When I went to see them at the Hollywood Paladium.Andy Partridge decided that evening that he was done performing live. The opening band played, but XTC never came out. They were through. I love English Roundabout. It's a good album
 
and all the world is football shaped....
senses working overtime.

My hub is now in a 3 piece band so the singer guitarist mainly decides on the material they do .He digs up some oldies that I wonder about sometimes.
Bummer about Andy's sudden decision that day, martha.


I only recall that song on the radio a long time ago and it's just popped up again lately for me.Something about lemons :)I don't know their other material .
 
WHO?!?
XTC!!! You know, the slightly obscure English New Wave/College Rock group that really came on the scene with their '92 release "The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead." Although, technically they've been around late 70's. Oh ya, here's a bit of trivia... Steve Lillywhite has worked with them in the past... possibly their only U2 connection. I bought an autographed XTC CD from a charity auction. Who would've thought that I would be the ONLY bidder for it. :lol:

For those who say they suck, well, I can only respond by stating that they are an acquired taste. They're a light-hearted quirky group. Not exactly to be taken seriously (i.e. P.U.S.A.). Anywho, that's just my input :yes: ~Cleasai
 
their '92 release "The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead."
wasn't that a crash test dummies song? i am certain it was crash test dummies that had it on the 'dumb and dumber' soundtrack which would have been around '92 i think.

were the crash test dummies covering the song?
 
There was a guy that used to hang out here who really loved that band. I'm not that familiar with them myself.
 
*sigh* Crash Test Dummies are the folks that brought us "Mmm mm mm mm." The version you heard of "Peter Pumpkinhead" (on that said soundtrack) was a remake of the XTC original. Personally I'm keen on the original version. -=Cleasai
 
Yes Sicy, "Dear God" was also sung by XTC around 1987.

I was just asking a question... Sicy style... :sexywink:
And this is why I'm respectively scared of her heh heh. Btw Sicy, have you ever been down here in San Diego? you look VERY familer! I check out your site :) Nice ride! (I apologize for being off topic) -=Cleasai
 
Well man created the cardboard box to sleepin it.
And man converted the newspaper to a blanket.
Well you have to admit that he`s come a long way
since swinging about in the trees

We`re the smartest monkey`s
The smartest monkey`s.
the evidence is all around.
our brains are bigger.
This we`ve found.
The smartest monkey`s

Well man discovered the park bench can make a transition.
And the rubbish tip makes a valid form of natrition.
With discoveries like this,
Civilatation agrees.
To give itself a pat on the back,

We`re the smartest monkey`s.
The evelution`s plain to see
We`re the dominant of the species.
The smartest monkey`s

We brought the caceman fron the stoneage
to the subways of the modern world
How they pack so many in.
Quick call the Guinness book of records
We`ll you have to admid.
We`re the smartest monkey`s.

XTC, the smartest monkey`s from the nonsuch cd. ( on that cd is also the ballad of peter Pumpkinhead.
 
And this is why I'm respectively scared of her heh heh. Btw Sicy, have you ever been down here in San Diego? you look VERY familer! I check out your site :) Nice ride! (I apologize for being off topic) -=Cleasai
Hmm I've only been to San Diego once, years ago!
 
XTC!!! You know, the slightly obscure English New Wave/College Rock group that really came on the scene with their '92 release "The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead." Although, technically they've been around late 70's. Oh ya, here's a bit of trivia... Steve Lillywhite has worked with them in the past... possibly their only U2 connection. I bought an autographed XTC CD from a charity auction. Who would've thought that I would be the ONLY bidder for it. :lol:

For those who say they suck, well, I can only respond by stating that they are an acquired taste. They're a light-hearted quirky group. Not exactly to be taken seriously (i.e. P.U.S.A.). Anywho, that's just my input :yes: ~Cleasai
Haha, the silly U2 fans in their childish arrogance. Light-hearted? Sure, XTC, the band with the better musicians, superior musicianship, a musical diversity/complexity enabled by this same musical prowess, is a "light-hearted group", while the band with mediocre amateur like musicians (Edge and his usual reverb, Bono and his slaughtered sheep like screaming, a meh rhythm section, is "more serious". XTC, from Drums and wires to Apples and oranges had a string of magnificent albums, each one different to the other. U2? You hear their first effort, you've heard their last one in the 80s. Then came the 90s, they did the Fly crap, and again, they repeated themselves till absolute boredom. Light-hearted? Give me a break!
 
