them. Why not giving away some of them for free? It could be the whole Songs of Ascent thing!!



Isn't this a great idea???