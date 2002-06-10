Well man created the cardboard box to sleepin it.

And man converted the newspaper to a blanket.

Well you have to admit that he`s come a long way

since swinging about in the trees



We`re the smartest monkey`s

The smartest monkey`s.

the evidence is all around.

our brains are bigger.

This we`ve found.

The smartest monkey`s



Well man discovered the park bench can make a transition.

And the rubbish tip makes a valid form of natrition.

With discoveries like this,

Civilatation agrees.

To give itself a pat on the back,



We`re the smartest monkey`s.

The evelution`s plain to see

We`re the dominant of the species.

The smartest monkey`s



We brought the caceman fron the stoneage

to the subways of the modern world

How they pack so many in.

Quick call the Guinness book of records

We`ll you have to admid.

We`re the smartest monkey`s.



XTC, the smartest monkey`s from the nonsuch cd. ( on that cd is also the ballad of peter Pumpkinhead.