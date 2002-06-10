Lemonboy
Is that a great band or what!!
Sicy said:errrrrrrrrr maybe ten years ago.
Or not.
daafish said:WHO?!?
Cleasai said:their '92 release "The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead."
Sicy said:Didnt they sing "Dear God" :question: or some shit... ?
Lemonboy said:
Why all this hostility to this great band???
Sicy said:I was just asking a question... Sicy style...
Cleasai said:And this is why I'm respectively scared of her heh heh. Btw Sicy, have you ever been down here in San Diego? you look VERY familer! I check out your site Nice ride! (I apologize for being off topic) -=Cleasai
Haha, the silly U2 fans in their childish arrogance. Light-hearted? Sure, XTC, the band with the better musicians, superior musicianship, a musical diversity/complexity enabled by this same musical prowess, is a "light-hearted group", while the band with mediocre amateur like musicians (Edge and his usual reverb, Bono and his slaughtered sheep like screaming, a meh rhythm section, is "more serious". XTC, from Drums and wires to Apples and oranges had a string of magnificent albums, each one different to the other. U2? You hear their first effort, you've heard their last one in the 80s. Then came the 90s, they did the Fly crap, and again, they repeated themselves till absolute boredom. Light-hearted? Give me a break!XTC!!! You know, the slightly obscure English New Wave/College Rock group that really came on the scene with their '92 release "The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead." Although, technically they've been around late 70's. Oh ya, here's a bit of trivia... Steve Lillywhite has worked with them in the past... possibly their only U2 connection. I bought an autographed XTC CD from a charity auction. Who would've thought that I would be the ONLY bidder for it.
For those who say they suck, well, I can only respond by stating that they are an acquired taste. They're a light-hearted quirky group. Not exactly to be taken seriously (i.e. P.U.S.A.). Anywho, that's just my input ~Cleasai
A U2 fan talking about shit ...Didnt they sing "Dear God" or some shit... ?