|Today, 08:10 PM
|#1
The Fly
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Ruislip, UK
Posts: 226
Local Time: 01:50 AM
Stuck In A Moment (2020 remastered acoustic version) out today on Spotify!
https://open.spotify.com/track/7cKUo1owIJRUFDE41hmjLH?si=MR1ErvunQYuSD4n-pkxv-A
Just came across this on Spotify. Released today (Sept 10th) I think we are close to some sort of announcement for the box set! 🙏🏼
Linear Mode
