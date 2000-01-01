Stuck In A Moment (2020 remastered acoustic version) out today on Spotify! - U2 Feedback

Today, 08:10 PM
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Ruislip, UK
Posts: 226
Local Time: 01:50 AM
Stuck In A Moment (2020 remastered acoustic version) out today on Spotify!
https://open.spotify.com/track/7cKUo1owIJRUFDE41hmjLH?si=MR1ErvunQYuSD4n-pkxv-A

Just came across this on Spotify. Released today (Sept 10th) I think we are close to some sort of announcement for the box set! 🙏🏼
